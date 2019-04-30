Don't Trust Briggs & Stratton Corporation's Dividend Yield

However, the business is struggling and margins have collapsed. This has put an enormous strain on EBITDA and the balance sheet.

In a low interest rate environment, many investors are left seeking high yielding stocks as a means to generate income streams. The need for dividend yield can sometimes bring trouble as some dividend paying stocks yield a high amount because of underlying risks within the business. An example of this is Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG). Despite a generous 4.49% yield, Briggs & Stratton is ripe with risk. The business has taken a sharp downturn, and the financials are not poised to support the dividend payout. While the dividend yield may attract investors, we feel that a dividend cut is likely to happen in the near future.

At first glance, Briggs & Stratton can offer investors some attractive qualities that may be appealing at face value. The stock is trading at just over 12X 2019 estimated earnings per share, a steep discount to the S&P 500 (trading at more than 22X earnings). The dividend's current yield of 4.49% is well above what investors can get from 10 year US treasuries (2.53%). The low earnings multiple and high yield can be tempting for investors seeking a value trade, or an income producing high yielder. However, upon closer review, the waters within Briggs & Stratton are treacherous.

The business has taken a very sharp turn lower over the past several quarters. Headwinds exist across multiple areas of the company. In the US, the company has been impacted by the bankruptcy of Sears. In Australia and Europe, sales have been hurt by extended stints of poor weather. The company's most recent quarter saw sales fall 4% Y/Y.

Where the company has especially struggled has been its margins. Since the summer of 2017, what were already thin operating margins (peaking near 5%) have since plummeted.

Margins have been squeezed by a number of factors. Increased spending on freight and labor has brought margin pressures, while the company has had an unfavorable sales mix selling more low margin products, than high margin products. Just YTD, net cash used in operations has ballooned from $19 million to $105 million.

This has had two major impacts on the company's financials. First, the company is posting negative free cash flow. In other words, the business isn't generating enough cash to cover CAPEX, interest payments, and other cash outlays. This obviously means that the dividend payout is completely unfunded, and must be paid with debt. The company's annual dividend payout totals just under $24 million. This is obviously unsustainable over the long term. The company has been cash flow negative since midway through 2018.

Secondly, the company's EBITDA is diving. Since last summer alone, EBITDA has dropped all the way from $150 million to $16 million. What this does is creates pressure for Briggs & Stratton to correct its financials.

The company is in too poor of a financial standing to withstand a downturn like this without significant changes. The company holds just $24 million against $407 million in debt (a ratio of 1:17). The company's shrinking EBITDA has pushed leverage to outrageous levels of 23X EBITDA. Again, this is a level that a company just cannot operate at consistently. The company is going to have to find ways to reduce its cash flow burn until the operating conditions stabilize and margins rebound. A dividend cut is likely one of the most straightforward options to provide quick financial relief to a struggling business.

Because of this possibility, Briggs & Stratton should be approached as a speculative investment rather than a turnaround story on the upswing. We recommend looking elsewhere for both value and dividend yield. When operating margins return to prior levels and the business is once again cash flow positive, we will circle back on Briggs & Stratton for an updated outlook.

