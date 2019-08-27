Digesting The Foot Locker Fall

Foot Locker is in the hits business, and as such, quarterly performance can be volatile.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) dropped an astonishing 19% after the company reported slightly disappointing Q2 earnings. Q2 is typically the least important from both a sales and profitability perspective, and I think the market overreacted to a mediocre comp sales number, failing to look at the release slate for Q3 and Q4. Additionally, although comps were not spectacular, several other financial metrics indicate that Foot Locker is in healthy shape heading into the back half of FY19. Overall, I believe shares of the sneaker retailer look undervalued, and I added to my position on the dip.

Q2: The comp blurs an otherwise fine quarter

Comp sales grew only 0.8% y/y in Q2 compared to guidance of low-to-mid single digit growth and on top of a fairly weak 0.5% comp in Q2’18. The market was looking for 3% growth, but I think the release cadence in Q2 from key partner Nike (NKE) was a little slower than anticipated. It is also important to keep Q2 in context – in 2018, for example, Q2 accounted for 22% of annual sales and only 16% of EBIT. In terms of financial importance, Q2 is typically a fairly slow summer quarter that the company uses to clear some inventory.

In total, sales declined 0.4% y/y on a reported basis, but grew 0.8% y/y excluding currency fluctuations, to $1.7 billion. Although this may not be great growth, it is positive growth nonetheless. Management noted that many releases were either moved into Q1 or Q3, so the total sales growth came in a bit below expectations.

Geographically, a few banners across North America performed well with Foot Locker Canada up low double-digits, Champs up mid-single digits, and Foot Locker US up low single digits. This strength was offset by a high single digit decline at both Foot Action and Eastbay, so, on balance, I suspect North American sales were up slightly. Apparel weakness was the primary culprit of the lackluster North American performance, and as management noted on the call, a shifting weather profile with fleece in for fall and winter fashion should help drive sales growth.

Internationally, Europe was up low single digits, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of comp growth in the region, while Foot Locker Pacific was up low double digits, though the business is relatively small as a percentage of the total mix.

Gross margin held up decently, dropping only 10 basis points y/y to 30.1% of sales, with 10 basis points of occupancy leverage offset by 20 basis points of merchandise margin compression, caused entirely by a higher direct-to-consumer mix. Ultimately, I find little concern about gross margin at this time, though gross margin guidance for FY19 was tapered down slightly.

SG&A increased by about 90 basis points y/y to 22.3% of sales, as anticipated, with Foot Locker investing heavily in digital capabilities and continued pressure from increased minimum wages. Generally, lower corporate tax rates will be somewhat eroded by increased labor expenses, but on balance, even as operating margin compresses slightly, total free cash flow will increase.

From an inventory perspective, Foot Locker continued to carefully manage its position with inventory down 1% y/y on a constant currency basis. With a clean inventory position, I believe Foot Locker will be able to hit its merchandise margin goals, though, admittedly, there will be some drag from the increasing direct-to-consumer penetration.

In addition, Foot Locker repurchased 2.9 million shares for $120 million, equating to an average price of ~$41.40. While the price looks slightly expensive given the share price fall, I believe the price paid still represented a substantial discount to Foot Locker’s fair value, and I believe management will ramp up purchases if the share price continues to languish. Management has a track record for aggressively repurchasing stock while preserving over $900 million in cash, which equates to a winning formula in retail. It mitigates downside exposure for Foot Locker, while also aggressively returning cash to shareholders at attractive prices.

Overall, other than a light comp, financial results were rather solid. From the call commentary, it seems like the real driver of comp weakness was a shift in launch cadence followed by a bit of a miss in apparel. Quarterly results can ebb and flow, and frankly, management consistently demonstrates the ability to hit on new trends, so a small miss in a quarter is largely immaterial, in my view.

Foot Locker looks cheap

Although the timing of launches may create some degree of quarterly volatility, Foot Locker looks poised to post a mid-single digit comp sales gain while growing EPS in the high single digits, if not low double digits depending on capital returns. Assuming Foot Locker can earn about $5 per share, then the stock is trading at roughly 7.1x earnings. This is not an expensive price to pay for a company that has demonstrated the ability to consistently grow EPS in spite of the move to online retail. Foot Locker continues to demonstrate its value for key vendors like Nike and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and I see no indication that either company wants to scale back their relationship with Foot Locker.

Over time, Nike and adidas will continue to grow their direct presence, but Foot Locker provides an excellent outlet to customers while maintaining a high portion of sales in the physical realm versus online. Although the market may be worried about Amazon (AMZN) and their brand counterparts, I believe investors have an excellent opportunity to buy a solid business at a bargain price.

On a DCF basis, shares could be worth $57-70, and even a below market multiple of 10x EPS would result in a stock price of roughly $50. Combine this with a yield of over 4%, and I believe investors have a high probability of positive returns from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.