The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF: A Great ETF To Play Oil's Recovery

The outlook for oil producers is looking good following improvement in the price of the U.S. benchmark WTI crude to more than $60 a barrel from less than $50 at the start of the year. Those who want to capitalize on oil’s recovery should consider Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) which is one the cheapest funds that give investors exposure to more than 120 companies operating in the energy sector ranging from oil majors to small cap oil producers. I believe Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF should do well in the future as its underlying companies post earnings and cash flow growth on the back of improvement in oil prices.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF tracks the performance of the U.S. energy sector by following 128 energy companies. These include the vertically integrated oil majors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), independent exploration and production companies such as EOG Resources (EOG), energy infrastructure companies such as Kinder Morgan (KMI), oil refiners such as Valero Energy (VLO), and oilfield equipment and services providers such as Schlumberger (SLB). FENY tracks the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index which is designed to capture the large, mid and small cap companies operating in the U.S. energy sector.

FENY has $518 million of assets under management which makes it a substantially smaller fund than the two energy sector’s heavyweights - the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) which is considered the industry’s benchmark fund and has $12 billion of assets under management and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) which is the second-largest energy sector fund with $3.5 billion of assets under management. But what sets FENY apart is its low expense ratio.

FENY comes with an expense ratio of just 0.084%, which means that it charges $8.40 annually on each $10,000 of investment. By comparison, VDE comes with an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.13% while other energy ETFs charge a much higher fee. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) which has $1.8 billion of net assets comes with an expense ratio of 0.35% and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) with $743 million of assets charges 0.43%. FENY, therefore, is the cheapest fund in its peer group.

What I also like about FENY is that it has a diverse portfolio of energy companies and does a decent job of giving investors exposure to the entire sector. Its holdings range from the industry’s largest player Exxon Mobil (XOM) valued at more than $323 billion to small-cap oil and gas producer Halcon Resources (HK) valued at just $45 million. That’s in contrast to XLE which has a highly concentrated portfolio of just 29 stocks and doesn't give investors any exposure to a vast majority of companies operating in the U.S. energy space. On the other hand, VDE holds 134 companies, which makes its portfolio slightly larger than FENY but the former also comes with a higher expense ratio than FENY. In these terms, FENY looks like the better choice.

FENY is a top-heavy fund. Its holdings are ranked on the basis of market cap and the top holdings get the largest share of the fund’s assets. Its top-3 holdings are Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) which get 22.71%, 16.44%, and 5.08% of the net assets respectively. Together, the three companies account for 44% and the top-10 holdings, which are all large-cap companies, represent 65% of the fund’s net assets. This heavy tilt towards the majors and the large-caps is representative of the current state of the U.S. energy industry.

By looking at the fund’s top-10 holdings, we can see that it is dominated by companies which typically get a majority of their revenues by producing and selling crude oil. Exxon Mobil and Chevron have significant downstream refining, marketing, and chemical businesses but they usually get most of their earnings from their upstream or oil and gas exploration and production business. Last year, for instance, Exxon Mobil got 68% of its total profits from the upstream business. EOG Resources, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Anadarko Petroleum (APC) are all independent oil producers who are primarily engaged in exploration and production business. Together, the oil majors and the independents account for 68% of the FENY’s net assets. The future of these companies is underpinned in large part by movements in oil prices and currently, their outlook is looking good.

The oil producers have recently reported their quarterly results in which a number of companies struggled to grow earnings due to weakness in oil prices in the first quarter. EOG Resources, for instance, posted flat profits on a year-over-year basis as the positive impact of production growth was offset by lower realized oil prices. Continental Resources (CLR), on the other hand, reported a dip in profits as the spot price of the U.S. benchmark WTI crude started the year with just $45 a barrel and averaged $54.83 a barrel in the first quarter, down from almost $63 a year earlier, as per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Since then, however, oil prices have improved substantially to $61 at the time of this writing, driven in large part by weakness in global supplies. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by its kingpin Saudi Arabia and its partners including Russia have been keeping a lid on oil volumes to comply with the production freeze agreement. Meanwhile, Iranian oil exports have plunged to their lowest level in five years following the imposition of the U.S. sanctions. Oil production from Venezuela, which has already fallen from 1.9 million barrels per day in October 2017 to just 780,000 bpd in April, could decline further due to the U.S. sanctions and weak infrastructure. At the same time, production from non-OPEC producers (ex. North America) such as China has also remained soft due to a lack of investment in the oil sector in the last few years, as identified by Schlumberger in its latest conference call.

Production from the U.S., however, has climbed to more than 12 million bpd in 2019, depicting a gain of more than a million barrels from mid-2018, as per the U.S. EIA’s estimates. At the same time, the trade tensions between the U.S. and China have increased again following the U.S. move to hike tariffs on Chinese products. The trade war between two of the world’s largest economies raises concerns about global oil demand. However, the fact that oil has remained above $60 a barrel since the end of March, despite growing production from the U.S. and the escalating trade war jitters, shows how tight global supplies are. It also helps that the global oil demand continues to rise, though weaker than previously thought. As per the International Energy Agency’s latest estimates, the world’s oil demand is set to rise by 1.3 million bpd in 2019, up from 1.2 million bpd last year. I believe oil prices will likely stay strong as the commodity benefits from the supply and demand fundamentals.

The oil producers which form a large part of FENY’s portfolio will be the biggest beneficiaries of the improvement in oil prices. The increase in oil prices to $60 from mid-$50s in the previous quarter will push the earnings and operating cash flows of virtually all oil producers higher.

Moreover, FENY’s holdings will further capitalize on oil price recovery by growing production which, I believe, can accelerate earnings and cash flow growth. A vast majority of oil producers, particularly FENY’s top holdings, have planned to increase volumes in the future. EOG Resources, for instance, is targeting a 14% increase in production for 2019. Meanwhile, Chevron, which has increased its production from 2.85 million boe per day in Q1-2018 to more than 3 million boe per day in Q1-2019, plans to increase its full year output by 4% to 7% in 2019, driven in part by higher volumes from the Permian Basin.

FENY’s holdings, therefore, are well positioned to grow earnings and cash flows in the future. The positive outlook of the underlying holdings should push FENY higher. The ETF has delivered a decent performance this year, rising by 12% on a year-to-date basis. I believe it will climb further as oil producers post higher levels of earnings and cash flows in response to the improvement in oil prices and an increase in production. FENY is priced at a reasonable P/E ratio of 14.5-times which makes it cheaper than XLE which is priced 18.6-times earnings. I believe those investors who wish to increase exposure to the energy sector should consider buying FENY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.