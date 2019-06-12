Micron: It's Time To Pay A Dividend

With its top-class balance sheet, now is the right time for Micron to initiate a dividend policy, make a commitment and send a strong sign of confidence.

Micron is an extremely cyclical stock and negative analyst reports out of the blue are enough to drive down the stock.

Micron (MU) is a fascinating stock. It is a purely cyclical and momentum-driven stock and as such experiences huge swings in both directions. Euphoria and fear, as distinct as they are, are as omnipresent as ever in the daily, weekly and monthly price movements in Micron's stock.

The stock is trading at a mid single-digit P/E ratio despite the company still posting profits and owning a cash-rich balance sheet. Micron has been pouring a lot of money into stock buybacks but despite a positive impact on EPS there is no visible and sustainable impact on Micron's stock price.

A dividend would send a strong signal about management's confidence in long-term profitability and could also attract a new breed of investors that may push the P/E ratio towards normal levels.

What's going on at Micron?

Micron's latest earnings surprised investors with a double-beat but downside guidance for Q3 punished the stock and has sent it back into the low $30 price range. Revenue is expected to be at least $200M shy of initial expectations with margins compressed into the high 30% area. Capex has been cut by at least $500M as a reaction to oversupply in the DRAM/NAND markets and an effort to help boost FCF for share repurchases.

Inventory levels are high and the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is detrimental to Micron's business. With Huawei blacklisted this will adversely impact memory demand and investors should see the effects of that in Micron's upcoming earnings release.

DRAMeXchange has just released its projections for the market and is expecting a whopping 15% decline in the third quarter contrary to the recovery Micron's management has been guiding for the third quarter.

While that's good for customers it is bad for Micron and depending on how they balance production of their memory modules over the rest of the year, it could warrant another guidance reduction but it will almost certainly trigger some very cautious commentary.

Although Micron's sales and profits are currently tumbling (revenue down 21% Y/Y and earnings down almost 40%), the company itself is still in a much better position compared to the previous cyclical downturn. By the end of FY2019 Q2, its balance sheet showed $9.2B in liquidity resulting in a net cash position of $2.99B. On top of that, even though EPS is down, Micron is still generating sizable profits. And despite all the panic epitomizing Micron's stock price development EPS trough projections of around $0.8 are still positive and a far cry away from the losses Micron reported in 2016 prior to an explosive recovery.

The buyback as the worse option

When Micron announced an unprecedented $10B stock buyback almost a year ago, investors got excited and the stock was trading almost at twice the price as where it is today. Since then, Micron has been buying back stock worth $2.5B at an aggregate purchase price of $40.2 currently resulting in a "net loss" of more than $6 per share. Disappointingly though, Micron spent almost triple the amount on buybacks during Q1 with the stock at $43 compared to Q2 where the aggregate purchase price was more than 20% lower.

Micron is targeting to return at least 50% of FCF to shareholders per quarter and as its business is highly cyclical, its quarterly FCF generation can vary strongly, particularly during the current downturn. Although Micron had enough cash at hand to be more aggressive with the buyback in Q2, it chose not to do that in order to prevent its buyback spending from ballooning.

The dividend is the better option

Micron has already spent $2.5B on buybacks which have not generated any value. On top of that it is net cash positive by $3.0 and although profits are expected to decline further as the recovery in DRAM pricing is very likely to be delayed, the company is still expected to generate profits as it navigates through the trough of the current cycle.

Micron has matured and its performance through downturns is not comparable to the unpredictable performances of the past. As a highly cyclical stock, Micron will never be able to grow when memory prices are in free fall but following strict cost control and a fortress-like balance sheet, it has sufficient financial means to weather the storm.

It's now time for Micron to follow cyclical peers such as Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC) and above all Texas Instruments (TXN) and finally start paying a dividend. This will send a strong sign of confidence to investors as it shows that Micron is a healthy company despite its cyclical nature. It will open the stock for a new class of investors, those hungry for dividends which should act as a catalyst to the stock price and reduce the high degree of volatility in the stock.

To understand why issuing a dividend for Micron is healthy, let's take a look at its balance sheet and cash position and consider how a dividend would impact these metrics.

As of its latest finding, Micron owns $7.5B in cash and short-term investments and another $1.6B in long-term investments. FCF has been trending downward due to cyclicality in Micron's earnings and came in at $0.4B in FY2019 Q2.

Although FCF is varying Micron is easily able to generate substantial FCF excesses in good times. Also, it should be noted that the earnings and FCF generation power of today's Micron is much more resilient to oversupply and demand shortage compared to the past following strict spending control and realized cost efficiencies. On an annual basis, the picture is even clearer.

We can easily see how Micron has managed to substantially grow its FCF in good times. The last two years have been by far the best ever with record FCF whereas during previous cycles it never managed to even eclipse the $2B annual FCF milestone. That's also the reason why Micron announced a record $10B stock buyback program last year and why it was able to spend $2.5B on repurchases over the last two quarters. This is more than twice the amount it spent on stock repurchases between 2009 and 2015.

Micron currently has 1.11B shares outstanding. Assuming it starts its dividend journey with an initial 1% yield, its annual dividend would amount to $0.35 (based on a $35 stock price) and require $388.5M in annual dividend payments or around $97M per quarter. For the most recent quarter this would amount to an FCF payout ratio of 26.5% and to an average 14.6% payout ratio over the last 8 quarters. Compared to Micron's current buyback activities which has seen cash outflows of $2.5B over the last two quarters the dividend would be a minuscule amount but would set a strong sign of confidence.

Micron's substantial cash reserves would also easily allow the company to pay the dividend out of its cash reserves without meaningfully reducing them and still maintaining sufficient financial flexibility.

Alternatively, instead of a fixed dividend per share which investors generally expect to grow over the years, Micron could initially also opt for a fixed FCF payout ratio thereby rewarding investors in good times and allowing the company to control the scale of its cash outflows during bad times. When it is generating negative FCF it could also temporarily eliminate the dividend provided it has mentioned this during the initial setup of its dividend policy or pay a minimum dividend out of its cash reserves. With a cyclical stock like Micron, dividend investors would not expect the company to naturally grow its dividend every year, instead over-participating during good times while receiving a baseline dividend when the cycle is trending downward is a viable option.

Naturally, the decision to initiate a dividend is also a strong commitment as investors would then expect to grow going forward but at least remain stable, even through downturns. Micron's very conservative balance sheet can surely act as a strong safety cushion and be sufficient to support a dividend in case operating FCF starts trending too low. Initiating a small dividend now would still allow Micron sufficient flexibility during another down cycle and also allow the company to proceed with its buyback program.

So far, management has not announced any plans for a dividend as its main focus now is on proceeding with the buyback program and repurchasing convertible debt. Initiating a dividend would be another step towards creating long-term shareholder value.

What are the risks?

The biggest risk when a cyclical company starts to pay a dividend is that it may not be able to do so during challenging times or during a recession. Paying a dividend is a commitment, once investors got used to it and income investors discover the stock, they generally expect this dividend to grow and not be undone. The last couple of years have seen extraordinary profitability for Micron but once a recession hits it is anybody's guess at how low trough earnings will be and how big potential losses might turn out. During the last two down cycles profitability dropped by more than $2B to less than zero and FCF was also significantly in the red.

On top of that, Micron is not only cyclical but also very capex intensive as it needs to invest in new plants, technologies and research. With a commitment to pay a dividend vital cash could be channeled towards dividends rather than setting up the company in the best possible way for the next economic boom cycle.

These are valid risks but can be predominantly mitigated by an adequate dividend policy which strictly lays out how capital allocation will be impacted during down-cycles and recessions. It is then management's call on a case-by-case basis whether it chooses to keep the dividend steady and finance it out of its large cash reserves, cut it or eliminate it to quickly grow it once profits start rising again. Micron's supreme balance sheet and net cash position certainly allow for ample leeway to mitigate these risks.

Investor Takeaway

Micron has matured and its cyclical business is now more resilient to downturns in the cycle and generate long-term and sustainable profits. Its stock price is trading at an expected forward valuation of around 10 times earnings ($0.82 EPS as a quarterly run rate) and its balance sheet is very conservative. With the recovery in DRAM pricing apparently being delayed and negatively impacted by the ongoing trade war, a dividend policy could reignite investor confidence in the stock and act as a catalyst for the strong price.

At the same time, Micron would keep enough financial flexibility to increase capex when needed and continue with its buyback program. It will be interesting to observe management's commentary during the upcoming earnings call on June 25.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, TXN, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.