NVE Corp.: Not Moving The Needle, Yet

In this previous article on NVE Corp. (NVEC), I concluded,

NVE is a great company with a few blemishes (too liquid, slow growing, underleveraged) but many, many opportunities to succeed to a greater degree than it already has. Although I do not currently own shares, I have owned them on and off over the past decade and look forward to owning them again when the share price comes down to levels befitting its present cash flow capacity or when it successfully makes the transition to a fast grower which justifies its current multiples of earnings and cash flow."

Since that article was published, the "spintronics" pioneer has released its first quarter 2020 results (ended June 30, 2019), and the share price has declined more than 10%, which leads us to re-evaluate the company's cash flow capacity and its progress toward faster growth and better multiples.

Revenue Analysis

Quarterly revenue was down more than 11% y/y due to 11% and 12% declines in product sales and R&D revenue, respectively. These poor results are certainly not indicative of stepped-up growth, but the rate of y/y decline was improved from Q419 (ended March 31, 2019) and Q319 (ended December 31, 2018). Sequentially, revenue in Q120 grew 12.6% from Q419, which itself had been a second straight quarter of sequential decline. Next quarter's revenue growth will help clarify if revenue growth has perhaps stabilized and is poised to resume an upward trend.

On its Q419 earnings call, the company explained the weak revenue (down 29% y/y) was a result of an expected decrease in custom anti-tamper product sales and a decrease in sales of products for medical devices. However, the company indicated it believed sales of anti-tamper products would pick up next quarter (i.e. Q120), which was an affirmation of the prior Q319 commentary regarding Q120 revenue. Sure enough, the weak product revenue in Q120 was described by CEO Dr. Dan Baker,

Anti-tamper product sales were strong, but the medical device market continued to be weak."

On the Q120 call, company management was questioned about new product introductions and other avenues for boosting revenue. Three items stood out from the discussion.

The first batch of smart angle sensors was shipped during the quarter to a new customer for initial production of an Internet of Things design win.

Dimac was added as a sales representative in Europe

NVE expects to return to year-over-year growth in Q320 (ended December 31, 2019)

The smart angle sensor shipment took barely 3 months to go from concept to production, which the company notes is remarkably quick and that, while revenues for this specific design win aren't yet significant, the customer does plan on a higher volume of business.

Company management described its new sales representative Dimac as "exceptionally capable". Dimac is based in Northern Italy and serves European aerospace, military, industrial, and telecom markets that require significant technical support through design-in and custom solutions.

Optimism about management's assertion that year over year revenue growth will resume in Q320 should be tempered by the fact that Q319 was the first of three consecutive quarterly declines in y/y revenue. Achieving growth from such a weak quarter is not a high bar but is better than continued y/y contraction.

Given the lessened but continued weakness in revenue in Q120 and these three items, it is reasonable to hope that growth may be bottoming out and that improvement is coming. However, it is still a long way to NVE achieving the rate of growth contemplated in my previous article that would justify current price multiples.

Price to Earnings, Operating Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow Multiples

For the TTM (trailing twelve months) ended Q120, NVE earned $2.92/share while its Operating Cash Flow ("OCF")/share was $2.91, and Free Cash Flow ("FCF")/share was $2.90. At the recent price of about $66.5, NVE's trailing PE is just under 23x, which is more than 9% below its average of 25.1x since FY11 (ended March 31, 2011) and significantly below the 3-year average of almost 30x since FY17 (ended March 31, 2017). For contrast, the S&P 500 index trades at a trailing multiple of 21.9x as of 08/16/19. From these observations, it appears that NVE, while less expensive than previously, is still fully valued on an EPS basis. This is especially the case for a company with NVE's weak historical EPS growth of about 1% since FY11 and negative y/y growth in four of the past five quarters.

NVE has $74.7M or about $15.40 per share of net cash and marketable securities at Q120, which implies an adjusted share price of about $51 ($66.50 recent price less $15.40 net cash). At this adjusted share price, the trailing PE declines to 17.5x, which is much more appealing when comparing NVE to the S&P 500 multiple. Historically, NVE has traded at an adjusted PE multiple of 18.5x (since FY11) and 24.2x (the 3-year average). The cash and marketable securities adjustment does lessen the richness of NVE's valuation, but it still approximates its longer historical averages.

OCF for the TTM ended Q120 was $2.91/share, which translates to a current price multiple of 22.9x and an adjusted price multiple of 17.5x. These compare to the average price multiple of 23.9x (17.7x adjusted) since FY11 and the 3-year average of 29.8x (24.1x adjusted).

FCF multiples show much the same thing as the current price to FCF multiple is 22.9x, while the adjusted price to FCF multiple is 17.6x. These too are below the averages of 25.1x (since FY11) and 29.9x (3-year average) and adjusted price to FCF at 18.6x (since FY11) and 24.7x (3-year average).

The meaningful contraction in multiples since my previous article (earnings from 24.7x to current 22.8x, OCF and FCF both from 25.3x to current 22.9x) was a product of both the decline in share price (down 10.1%) and sequential increases in quarterly net income (26.2%), OCF (78.7%), and FCF (78.0%). The contraction of NVE's multiples was due more to increased income and cash flow than to declining share price. This is a more favorable circumstance than the other way around, and while NVE at its recent price is more attractive after the Q120 results, it is still too richly valued for its long term and recent revenue growth rates.

Cash Flow

To sum up NVE's cash flow capacity, as was presented in the prior article, NVE is significantly less capital-intensive, more profitable, but slower growing and less effective at managing its working capital to generate cash than its peers or other companies in general. Regarding capital intensity, capex has averaged 2.3% of revenue since FY07 (ended March 31, 2007) with the maximum level at 5.2% and 6.7% in FY12 (ended March 31, 2012) and FY13 (ended March 31, 2013), respectively, as the company was ramping its productive capacity. It appears that sluggish revenue growth has permitted NVE to limit its capex, which benefits free cash flow in the present, but may also limit future productive capacity. This continued in Q120 as capex was only 0.3% of revenue.

Profitability

NVE's product sales have higher gross profit margins in general than its contract R&D revenue, and military anti-tamper systems specifically are high value-added products. In Q120, the company called out strength in its anti-tamper systems sales as contributing to the record gross profit margin of 82.7%, which compares favorably to a range of 75-80% each year since FY14 (ended March 31, 2014). Product sales were 96.7% of revenue, and contract R&D was 3.3% for Q120 compared to 95.5% and 4.5%, respectively in FY19. Gross margins will decline when contract R&D returns to normalized levels (about 10% of revenue), but this extreme example demonstrates how significantly a boost in revenue growth (especially product revenue) could increase NVE's cash flow.

Since FY07, operating expense as a percentage of revenue has been in a wide range of 12.0% to 22.4%, with the average at 17.6%. Since the percentage troughed at 12.0% in FY11, the annual percentage has remained at or above 17.0% and averaged 18.3%. For Q120, because of the 11.4% decline in revenue, operating expense as a percentage was elevated at 20.7% despite a 1.6% reduction in R&D expense, flat SG&A expense, and overall 1.1% decline in operating expenses from Q119 (ended June 30, 2018) when the percentage was 18.5%.

Because NVE depends on its R&D for future product sales, it does not slash R&D in any single quarter (or even any one year) to keep the operating expense margin in line with declining revenue. R&D expense has an outsized influence at about three-fourths of operating expenses. Thus, as stated above, the operating expense percentage tends to vary widely as revenue declines and recovers while 75% of operating expenses are held stable.

Working Capital Management

On average since FY07, NVE has collected its receivables in 40.7 days. The company tightened its collections policy and since FY16 (ended March 31, 2016) has declined modestly to 37.6 days on average. For the TTM ended Q120, A/R days was 39.1, or 3.8% below the 40.6 days in FY19. This improvement comes as A/R declined by 12.0% while revenue fell 11.4% y/y, demonstrating the company's continued effective collections policy in the face of revenue challenges.

In contrast to the improved collection of receivables, the company's conversion of inventory to cash has slowed significantly. Since FY07, inventory turnover has averaged 164.9 days, but since FY13, the turnover time increased to 208.5 days, and even more recently, since FY16, inventory turnover has averaged 217.4 days. At Q120, inventory days ballooned to 313.6 days as inventory actually increased 16.5%, even though revenue and cost of goods sold both fell y/y.

The transformation of the company from a predominantly research-focused organization to a product manufacturer is a significant factor in this decline in inventory efficiency as is the company's strategy for procuring inventory from overseas as a very small player in its industry. The most recent 10-K filing indicates that the company chooses to keep excess inventory on hand to mitigate shortages that could arise and cost the company sales revenue. Additionally, the improved and very high gross profit margin suggests that perhaps NVE captures discounts from suppliers for quicker payment, which increases its accounts payable turnover.

The company's management of its accounts payable has, like inventory, declined over time, creating a drag on cash flow rather than supporting the increased level of inventory via supplier credit. Specifically, A/P turnover has averaged 24.3 days since FY07 but, since FY13, has averaged only 23.7 days, and 22.6 days since FY16. At Q120, A/P days fell to 17.7 days as A/P decreased by more on a percentage basis (38.7% y/y) than cost of goods sold.

The operating cycle for the TTM Q120 stood at 335 days, primarily as a result of the buildup of inventory to 5.1% of total assets. Historically, inventory has been about 3.5% of total assets, so a significant amount of cash flow is currently being absorbed in working capital, which otherwise could be used to boost revenue. This deterioration of working capital efficiency needs to be remedied for the company to move forward with its growth strategies outlined in my previous article.

The Takeaway

NVE's most recent quarterly results exhibit continued weakness in revenue, suboptimal liquidity (too high), overcapitalization of assets, and very good profitability. The share price has come down to where multiples of earnings and cash flow are more attractive but, given the struggle to sustain growth, are not yet investible for me. The dividend yield is a meaningful mitigating factor. The dividend payout is almost certain to continue based on NVE's vast liquid assets, and at around 6%, NVE's dividend yield is about 440 basis points (4.4%) above the 10-year treasury yield. This spread has widened about 100 basis points from 3.4% (5.4% NVE dividend yield vs. 2.0% 10-year treasury yield) since the time of my previous article.

For aggressive investors, this spread may be sufficient compensation for holding the shares in anticipation of declining interest rates, revenue growth, and/or rightsizing of balance sheet liquidity and capitalization. I will maintain NVE as a watch and see potential buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.