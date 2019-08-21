60% Upside In Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
Lukas Wolgram
Summary
Skyworks Solutions' reliance on Apple could become an issue, but should ultimately benefit the company when Apple launches 5G iPhones.
Skyworks Solutions has opportunities beyond smartphones in many interconnected devices.
Fair value based on my DCF model is $125 per share, representing 60% to the price as of the time of writing.
The Story
To put it simply, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) manufactures semiconductors used in smartphones and various other devices. In Skywork's most recent 10-k they list Amazon, Apple, Arris, Bose, Cisco, DJI, Ericsson, Foxconn,