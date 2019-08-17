Ionis: One For The Ages

In common with every biotech, Ionis has significant challenges; however, Ionis stands tall in its prospects for powering through them with thesis intact.

As illustrated by its recent Q2 2019 earnings report, Ionis has a superb pathway to long-term success and financial outperformance.

Ionis has had significant failures in its past which have set the stage for its recent successes, validating its processes and technologies.

Over the last several years, I have researched hundreds of emerging biotech companies in various stages of development. I have written articles on many of them which I found the most interesting. I have personally invested in several of these.

Of all these emerging biotech stocks, Ionis (IONS) stands alone for its combination of current financial viability with exceptional long-term growth potential. As discussed below, Ionis has headwinds over the near to midterm; however, they do not undermine the heady thesis of a biotech grower that is an excellent candidate for accumulation on weakness.

Ionis founders designed the company to provide disruptive techniques for drug discovery and commercialization

Ionis founder and current CEO, Stanley Crooke, often holds forth on the vision underlying Ionis' (formerly Isis) formation. He was in top form for Ionis' shareholders' meeting on 6/6/19. At the time, he reflected on Ionis' 30-year journey as follows:

"Ionis was formed to meet a very, very specific purpose... to create an advance, a new platform for drug discovery that would be significantly more efficient. We focused on creating a set of molecules that had never been made before and never been considered as possibly drug molecules or medicine molecule, and these molecules reduced the genetic code directly to bind to a set of targets inside the cell that had never been considered as targets for medicines until we did it, and we call that technology antisense. And though we knew nothing about the technology in 1989, I was confident that if we could be successful in creating this technology, it would be significantly more efficient than traditional technologies for drug discovery."

The founding vision for Ionis was to disrupt prevailing techniques for drug discovery which were having a retarding effect on industry productivity. In addition to disrupting drug discovery techniques, Ionis resolved if its new techniques were effective to marry a new business model to its new development platform.

The vision eschewed the traditional fully integrated pharmaceutical company model whereby a single company researches, develops, runs trials and then markets therapies. In its place, the Ionis model:

"...focused on achieving two key goals; one, to create and preserve over the very long haul innovation. Innovation is the source of new product; and then second, to treat each medicine in our pipeline as the unique, special asset that it is. And to work to identify the optimal organization to commercialize each medicine not to force-feed as is the modeled in the fully integrated company, all of our medicines into a single development distribution and commercial channel, each medicine treated as a unique, special asset."

The Ionis vision did not stop at adding a disruptive approach to drug development along with a new operational modality. It went onward:

"...to create a new environment, a new culture which focused on bringing the best of scientific leadership that I had experienced, myself and others are in academic medical science and couple that to the best practices of management that I'd learned in my experience in ... larger [pharma] companies."

Ionis devoted the remainder of its presentation to describing the progress it has made in executing its precepts. The balance of this posting will summarize it and explain why I consider Ionis as a suitable candidate for the important and demanding role of long-term biotech hold.

Ionis has had significant failures in its past which have set the stage for recent successes, validating its processes and technologies

Ionis started 30 years ago as a modest, by Silicon Valley standards, startup whose first round of funding was $5.2 million. Ionis endured some significant hits during its early years.

There were times when founder Stanley Crooke's great quest looked as if it would go entirely unfulfilled. Yet, there were also some encouraging developments along the way. In 1998, its Vitravene started on the encouraging side and then fizzled; it was the first antisense drug to be approved by the FDA (for treatment of CMV retinitis). However, this initial success was soon followed by long years of frustration; Vitravene itself was ultimately withdrawn from the market.

Ionis' antisense drug alicaforsen in treatment of various inflammatory conditions endured a stinging series of failures in the years around 1998. Ionis tried to revive the program, but in 2004, it announced that alicaforsen in patients with Crohn's disease failed to beat placebo in two phase 3 clinical trials.

This was a particularly challenging period for Ionis. Earlier, before its 2003 alicaforsen failure, Ionis' lead candidate Affinitak in treatment of lung cancer failed to show increased survival in a phase 3 trial. This Affinitak failure had a dramatic negative effect on its stock, dropping it 32%, or $1.33, to $2.83.

CEO Crooke was undeterred. He espied signs that Affinitak had some effect. The New York Times reported:

Isis had ... numerous other drugs in clinical trials, some of them using improved technology compared with Affinitak. Dr. Crooke, vowed to press on. ''The data tells you antisense works,'' he said. ''We pioneered it. We own it. We are going to complete the work we set out to complete.''

The "improved technology" as discussed in more detail below is the special sauce which makes Ionis such a compelling stock.

Going forward, investors can expect excellent buying opportunities in this premium name

Ionis has not stood still in response to its obstacles. Its focus covers near-, mid- and long-term growth per its slide below:

As matters stand today, Dr. Crooke's persistence is paying off. Ionis has achieved FDA approval for Vitravene (1998), Kynamro (2013), Spinraza (2016) and Tegsedi (2018). Its Waylivra received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission last month and currently awaits resolution of a CRL from the FDA.

Of these five, so far, Spinraza marketed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is the only commercial success. It has achieved blockbuster status as the standard of care for spinal muscular atrophy per the excerpt below from Ionis' shareholder meeting slide 9:

Tegsedi and Waylivra, commercialized by wholly owned Ionis subsidiary Akcea (AKCA), are at the very beginning of their commercial lives. The following excerpts from shareholder meeting slide 9 sets out their launch status (Tegsedi revenues as of 4/19/19):

Ionis' drive to constantly improve its drug development platform in meaningful ways is the aspect of its story that is the most compelling. Take Tegsedi for example. In exchange for the relief it offers patients from polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults, it exacts a toll in the form of risks outlined in the black box warning below:

Ionis has developed a Ligand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) chemistry for a number of its therapies that allows it to dramatically increase their beneficial payload while minimizing unwanted side effects, thrombocytopenia in the case of Tegsedi being a case in point.

Its LICA drug AKCEA-TTR-LRx, to follow on Tegsedi, is planned for initiation of phase 3 trial in H2 2019. To date, Ionis' LICA drugs have shown highly favorable profiles as regards to efficacy, safety and tolerability.

To date, no Ionis LICA drugs have reached the gauntlet of FDA review that follows an NDA; accordingly, they must stand in the line of highly promising prospects. Promising they are; the poster child for Ionis' LICA drugs is AKCEA-APO(A)-L Rx . Ionis moved this therapy to its Akcea subsidiary; they then optioned it to Novartis (NVS) in return for a $75 million option fee and $100 million Ionis investment.

In February 2019, Novartis exercised its option under the deal for an additional $150 million and is now putting together its global Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes study. AKCEA-APO(A)-L Rx is proceeding in Novartis' pipeline as TQJ230. For Novartis, TQJ230 reflects its third pitch in recent efforts to conquer the cardiovascular disease space after its earlier trials of serelaxin and then canakinumab failed.

With its two LICA drugs that are farthest along in clinical development just now entering phase 3, it is apparent that Ionis has years, rather than months to wait until it receives final vindication of its LICA strategy. There will be way-stations in terms of data readouts that will likely support the thesis.

As this plays out, Ionis' shares will likely trade in a range, with drivers being ongoing revenues from Spinraza, Tegsedi and Waylivra.

As illustrated by its recent Q2 2019 earnings report, Ionis has a superb pathway to long-term success and financial outperformance

Ionis delivered another in a string of solid quarters earlier this August when it reported its Q2 2019 earnings. It reported revenues of $460 million for the first half of 2019, a y/y increase of 75%. This set Ionis up for its third consecutive year of net income; it allowed Ionis to continue with the launch of Tegsedi and Waylivra all the while advancing its technology and developing its unmatched pipelines of cutting edge therapies.

Ionis' revenue comes from varied sources. The following excerpt from its Q2 2019 10-Q (p. 4) statement of operations provides an overview of its recent performance in terms of revenue generation:

Its Spinraza royalties from its Biogen collaboration make up the single biggest component of its revenues; its Tegsedi revenues are next. To date, its Waylivra launch is borning, with launch in Europe expected this quarter.

Waylivra did contribute $6 million in the form of a milestone payment from PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) for its EU approval in the second quarter. Other components of Ionis' research revenue for the first half include >$13 million in amortization of milestone payments from Biogen for neurology programs and $35 million from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for advancing IONIS-HTTRx and $173 million in license fees, which included $20 million from Alnylam (ALNY) when they licensed Ionis' technology to Regeneron (REGN); the six-month revenues include $150 million from Novartis for licensing AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx in the first quarter.

Ionis' expenses are significant as shown further down by its expense profile from its Q2, 2019 10-Q:

Expenses overshot Ionis' revenues for Q2 2019, with its six-month figure showing a nice surplus.

The net result of Ionis' operations over the recent past has been to set it up with cash and equivalents of $2.3 billion as of end of Q2, 2019. With coverage of over three years' worth of expenses, in the absence of any income, Ionis has assured itself that it will be able to develop its pipeline without the need to resort to the credit markets.

Ionis' Q2 2019 10-Q (p. 37) reports that Ionis has a smattering of residual debt outstanding, together with mortgage debt on its facilities of ~$60 million. It has a $30 million revolving credit agreement with Morgan Stanley on which $12.5 million was outstanding as of end of Q2 2019.

In sum and substance, Ionis maintains a comfortable conservative financial profile.

In common with every biotech, Ionis has significant challenges; however, Ionis stands tall in its prospects for powering through them with thesis intact

The most important ingredient in any company's progress is the quality of its management. To this point, Ionis has had the benefit of a lengthy learning curve all the while guided by a fully committed founder/CEO. As discussed above, CEO Crooke has guided Ionis with a zeal resting on brilliant insights that have proven prophetic over the long term.

He has elected to bow out while the company is at the top of its game, albeit facing challenges as every company must. His hand-picked successor, Bret Monia, has been with him every step of the way.

Monia has played his longer roles at Ionis in the area of drug discovery. He took the reins as COO in 2018 and was appointed to the Board of Directors in March of 2019. Accordingly, he will be getting his sea legs in management while on the job. The transition is scheduled to take place in January 2020. CEO Crooke will remain in a role as executive chair of the board of directors.

There is no reason to see this as a particularly difficult transition. COO Monia has been an effective spokesperson for the company when called upon during conference calls. He obviously understands the company's mission and its vision. Perhaps no one better understands the technical nuances and potential of its huge pipeline.

He shares the C-suite with a bench of long-tenured Ionis veterans. A Reuters article sets out the following list of top executives:

Chief Business Officer McDevitt is the sole newcomer to the bunch having joined in 2018. All the remaining listed officers have been with the company since at least 2007, most for far longer.

Ionis' key managers are highly compensated as shown by the Reuters article. New CEO Monia may find that certain of these individuals have developed feelings of entitlement after Ionis' long years of success. Course corrections may prove difficult to accomplish.

Ionis will have advantages in meeting its challenges. Its financial position provides it some significant protection from near-term disruption. It has significant collaboration with seven of the world's top biotechs generating reliable periodic inflows of significant sums of cash.

On the plus side, new CEO Monia has three recently approved products; Spinraza has multiple regulatory approvals dating from its 2016 FDA approval referenced above, Tegsedi (2018) and Waylivra (2019 conditional EU approval). Of the three, only its Spinraza is a proven commercial success.

It has been a wonderful cash cow; however, this happy condition is under serious threat. Spinraza faces significant competition from Novartis' Zolgensma, a gene therapy treatment that seems to offer a cure rather than the prospect of repeated treatment for certain SMA patients.

At this point, Spinraza is approved to treat SMA while Zolgensma is only approved for pre-symptomatic newborns and infants up to age two with SMA. Nonetheless, until Spinraza is able to demonstrate that it can continue on a growth path, which seems unlikely, Ionis' ongoing revenues will be under question.

As for Ionis' other two approved therapies, Tegsedi and Waylivra, these are both in their infancy. They are to be marketed by Ionis' newly formed subsidiary Akcea. Tegsedi faces significant competition from Alnylam's ONPATTRO (patisiran). Waylivra's issues are more fundamental with safety concerns having netted it a CRL from the FDA. At this point, Waylivra's role as an engine of growth is very much in doubt.

Conclusion

Ionis has proven to be exceptionally resourceful in advancing its antisense pipeline. It has a pipeline of therapies to rival a much larger company. In addition to its three approved therapies, it has 26 therapies in the clinic. These 26 have enticed seven different large pharma collaborators to join Ionis in its commercialization quest.

These collaborations help to assure that successful therapies have their best shot at making a mark. Certainly, Biogen has optimized the commercial success of Spinraza. Roche has shown diligence in moving IONIS-HTT Rx to treat Huntington's disease forward to its current phase 3 trial.

Novartis has set out cardio-metabolic as a key focal area. While it has struggled in introducing new cardiovascular therapies forward to approval as described above, its efforts and its Ionis collaboration show its commitment to the space. Its press release announcing its option exercise showed the power of its licensed therapy and its outsized market potential.

Ionis has a nice balance. It has therapies for a range of disease classes in various stages of development with dominant collaborators and it has its therapies that it advances itself and those it moves forward with affiliated entities.

With its strong pipeline, alliances and financial condition, I have Ionis pegged as a rare developing biotech that presents significant long-term value potential, one for the ages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in IONS, NVS or AKCA over the next 72 hours.