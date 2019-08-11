Under Armour Post Earnings Has Its Share Of Doubters, But Cash Flow Has Improved

At $20 per share, Under Armour is trading at a 5% free cash flow yield.

The stock - since earnings on July 30th - is not acting well.

Cash flow has improved while capex is down 40% from its peak, which has driven a nice improvement in free cash flow and valuation.

Looking at the earnings multiple on Under Armour (UAA) (NYSE:UA) would give value investors a heart attack, but looking at the cash flow per share valuation leaves the stock much more appealing to valuation sensitive investors.

After Under Armour reported 2nd quarter financial results on the morning of July 30th, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group (TAG) noted that the North American revenue miss (down 3% y/y vs. the smaller miss expected) and the lack of any boost in 2019 guidance left them reiterating their $25 price target per Briefing.com.

Here is where reviewing the numbers after earnings left me thinking:

Positives:

1.) Cash flow and free cash flow continued to improve, and with the stock trading at 59x expected 2019 EPS of $0.34, it looks very expensive, but on a cash flow valuation, the stock is trading at 15x and 20x cash flow and free cash flow, respectively.

2.) While North American revenue fell low single digits for the 4th consecutive quarter, North American operating income at $139 million grew y/y for the 2nd consecutive quarter, at 5% (+8% in the March 2019 quarter).

3.) Inventory is being slashed and has fallen dramatically the last 4 quarters - here is what the history looks like:

4.) Gross margin continues to improve. After bottoming at 43%-44%, here is the table history:

3.) Footwear revenue grew 5% y/y as HOVR continues to do well. Total Apparel revenue fell 1% y/y and is 62% of the Under Armour total revenue while Footwear is 24% of total revenue. Footwear's improvement is important, but Apparel improvement is more important.

Negatives:

1.) When this Under Armour earnings preview was written, the stock was up 50% YTD in 2019 but is now up just 14.25% YTD (per Morningstar data). Technically, the stock has traded back below the 200-day moving average which sits at the $22 area. Clearly, investors were disappointed in the North American revenue number and the soft Q3 '19 revenue guide.

2.) As #4 shows above, while gross margin has improved, operating margin is still negative, year-over-year. During the halcyon days for Under Armour of 2014, 2015 and 2016, operating margins were 14%-16%. If UAA can print just half that operating margin going forward, it will be a significant improvement from recent history.

3.) December 2018's guide down saw the stock drop from $24 to below $18 8 months ago. Under Armour's valuation makes it very sensitive to these guidance changes but much has improved from a balance sheet and cash flow perspective for Under Armour.

Summary/conclusion:

Without writing War & Peace for Seeking Alpha readers, some of the important trends for Under Armour are slowly starting to reverse and move higher.

The apparel giant needs some retail wins in terms of innovative product for loyal brand buyers.

Saving the best for last, here is a part of our valuation spreadsheet work we rarely show readers, since it might be confusing, but using quarterly bottom-up estimates for Under Armour (and really every company followed), a "forward earnings curve" is calculated for the company to show what earnings would look like 4 quarters ahead for the June 2019 quarter, the September 2019 quarter and the December 2019 quarter. Here is the table:

For instance, in the column labeled "Q2 '19", the $0.40 highlighted at the end of the column represents expected Under Armour EPS 4 quarters ahead or for the 4 quarters ended June 2020.

Instead of using just calendar estimates, and then filling in the blanks for mid-year quarters, readers get a "forward earnings curve" for the next 7 quarters.

The important point:

1.) Revisions continue to be positive for EPS (i.e. upward).

2.) Note the jump in estimates for 2021 or the 4 quarters labeled Q1-Q4 '20.

These can change for sure, but 2021 looks like it could be a year of decent growth for the apparel and footwear giant.

The risk/reward has greatly improved for Under Armour near $20 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.