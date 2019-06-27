The Other July Small Cap Trade

As I depicted in yesterday's article for Seeking Alpha readers, there is an anomalous trade in small-cap stocks each July. On average, S&P Small Cap 600 Index (IJR) regularly outperforms the more widely referenced Russell 2000 Index (IWM). The July monthly excess return (+60bp on average for the past 25 years) is large and statistically significant, especially for two indices that purport to capture the same market cohort.

The reason for the regular outperformance is unlikely to be arbitraged away by savvy market participants. In fact, arbitrageurs drive the performance differential. One of the reasons that the S&P 600 Small Cap Index has outperformed the more popular Russell 2000 is a simple matter of index construction.

Why does this phenomenon exist? Firms that are expected to be added to the mechanical Russell indices gain in June as investors seek to front-run index reconstitution and the forced buying by the funds that replicate the indices. These firms then lose in July and August as the added firms return to levels more reflective of their fundamentals. This drives the outperformance of the S&P 600 relative to the Russell 2000 in July and, to a lesser extent, August.

The calendar effect drives meaningful difference between the two indices, but it does not account for all of the differential. In my dataset from 1994 to now, the S&P 600 Small Cap has outperformed the Russell 2000 by 167bp per year. The 60bp average outperformance in July and 19bp outperformance in August explain nearly half the differential, but there must be something else at work.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P SmallCap 600 requirement that constituents be profitable for four trailing quarters before inclusion produces the second-largest source of differentiation between the two indices. In Standard & Poor's March 2015 small-cap research piece, "A Tale of Two Benchmarks: 5 Years Later," the index provider detailed a study that tested the impact of this earnings criteria. The population was companies with a market capitalization between $200 million and $2 billion from January 1994 to year-end 2014. This set was then subdivided into two groups - those that successfully met the earnings threshold and those who did not. Companies that met the earnings requirement outperformed those that failed by 458bp over the twelve-month forward holding period.

The higher return of the S&P SmallCap 600 is likely due in part to the fact that there are less firm failures than seen in the Russell 2000 constituents, which include more unprofitable firms. Sometimes, outperforming is simply avoiding parts of the market that structurally outperform. In "A Trade That Never Wins Lost Again in 2018," I showed that the highest volatility quintile of small-cap stocks in the U.S. have produced a negative average annual return since the 1960s - an astounding fact. On the opposite end of the spectrum, low volatility small cap stocks have generated mid-teens returns - a strategy that would have made investors very wealthy over this half-century plus horizon.

Combining two of my "five ways to beat the market" - size and low volatility - yields even greater outperformance than the striking differential between the S&P 600 and the Russell 2000. As seen below, the S&P 600 Small Cap Low Volatility index, which features the 120 stocks in the index with the lost trailing volatility, would have outperformed the Russell 2000 by 449bp per annum in this backtested dataset. The Russell 2000 actually lagged the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), prompting many to question the efficacy of small-cap investing. This graph shows the index choice and factor tilts matter. Over this quarter-century, investors in the Russell 2000 would have bemoaned small-caps while a low volatility tilt to small-cap stocks would have strongly outperformed the market.

Source: Bloomberg

How much of that outperformance has come in July? Does the rebalancing impact and qualitative tilt lead to a larger outperformance in that month? The answer is a resounding "yes." The S&P 600 Low Volatility Index bested the Russell 2000 by 131bp on average in July. August (+61bp) was also meaningfully positive.

In a world with declining forward expected returns, this 131bp of outperformance is meaningful. Capture these two months of outperformance - July and August - and you are besting the vast majority of small-cap active managers. While the S&P 600 is certainly better than the Russell 2000, adding a low volatility twist may enhance returns over time for long-term investors. In my personal account, I have a larger weighting towards S&P 600 Small Cap Low Volatility (NYSEARCA:XSLV) than I have in the broader S&P 600 Small Cap funds. I view the low volatility tilt as a way of further expressing the quality bias that has - coupled with the July anomaly - seen the S&P 600 outperform the Russell 2000 soundly over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV,IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.