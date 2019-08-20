comScore Is A Deeply Misunderstood Special Situation With A Sizeable Margin Of Safety

There is significant PE interest in consolidating and building out cross-platform measurement capabilities, and we cannot see a scenario in which SCOR's assets are not highly coveted.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a deeply misunderstood investment situation offering an exceptional risk/reward opportunity for risk-tolerant investors, in our opinion. We believe the company possesses a portfolio of unique media measurement analytic tools that are not easily duplicable. We believe the liquidity challenges the company is experiencing are not nearly as draconian as investors seem to believe and that significant upside potential exists from the current $1.65/share price level. To be clear, there are liquidity challenges, we just believe the company has options to mitigate those concerns.

SCOR's investment thesis lies in an understanding of 1) its unique assets and capabilities within the ad-tech ecosystem and 2) the simple recognition that Starboard likely wants the business sold (it would be paid 110% of par value for its convertible bond, or roughly $224 million). The Board, after several false-starts in creating a credible senior leadership structure, likely wants the same outcome. Finally, current CEO Dale Fuller, placed on the board by Starboard in 2018, is not an industry expert, and also likely sees himself as overseeing the sale of the company.

In its August 6th earnings announcement, the company stated, " The management team is exploring all aspects of the business and is conducting a comprehensive strategic review of all our options…" Recently, Paul Reilly, a Starboard board nominee, left SCOR's board, leaving Starboard with one board member in Mr. Fuller. Thus, while Starboard's convertible bond makes them an important, and outsized stakeholder, they do not control SCOR. Thus, if all stakeholders point to selling the company, then the private market will price this business. Our belief is that it will price it much higher than the pubic stock market is doing today.

There is little question that advertising measurement technology is changing fast and that venture capital has financed many start-ups resulting in lots of new algorithms promising measurement nirvana. Private companies like 605 and Pixability are new entrants into the measurement space. Thus, any analysis of this space must be done humbly as there are lots of moving pieces beginning with the ever-changing viewing habits of consumers.

However, in the context of an evolving measurement space, SCOR brings some very unique attributes to the table - long-standing customer relationships and $400 million in revenue. How many businesses could withstand four CEO changes within a few years, and constant senior leadership disruption, and still maintain a flat revenue line? It's stunning, and likely reflects the desire of SCOR's clients to see it succeed so as not to be left with Nielson as their only viable alternative.

Cross Platform Capability. SCOR has long promised, and long disappointed, investors with its alleged Cross Platform capabilities, i.e. the ability to measure viewership across multiple viewing mediums (desktop, mobile, and TV). It is the long sought after holy grail among measurement platforms that is widely believed to be "game changing" if it can be pulled off. Our research indicates that SCOR currently has customers testing, and paying for, its Cross-Platform product offering and has in fact made great strides in this area.

In fact, we understand that SCOR is very close to having a product ready for prime-time. One industry contact indicated, "Very very positive early feedback from Direct TV," and a belief that SCOR's is the only "working cross platform solution" available and that AT&T is likely to expand its relationship with SCOR.

While senior SCOR management positions have been turned over, and constitute a real "brain-drain" for the company (further underscoring the need to sell), key Rentrak people have remained in place. In particular, we firmly believe SCOR's TV measurement asset is significantly more powerful today than it was when it was purchased (SCOR paid roughly $800 million in stock in 2016). Bill Livek continues to provide outstanding leadership to this division and has retained a talented team of excellent engineers in Portland, Oregon, attributes that will not be lost on potential bidders. In fact, Mr. Livek would have been an excellent choice as SCOR's CEO, in our opinion.

Legacy Online Desktop Measurement. This business has been in decline for two principal reasons: the move to mobile and the rise in programmatic ad-buying. Nonetheless, desktop is not going away and there will ultimately be a sizable, albeit smaller, TAM (total addressable market). Non-programmatic direct advertisers need SCOR's online measurement data to price ad buying/selling. The rate of desktop decline will bottom-out and SCOR is likely to remain "the" online measurement gold standard.

Moreover, SCOR is well-positioned to benefit from Microsoft Surface growth. Our research indicates Microsoft has generated $2 billion Surface sales, which are all counted as desktop (browser type) and all used by key demographic groups. We also believe Surface sales growth rate is accelerating. Ad agencies targeting Surface users will benefit from SCOR measurement of the desktop domain.

Thus:

SCOR may be the last man standing in the desktop measurement.

Surface users are a "desired" demographic (unlike the declining legacy desktop users).

It's likely that SCOR will be able to charge premium for "new age" desktop measurement.

SCOR's mobile capabilities are growing, but they are not quite "there yet". It's not just a SCOR issue; it's an industry measurement challenge to create technology that can deliver actionable data while smartphone manufacturers regularly implement software upgrades requiring regular measurement tool adoptions. Nonetheless, our understanding is that SCOR uniquely has a growing body of Apple users who are "opt-in" panel consumers to their measurement program and thus this data is not interrupted by software upgrades. We believe more mobile data exists within SCOR's walls than most investors appreciate.

Rentrak TV Measurement. SCOR's TV measurement business is built on acquiring raw viewing data from cable companies and translating it into actionable data for both ad-buyers and the cable companies themselves as ad sellers. In fact, if SCOR ceased to exist today, customers like Direct TV would be in a deep bind. Customers do not want to be left with Nielson as their only option. Again, we believe SCOR benefits greatly from a customer base that deeply wants it to succeed. We believe it is likely that SCOR will be able to renegotiate its data contracts given the value its curated data is to its cable customers. Remarkably, SCOR takes raw data and translates it into usable second-by-second measurement of viewing for its cable or satellite customers.

We expect that the cable industry (validated with cable execs), will start using SCOR data to better understand customer behavior in order to improve customer retention. SCOR has all the data and talent to develop the highly needed viewers-retention analysis tools.

Movie Measurement. The movie measurement business inherited with SCOR's 2016 purchase of Rentrak is a monopoly. This business has roughly $43 million of revenue, an estimated 35% EBITDA margin and a mid single-digit growth rate. As a growing business with monopoly status, we believe this business is worth 10x EBITDA or roughly $150 million. However, in our analysis, we assume a more conservative $125 million value.

Recent Key Announcements. We believe liquidity concerns have masked meaningful recent partnership announcements. Xandr is a sophisticated consortium of cable companies choosing SCOR as its measurement partner. We are likely to see more consortium buying. We would also highlight SCOR's continued market share gains in the Local TV market with over 1,200 local TV stations signed up. Industry experts expect Local TV to greatly benefit by the introduction of 5G as its spectrum becomes more valuable. Yes, embedded inside SCOR is a 5G play, which will also not be lost on bidders.

We believe there are two types of arrangements/announcements to look for going forward: 1) Cross Platform capabilities and wins and 2) Addressable TV.

Linear Addressable Footprint:

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore, a trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Xandr, AT&T's advanced advertising and analytics company, today announced that comScore will be the measurement and currency provider for Xandr's Addressable offering, inclusive of DIRECTV, Altice USA, and Frontier. The partnership is designed to give advertisers reliable third-party measurement across the leading national live linear addressable footprint." RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that ListenFirst, the most comprehensive social media analytics solution for big brands, will provide measurement for comScore's Branded Content service. The partnership further enhances comScore's science-based approach to measuring brands in content and creates an unmatched ability to understand content performance across platforms." AUG 7, 2019 comScore Continues to Gain Momentum and Market Share in Local Markets, Signaling Broader Shift in TV Measurement. New agency clients signed in 2019 have more than doubled year-over-year; 71 percent of all comScore's local/regional clients are now exclusive to comScore."

Liquidity. SCOR must maintain a cash balance of $40 million to be in compliance with the renegotiated terms of its convertible bond, maturing on January 16, 2022, held by Starboard; the cure period is a short ten days. As of June 30, 2019, the company held roughly $54 million of cash on its balance sheet and has indicated they expect to be CF neutral/positive by year-end, despite a recent elevated cash burn rate. We believe the company possesses two meaningful sources of cost savings: 1) Renegotiated cable data contracts and 2) Vendor relationships.

One might reasonably ask: If the company possesses such unique and desirable assets, then why doesn't it make money and why does it burn cash? In a word, leadership. The company has been without a leader or a strong board to identify and set a clear course for the company. Consequently, our contacts indicate that there are lots of "science projects" still being funded and way too many vendors being paid. It's likely too late in the game to correct internally, which is why a sale of the company seems the most logical and reasonable alternative. The company would greatly benefit from being out from under public market scrutiny and in the hands of a private equity firm with a much lower cost of capital.

In a recent complex equity offering, the company raised $20 million with Susquehanna Capital at a price of $7.33/share. However, Susquehanna negotiated a provision - the Series C Warrant - that allows them to be "trued up" at whatever the SCOR price is as of September 21st, up to a maximum discount of 50%. Translation - Susquehanna will pick up an additional 2.7 million shares in September ($20 million/(50% of $7.33, or $3.68/share). It's quite possible Susquehanna shorted its initial position to trigger the C Warrant at the maximum 50% discount, though we have no direct knowledge of its actions in this regard. At this point, Susquehanna is underwater by about 50% given its effective purchase price of $3.68. To be clear, if SCOR's stock is above $3.68 as of September 21st, the true-up price will result in Susquehanna receiving fewer shares. The C Warrant is not exercisable until September 21, 2019.

The B1 warrants issued to Susquehanna expire in 6 months from issuance, Dec. 26, 2019, and allow for the purchase of 2,347,418 shares at $8.52/share. The B2 warrants expire in 12 months from issuance, June 26, 2019, and allow for the purchase of 1,121,076 shares. These warrants are effectively moot given SCOR's current price. It's worth noting that Susquehanna envisioned possibly exercising warrants to buy additional shares above $8/share in June 2019 when they entered into its equity financing deal with SCOR.

If Susquehanna doesn't exercise its warrants by the expiration dates noted above, SCOR can force an exercise at 85% of SCOR's market price. Thus, on December 27, 2019, the company could generate roughly $3.3 million assuming a 15% discount to a $1.65/share price by forcing the exercise of the B1 Warrant. If SCOR's stock is at $3/share on December 27th, the issuance would raise roughly $6 million (2,347,418 * 85% of $3/share).

Susquehanna filing document

Likely not fully appreciated by investors is a provision in the company's January 2018 Amendment with Starboard regarding the convert, giving the company the right to raise up to $50 million in first lien debt pari pasu with Starboard (page 44). This provision does not show up in its quarterly filings. Clause (iii) states:

It would be difficult, if not impossible, to raise even first lien debt originated by a traditional income-focused lender while the company burns cash. However, there are asset-based lenders who could very well lend against these assets, on a first lien basis (up to 12%). In such a scenario, the company would simply be looking for a bridge loan until the company is sold. Additionally, it seems reasonable that Susquehanna buys more SCOR equity to protect its $20 million investment, if necessary. Surely, as equity investors, they must believe the asset value of the company significantly exceeds the $224 million par value (plus 10% premium) of the convert. Of course, if the company is able to maintain $40 million of cash on its balance sheet and stop burning cash by year-end, as they've publicly indicated, the ability to tap this line of credit from a traditional income-focused lender materially goes up. See August 6th second Q Earnings Release.

What if the company falls below $40 million in cash? We believe in such a scenario Starboard will extract additional value (likely in the form of shares) unless the first lien capacity provides cheaper capital. We believe Starboard has no interest in forcing the company into a restructuring situation. Starboard is not an operator. They are activists who place people on boards in order to turnaround underperforming companies, and they are among the very best at what they do. But they do not take companies private. We believe Starboard's interest lies simply in accelerating the payment on its convertible bond to 110% of par. We believe Starboard stands out in the activist community as a firm of high integrity and while it will rightly enforce its interests, they are not interested in wiping out shareholders for both operational (it would be highly messy), and reputational reasons.

To be clear, SCOR does not need Starboard's permission to sell the company. SCOR would need Starboard's approval to sell single assets as those assets are collateral to the first lien convert.

SCOR does possess the ability to do a rights offering of additional senior secured convertible notes, but this appears unlikely and the company stated in its most recent 10Q that it "does not currently intend to do so."

Potential Rights Offering "Under the January 16, 2018 agreements with Starboard, the Company has the right to conduct a rights offering (the "Rights Offering") for up to $150.0 million in senior secured convertible notes ("Rights Offering Notes"). Subject to the terms of the Rights Offering, if undertaken, the Company would distribute to all of the Company's stockholders rights to acquire Rights Offering Notes…. The Company is not obligated to undertake the Rights Offering, and the Company does not currently intend to do so."

Finally, we believe it is worth noting that SCOR attracted two widely-respected new board members in the past year. First, "Irwin Gottlieb brings over 40 years of industry experience to SCOR's board and is the first media agency executive inducted into both the American Advertising Federation Hall of Fame and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. Mr. Gottlieb was formerly global chief executive officer and chairman of GoupM, the leading global media investment group representing the consolidated media capabilities of WPP." Second, "John Martin is the former Chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting System. Prior to Turner, Martin was the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Time Warner." Did Mssrs Gottlieb and Martin willingly join a media company, at this point in their respective careers, that they didn't believe in? We believe it's likely that each man's reputation is important to him, and while no guarantee, provides a meaningful incentive to each to work diligently to ensure SCOR's successful landing.

Valuation:

SCOR paid its last quarterly interest payment to Starboard in shares, not cash, and we expect them to do so going forward. As the valuation analysis provided below shows, investors have ample room to finance the issuance of new shares to Starboard if the $40 million covenant is breached. We believe SCOR's Movie business is a discrete, relatively easy to value single asset, with monopoly status as indicated in the above analysis. Consequently, it is a straightforward analysis of taking the company's Enterprise Value, backing out the value of the Movie measurement business, and viewing the residual and/or implied value of the company's non-Movie businesses.

We assume 71 million shares by the end of September 2019, up from 64 million as of 6/30. We assume Susquehanna receives an additional 2.7 million shares in September and 3.6 million shares are issued to Starboard for the third Q payment based upon a $1.65/share price and a $6 million quarterly interest payment at 12%, totaling roughly 71 million shares.

$117 million market capitalization @ $1.65/share

$224 million debt at 110% of $204 million convert par value at accelerated payout premium

$30 million cash. We assume cash drops from $53 million (as of 6/30/19) to $30 million from burn, $5 million SEC fine, and/or Starboard penalty payment for breaching $40 million covenant sometime before the end of 2019:

$311 million ENTERPRISE VALUE

$125 million for Movies (Asset value for a buyer, not a separate sale)

$186 million Residual Value, i.e. implied value for non-Movie businesses

$186 million/$350 million (ex-Movie business revenue) = .53x EV/Revenue

comScore's Estimated Private Market Value:

1.5x ex-Movie business revenue of $350 million equals $525 million, plus $125 million value for Movie business, plus $30 million cash = $680 million less $224 Convert = $456 million equity value. Add 3.6 million shares per quarter for Starboard payment assuming $6 million interest payment/$1.65 share price.

At 71 million shares = $6.42

At 75 million shares = $6.08

At 78 million shares = $5.85

At 82 million shares = $5.56

1x ex-Movie business revenue of $350 million, plus $125 million movie business, plus $30 million cash equals $505 million, less $224 million Convert = $281 million equity value. Add 3.6 million shares per quarter for Starboard payment.

At 71 million shares = $3.96

At 75 million shares = $3.75

At 78 million shares = $3.60

At 82 million shares -= $3.43

The year-end share count is estimated to be 78 million after two more quarters of Starboard share payments, and 82 million shares are the estimated count as of the end of the first Q '20. This does not include any shares that might be issued if SCOR drops below $40 million cash covenant over and above the cash penalty estimated in the above analysis.

We believe this is a highly conservative valuation narrative as we believe SCOR's stock will not remain at $1.65 and the higher the price, the fewer shares Starboard receives. We believe the company will likely be sold by year-end 2019, occurring at an estimated share count of roughly 78 million shares, i.e. even if the next two quarters' Starboard $6 million interest payment is paid at $1.65/share.

Basically, the two values at modest 1.5x and 1x revenue multiples are $460 million and $285 million, respectively. Even at 1x EV/Revenue ($281 million equity value) and a giant leap to 100 million shares, it's still $2.81/share, a 70% return from today's $1.65 share price. To be clear, we believe SCOR's non-Movie businesses are in fact worth at least 1.5x revenue because of 1) a brand name in online measurement 2) Rentrak's strength as the most viable TV measurement competitor to Nielson and 3) the optionality on cross-platform capabilities. We believe SCOR suffers most from a lack of leadership underscoring the need to put the company in better hands.

Thus, a sizable margin of safety is present for investors, in our opinion, willing to live with the risks associated with a company possessing liquidity concerns for sure, which we believe are not existential ones. We believe there is significant PE interest in consolidating and building out cross-platform measurement capabilities and cannot see a scenario in which SCOR's assets are not highly coveted.

