Amazon's Revenue Slowdown Provides A Big Opportunity

Investors should look at the trend of revenue growth in different segment instead of headline revenue numbers.

The reduction in revenue share from online stores and physical stores segment which have wafer-thin margins should help Amazon’s profitability.

The only negative aspect in the latest quarterly earnings of Amazon (AMZN) was the continuing slowdown of top line growth. However, the concerns over a slowdown in revenue growth are exaggerated. The overall revenue growth rate was weighed down by marginal growth in physical stores segment. This segment is unlikely to see big growth unless it is from another acquisition.

Similarly, the online stores segment saw moderate growth of only 12%. This segment has very low profitability which reduces the incentive for the management to improve the growth rates through heavier discounting. The remaining four segments showed a growth rate of 31.5% which is quite good considering the fact that they had a revenue base of over $25 billion in the last quarter. Investors should look at the future revenue share of these profitable segments instead of overall top line growth.

Revenue growth, Much ado about nothing

In the year-ago quarter, the revenue growth rate was 42.9% while in the recent quarter it was only 16.9%. On the face of it, this is a big slowdown for Amazon in a short time period. However, we need to examine closely the reasons for this slowdown.

In the year-ago quarter, Amazon received a big boost in revenue due to the acquisition of Whole Foods. The overall revenue was $51 billion out of which $4.3 billion was from this acquisition. If we back out the revenue from the physical stores, the revenue growth in the year-ago quarter comes down to 27.5%.

Source: Amazon Filings

At the same time, these physical stores have seen marginal growth in the last year. Hence, they have brought down the overall revenue growth rate for Amazon in the current quarter. If we remove the physical store sales from this quarter and the year-ago quarter, the revenue growth of the remaining segments comes to 18.7%. By removing the artificial impact of the acquisition, we can see that the revenue slowdown, from 27.5% to 18.7%, is much smaller than the headline rate.

Slower online stores growth

For the past few quarters, Amazon has reined in the online store growth.

Fig: Slowdown in online store growth rates. Source: Amazon Filings

In the recent quarter, the growth rate in online stores segment was only 12%. The profitability in this segment is wafer-thin due to high shipping costs. The third-party sellers help in increasing the advertising revenue and also provide significant fees. This is not the case in online stores segment which has inventory owned by the company.

Source: Marketplacepulse

In several international regions like India, Amazon is allowed to function only as a marketplace seller. Hence the revenue in this region add up in third-party seller services. The pushback from some of the leading politicians in the domestic US market could also have led to a greater focus on third-party seller services compared to company-owned online store platform.

Growth in more profitable segments

The growth in the remaining segments has been quite healthy. Amazon’s subscription services segment saw an increase in revenue growth from 26% in Q4 2018 to 42% in the recent quarter.

Fig: Amazon's revenue in different segments from Q4 2017 to Q1 2019. Source: Amazon Filings

Together, these four segments reported a growth of 31.5% and combined revenue of over $25 billion. The revenue share of these four segments increased from 38.6% in the year-ago quarter to 43.4%.

Going forward, the revenue share of these profitable segments will get larger in the overall pie. This should help the company in improving its margins at a faster rate. The future story driving Amazon stock would be about its profitability instead of top-line growth. The growth in profitability has also improved its forward EPS estimates.

The stock is now trading at close to 35 times its EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead. The rapid growth in profitability makes Amazon stock a lot less pricey.

Investor Takeaway

In the latest earnings report, Amazon reported a big slowdown in top line growth. However, after removing the effects of the Whole Foods acquisition, the decline in revenue growth is much lower. Online stores makes up close to 50% of the revenue share but the growth rate from this segment has been very low. Online stores segment has very low margins which is a big reason why the management is limiting the growth in this segment.

All the other segment including AWS, subscriptions, third-party seller and advertising grew by 31.5%. The revenue share of these segments has increased to 43.4%. Higher growth in these segments should help in rapid improvement of margins and EPS. Instead of looking at the top line growth of Amazon, investors should focus on the individual revenue trend within these segments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.