ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab

Ecolab is a wonderful company but it is just too expensive at this time.

The question is whether these guidelines help to better determine the future financial performance of companies.

Lately, I've been tracking companies that rank higher on various ESG guidelines. Ecolab is one of them.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL), headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is an American global provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to the food, energy, healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets.

Lately, I've been tracking companies that rank higher on various ESG guidelines. ESG refers to the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and ethical impact of an investment in a company or business: Environmental, Social and Governance. For instance, Ecolab is the 2nd biggest position (after Microsoft) in the MSCI USA ESG Select Index. This index is optimized to be sector diversiﬁed, targeting companies with high ESG ratings in each sector.

The question is whether these criteria could help to better determine the future financial performance of companies and the potential return for its investors. Let's take a look at Ecolab and discuss whether it can be a good addition to your portfolio at current prices.

Company profile

Ecolab's mission is to deliver safe food, clean water, abundant energy and healthy environments. For instance they sell warewashing equipment for restaurants, food safety solutions to a hotel, energy recovery and process water treatments in plants, foam control products in refineries, etc.

Its client base includes Apple (AAPL) , McDonalds (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Unilever (NYSE:UN) and Walmart (WMT) to name just a few. Because of its wide ranging product and service offerings Ecolab is globally diversified and selling to companies from all sorts of sectors. Therefore they are relatively insensitive to specific market fluctuations.

Revenue and earnings

Before I delve into other business fundamentals and valuation questions, let's see how Ecolab has performed during the last years. The figure below shows the revenues and operating income of the company since 2014.

Source: Data from Morningstar, graph created by author

It can be seen that revenues have hardly gone up in the last half decade. Its operation margin is quite constant and hovers between 14 to 15%. But when revenues don't grow and margins don't expand, operating income stays flat. Of course, earnings per share could still increase due to buy backs, but I still prefer companies which are able to grow organically.

When looking at the latest investor presentation, Ecolab presents a slightly different view.

Source: Investor Presentation (4th quarter 2018)

In this figure we can see that Ecolab was able to grow its earnings per share 11% per year in the last decade and its last two decades. The earnings quality is very good, because earnings grow in a stable manner, even during economically rough times. However the question remains whether Ecolab is able to continue its growth path from the last two decades, or if the muted growth from the last five years will be the new normal. The consensus estimate from various analyst is that Ecolab will grow its earnings per share to $6.60 in 2020 which is a growth rate of around 15% per year for the coming period.

Drivers for future growth are population dynamic (population growth, growing middle class and aging population), resource shortages in food, water and energy but also the globalized and interconnected world where companies need to protect their reputation and minimize risks.

All in all we can conclude that Ecolab has shown a nice upwards trajectory with regards to its earnings and that drivers of future earnings growth are present.

Capital structure

Let's take a look at the balance sheet. Ecolab's capital structure is primarily constructed of $7.6 billion of debt and $8.2 billion of common equity. Ecolab has a 0,9x debt/equity ratio which I find slightly high. However, they cover the interest on their outstanding debt easily (coverage ratio of 10x) so I don't really mind for now. Ecolab's debt structure is mainly composed of senior notes. Its debt maturity schedule looks as follows.

Source: data from Morningstar, graph created by author

Debt maturities are quite evenly spread out in the next decade, with a spike in 2021 and some longer term debt maturing past 2040.

Other operating metrics have been good and stable throughout the last decade which indicates Ecolab is doing a fine job.

Dividend and buy backs

Ecolab presents this slide in their investor presentation. At first sight the graph seems awesome (who doesn't want an ever increasing cash return?!). However it's a cumulative graph which by definition returns a strictly upwards trending line.

Source: Investor Presentation (4th quarter 2018)

Let's take a closer look. Ecolab bought back $5 billion worth of their outstanding shares. The share count however went from 252 million to 293 million! That is not a good sign. It looks like share buy backs are necessary to reduce the impacts of stock option compensation packages for its management team. Else I can't explain why $5 billion of shareowners' money is used with no effect at all.

Dividend growth has been solid in the last decade (12% per year). However its current yield of 0,9% is paltry. With a payout ratio of just over 30% it's safe and you can expect further dividend growth without any problems.

Valuation

Ecolab is a company I'd like to own based on their products, markets and business fundamentals. However from a valuation standpoint, it definitely is not. In the last decade the Price/Earnings-ratio hovered somewhere between 27-31x.

Source: data from Morningstar, graph created by author

Its current valuation however is just too rich for my taste. With a stock price of 40x times earnings, an investor runs the risk of lower returns when the valuation returns to its "normal" range, even in in the case where Ecolab is performing as expected. In the table below I've made a sensitivity analysis for a holding period of 8 years and what the expected returns will be based on the earnings growth rate and the ending P/E-multiple.

So in the case the P/E-multiple will be somewhere around 30x, and a growth rate of 10% per year, the expected rate of return (including received dividends) is 7,0%. Of course this is not bad, but in economically bad times the stock could tumble to 20x earnings. It has seen these levels on various occasions in the period 2008-2011. In that case investment returns will be non-existent. I would like to see the P/E-ratio returning to its range of 27-31x before considering taking a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.