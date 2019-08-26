Consider Allison Transmission Holdings At This Price

Looking at valuation changes over the past year, it is worth considering Allison as a long-term holding.

The company also operates in a highly efficient manner and has plans in place to address the inevitable - but far-off - shift to commercial electric vehicles.

Nevertheless, it has been able to show revenue growth over time despite several years of consecutive revenue decline.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) looks far from being a company whose core business will be wiped out when electric trucks rule the roads. On the one side, there’s the doom scenario with a certain EV future stacking the odds against the company; on the other, there’s a company that’s been performing exceedingly well on multiple fronts, and an EV truck reality that’s too far into the future to quantify in any meaningful way. For all the reasons outlined below, investors in the auto segment cannot afford to ignore this giant of automatic transmission systems.

Putting aside the far-away threat of electric vehicles not requiring gear systems the way traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles do, it’s clear that this company can weather the trends that affect the auto market. Here are a few aspects to consider, after which we’ll address the EV issue.

Historical Revenue Growth and Gross Margin Expansion

Revenue growth can hardly be called consistent, but between 2009 and 2018, Allison grew its annual net sales from $1.77 billion to $2.7 billion, or more than 50%. Adding nearly a billion dollars to the top line is not easy when you’re the market leader in a very mature and competitive segment, but Allison was able to do exactly that over the past decade. Admittedly, that growth has come in stops and starts, with four out of five years showing consecutive revenue declines between 2011 and 2016; however, the overall trend lines for both revenue growth and gross margin expansion are undeniably moving upward.

For the first half of 2019, the company posted net sales of $1.4 billion and a gross margin of nearly 53%. The second half is going to be a hard run based on the current geopolitical landscape and its impact on the trucking industry as a whole. More on that in a bit.

Net Income Margin Expansion and EPS Growth

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

From a profitability standpoint as well, Allison has almost consistently been improving its numbers. Net income margin has been over 20% for the past two years, with both 1H 2019 and Q2 2019 margins reported at around the 25% mark.

As a result, diluted earnings per share for Q2 2019 now stand at $1.46, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 13%; 1H diluted EPS growth rate is 17%.

2019 Guidance Revision

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Presentation

Source: Q2 2019 Slide Presentation

Allison has updated its guidance for fiscal 2019 across the board, with revenue expectations of between $2.64 billion and $2.72 billion, essentially representing negative to flat growth. That’s one of the reasons why ALSN took a hit and is now trading at nearly 6% lower than it was prior to its Q2 earnings release.

The going will not be easy over Q3 and Q4, possibly longer. Let’s look at some of the external factors that will impact performance in 2019 and beyond.

North America On-Highway Segment Trends

The largest portion of revenue comes from the North America On-Highway segment (49% of net sales as of 2018); within that, Class 6-8 trucks account for the biggest slice of the sales pie at approximately 74%. That translates to more than a third of overall revenues, which means it is the biggest revenue mover for the company.

Class 8 truck sales are typically tracked by orders and builds. While builds have been on the rise since 2017, following a predictable pattern, the news for net orders is not very encouraging. July 2019 was, in fact, the slowest month for orders since 2010, according to data from FTR:

FTR reports preliminary North American Class 8 orders for July were 9,800 units, falling below a 10,000-unit threshold that has not been breached since 2010. Despite most order boards being opened for 2020 build slots, carriers appear in no rush to grab production capacity. July orders were 24% below an already soft June with a -82% y/y comparison. Class 8 orders for the past 12 months have now fallen to a total of 288,000 units.”

Source: FTR

Much of the reticence on the part of freight operators to order their trucks in the second half of this year can be attributed to the ‘boom that disappointed’ in 2018. The boom sentiment was built on Trump’s repeated claims that “we're having the best economy we've ever had in the history of our country.” High on hope, freight companies started pushing their orders through and caused a bloating of demand in 2018. But then the bubble burst and the current uncertainty around trade tariffs has exacerbated that problem, sending orders spiraling down to 10-year lows. Build rates, however, are still high, which is not sustainable when orders are low. According to Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst:

Ultimately, the current situation of weak orders and strong builds is unsustainable. July orders conformed to traditional seasonal patterns, falling 80% year-over-year, while industry build posted its second strongest per-day rate since November of 2006. This order-to-build imbalance has caused backlogs to tumble since their October 2018 peak. Unfortunately, without a catalyst in sight, it is a trend that we expect to continue.”

Interestingly, Allison reported “increased demand in the North America On-Highway end market” in its Q2 2019 filing, which reported a 16% year-over-year increase in the segment. The company also reported that part of that increase came from Class 4/5 truck market share gains, but the problem is that this subsegment represented only 2% of North America On-Highway segment revenues.

Source: Q2 2019 Filing

There’s also some momentum in the Outside North America Off-Highway segment, which continues to show mid-double-digit growth.

Source: Q1 2019 Filing

The overall momentum from these two segments could well support continued revenue growth through the next two quarters; but, come 2020, demand is likely to soften on the back of weak order trends in the Class 8 category over the next few months. Order levels for July 2018 could be indicative of that.

On the plus side, Class 6/7 demand is much more encouraging. While Class 7 truck sales only rose less than a percentage point, Class 6 sales jumped nearly 17% year-over-year for July. That’s important because these two subsegments represent about 30% of Allison’s North America On-Highway segment.

Considering this mixed bag on the demand front, it’s no wonder Allison’s upper-end revenue guidance for fiscal 2019 is flat compared to fiscal 2018.

Forward-looking Parts of Allison’s Business

Now to address the elephant in the room: electric vehicles. The reality of it is that battery technology (other than Tesla’s proprietary tech) isn’t advanced enough for us to witness a near-future shift to electric trucking fleets. Even Tesla is just testing the waters with its first electric truck, the Tesla Semi, while the bulk of heavy-haul Class 8 truck makers are still testing the technology itself to try and make the battery math work.

While CEO of Daimler Trucks, Roger Nielsen, earlier this year said that “the road to emissions-free driving will be driven by battery electric vehicles”, he also admitted that “There's no business case today for a sane and sober fleet manager to buy a battery electric truck.”

Even Allison stated in its 2018 Annual Report (emphasis mine):

“Electric drive powertrains differ from “electric hybrid” powertrains because they only propel the vehicle with an electric motor; while “electric hybrids” generally utilize both a conventional internal combustion power source and powertrain as well as the means to propel the vehicle electrically. While both emerging technologies are gaining use in niche automotive markets, they are just beginning to evolve and become proven in commercial vehicle markets.”

The shift will come, no doubt, but it could take up to a decade or more for the impact of this shift to materially hit Allison’s top line, and the company is already preparing for what is now being considered an inevitable transition. To that end, Allison this year acquired the AxleTech Electric Vehicle Systems Division to push its alternative powertrain agenda. It also acquired all outstanding shares of UK-based Vantage Power Limited, a company that “designs and manufactures powertrain electrification and connectivity technologies applicable to a broad range of commercial vehicle end markets.”

These moves will help Allison weather the turbulence that it will have to face during the transition from diesel to electric that all truck makers are going to experience sooner or later. For now, it’s later rather than sooner, but the company is already positioning itself to take advantage of the shift, which will inevitably cannibalize its core business over the next decade or so.

Allison does have a chance to try and take pole position all over again in a new segment because it already has the advantage of being the “world’s largest manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles.” When that shift comes, those client relationships will constitute an invaluable edge.

Investor’s Angle

The market is understandably cautious at this time of trade uncertainty. The trucking industry as a whole is justifiably apprehensive about how the imminent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting September 1 and December 15 this year will impact freight volumes, sourcing, pricing, and other factors. A prolonged contraction of Class 8 truck sales will unarguably hit Allison where it hurts. However, the company has proven that it can come out of sales declines with better margins and a stronger business.

One point of concern could be debt levels because Allison is quite highly leveraged, but the company is generating enough operating cash to service its debt. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $33 million, and the current portion of its long-term debt of $2.5 billion was $6 million. The company operates in an efficient manner: levered free cash flow margin stands at 21.27% against a sector median of 3.42%. Net cash from operating activities for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019, stood at $904 million, and the company’s guidance is for between $735 million and $765 million for fiscal 2019.

In valuation terms, the stock is not cheap, trading at about 7.3 times forward earnings. However, it is certainly priced at a more attractive level than it was a year ago.

The factors we’ve discussed in this article suggest that Allison’s management team headed by Dave Graziosi is more than capable of countering the current market softness with efficiency gains, while not losing focus on future revenue growth. Moreover, the company is not sitting still and waiting to be blindsided by an EV future, even if that future is a distant one at this point in time. As such, ALSN is definitely worth considering as a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.