Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Platform Technology Play With Multiple Irons In The Fire

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) have more than doubled over the past three years. In 2019, the stock price rose by as much as 60% (hitting mid 80s) before pulling back for a still respectable 20% year to date gain.

This leader in the RNA-targeted therapeutics space has been on my radar for a while, but surprisingly, I've never gotten around to writing an article on it despite multiple reader requests. It's been discussed in ROTY's Live Chat quite a bit, especially in regards to competition from Novartis' Zolgensma in SMA (spinal muscular atrophy).

Recently, following positive phase 2 results GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) exercised its option to license Ionis' antisense medicines for treating people with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (the smaller company to receive milestone payments of up to $262 million plus tiered royalties on net sales). Couple that good news with a share price that's pulled back significantly from highs and I'm interested in taking a look at what value creating catalysts could lie ahead.

Chart

Figure 1: ARQL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see April's gap down that came as a result of promising late-stage data for Novartis' Zolgensma in SMA (a competitive threat which could cut into Ionis' growing Spinraza royalty stream). Since then, the share price has continued to consolidate in the mid 60s range (in August briefly rising above $70 and then pulling back to prior support). An important question for us to figure out is whether this recent pullback represents an attractive entry point for prospective investors.

Overview

The first thing I notice here is that the $9 billion market capitalization is backed by over $2 billion in cash, not to mention the company is actually making money ($162 million in net income for the first half of 2019). Both of these are a rarity in the biotech sector, where many companies are simply scraping by and burning cash until their next financing. On top of that, throw in Ionis' 76% ownership stake in Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), valued at around $1.5 billion.

This enviable financial position is due in part to the company's commercial portfolio, comprised of Spinraza, Tegsedi, and Waylivra. Sales for the first of these have grown 30% year over year so far, while launch for the latter two faces significantly more in the way of challenges and competition.

The company's clinical pipeline consists of many partnered programs (with the likes of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Akcea, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), and others) and a number of assets where Ionis retains global rights. In ROTY, we are big fans of platform ideas, as they often present favorable risk/reward profiles with several shots on goal and multiple ways to win (promising data for one drug candidate can give us clues as to the probability of success for others).

Figures 2-5: Deep, multi-faceted pipeline (Source: corporate webpage)

Let's move on to a few events that occurred in 2019 and significantly affected the bullish thesis here.

Select Recent Developments

On January 28th, Ionis announced that partner Roche enrolled the first patient in its pivotal study of RG6042 (IONIS-HTTRx) for people living with symptoms of Huntington's disease, for which there is currently no approved disease-modifying treatment. This was an important development, considering that RG6042 is the first therapy in pivotal trials designed to target the underlying cause of HD by reducing production of the toxic mutant huntingtin protein, mHTT. Ionis earned a $35 million milestone payment for initiation of the study. Prior data here has been quite supportive and was predicted by preclinical models, and I consider it a bullish sign that Roche plans to engage regulators regarding an accelerated path to approval. To be fair, first-to-market should not be confused with best-in-class, and several competitor programs should remain on readers' radar (Wave Life Sciences' (Wave Life Sciences) WVE-120101/120102, uniQure's (NASDAQ:QURE) AMT-130, etc.).

Figure 6: Sustained lowering of mHTT and transient changes in neurofilament at 9 months (Source: corporate webpage)

The next month, Novartis announced exercising its option to license rights to TQJ230, previously known as AKCEA-APO(A)-LR, from Akcea Therapeutics for targeted cardiovascular therapy. Prior phase 2 data here showed that the drug candidate significantly reduced Lp(A) in patients with high Lp(A) and pre-existing CVD. Novartis' plan from there was to run a phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial.

Flash forward to May, where Ionis and Akcea announced that Waylivra received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission as an adjunct to diet in adult patients with genetically confirmed FCS and at high risk for pancreatitis, in whom response to diet and triglyceride lowering therapy has been inadequate. In the same month, new open-label extension data from the NEURO-TTR trial was reported (evaluating Tegsedi in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, or hATTR, with polyneuropathy). Despite several positive observations (greater benefit in patients treated earlier with Tegsedi, no new safety signals), outlook for this drug remained tempered due to black box warning, need for monitoring and steep competition from the likes of Alnylam's (NASDAQ:ALNY) Onpattro and others.

An overhang once again came to the center of Wall Street's attention in May in the form of FDA approval for Novartis' Zolgensma (for the treatment of pediatric patients less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy). At first glance, it appeared that Zolgensma could grab most of type 1 patients and also make a big dent in the pediatric market, but at the time, several knowledgeable readers reminded me that impact on near-term quarterly results would be limited as launch efforts would take time. Another competitive threat to keep in mind was PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Roche's Risdiplam, given that oral dosing represents a new level of convenience for patients. In August, the FDA revealed a data manipulation issue for Novartis' Zolgensma that brought accuracy into question (specifically related to product testing in animals submitted in the biologics license application).

Also in the month of August, Akcea Therapeutics reported topline results from the BROADEN study in patients with familial partial lipodystrophy. Primary endpoint was met in a convincing manner (reduction in triglyceride levels in patients with FPL treated with Waylivra compared to placebo), while an important secondary endpoint was also achieved (reduction in liver fat). This is just another example of how most of the company's programs and collaborations appear to be working (validation of platform and approach).

Lastly, as discussed further above GlaxoSmithKline exercised its option to license Ionis' antisense medicines for people with chronic hepatitis B virus infection following positive phase 2 results. While not a gamechanger in regards to near-term upside, it provides even more validation of the company's platform and phase 2 data will be presented at an upcoming medical congress (good to keep an eye on considering crowded nature of HBV field).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $2.3 billion (rose by $200 million since the end of 2018). Net income for the six months ended June 30th totaled $162 million, compared to just $15 million in 2018. Operating expenses for the first half of 2019 rose significantly (to $358 million from $271 million), mostly due to preparations for global launch of TEGSEDI and EU launch of WAYLIVRA.

Revenue for this period rose by roughly 75% to $461 million, due in part to contributions from R&D revenue ($150 million earned when Novartis licensed AKCEA-APO(NYSE:A)-L Rx , $35 million from Roche Huntington collaboration enrolled first patient in phase 3 study, $20 million from Alnylam as it licensed Ionis' technology to Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN)). Commercial revenue from Spinraza royalties rose by 30% to $130 million compared to first half of last year, while Tegsedi booked $17 million in product sales (40% increase over 2018).

As for near-term milestones and catalysts, Spinraza growth appears far from dead as partner Biogen estimates a greater opportunity (45,000 patients) than originally estimated. Tegsedi launch efforts continue (entering England, Latin America in a joint effort with PTC Therapeutics). Waylivra EU launch remains on track (first with Germany, other countries to follow).

Interesting data presentations include top-line results from phase 2 studies of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx and AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx in 1H 2020, clinical results from HBV and FXI programs at upcoming medical conferences, Roche presenting results from open label extension portion of phase 1/2 study of RG6042 in patients with Huntington's disease and healthy volunteer data from the phase 1 study of AKCEA-TTR-L Rx in September.

Key trial initiations include phase 3 program for AKCEA-TTR-L Rx in patients with TTR amyloidosis before year end, Novartis initiating phase 3 HORIZON cardiovascular outcomes study of AKCEA-APO(A)-L Rx in patients with elevated Lp(A)-driven cardiovascular disease before the end of 2019 and initiation of phase 2 study of IONIS-FB-L Rx in a second indication under Roche collaboration to develop medicines for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.

On the conference call, management highlights progress for Spinraza in SMA (generated over $1 billion in global net sales in 1H 2019, a 30% increase year over year). Royalty revenue also increased 30% to $130 million, reaching the highest royalty rate in Q2. Patients on treatment rose 12% compared to the prior quarter (now 8,400 patients being treated with Spinraza). Number of patients in US on Spinraza rose quarter over quarter (adults making up the largest segment), while ex US number of patients increased by 17%. Importantly, Biogen now estimates over 45,000 patients in markets where it has a direct presence (significantly higher than prior estimate).

Positive data from Biogen's phase 1/2 trial of tofersen in patients with SOD1-ALS is also highlighted, noting that phase 3 study is underway with results expected in 2021. For Ionis Factor XI Rx, we are reminded it's in a phase 2 study in end stage renal disease patients (management seems excited about data generated here as it would be the first anti-thrombotic medicine to prevent thrombosis without significant risk in bleeding). Studies for Ionis FB LRx in complement mediated diseases (Roche collaboration) look interesting as well, including phase 2 study in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age related macular degeneration.

A decent amount of insider selling does not seem problematic, yet neither inspires confidence.

Figure 7: Insider trade history (Source: Nasdaq website)

As for additional intelligence from the ROTY community, a number of members consider Ionis to be a core holding for them (particularly with a long-term focus). Member Strike points out that it has many irons in the fire with various collaborations and all appear to be working (has a $150 three year price target). Osmium Research, a retired chemist and long-time member, looks forward to retirement of CEO Dr. Crookes (who he believes has done a wonderful job) so that new talent can enter the company and focus on maximizing stock price versus solely focusing on maximizing development programs. Osmium hopes for share price to break $100 in the first quarter of 2020.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, Ionis appears to be an excellent platform technology play and as pointed out above a rarity in biotech due to very strong cash position plus growing income stream. This leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics has multiple irons in the fire and several lucrative partnerships where it takes advantage of big pharmaceutical resources to get drugs to market as quickly as possible. The present valuation seems quite reasonable, multiple value-creating catalysts are on the way, and I suggest that shares will only be able to stay in the current range for so long.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and patiently accumulating shares in the current range. As for time frame, consider this one a long-term idea as investors with patience to hold for multiple years are likely to do well here as certain programs progress to key readouts and regulatory approval.

Risks include disappointing data readouts in the near to medium term (helps that they have many shots on goal to provide downside cushion and diversification) and competition for commercial stage drugs plus clinical programs. Of course, dilution is not expected, given impressive cash position and income generation. Competition for Spinraza in SMA from the likes of Zolgensma and risdiplam will be an area to keep an eye on (impressive data from NURTURE study and slow nature of launches/uptake have me convinced fears at least in the near term are exaggerated). Tegsedi has its work cut out for it trying to compete with Alnylam’s Onpattro and Pfizer’s tafamidis (expect a pricing war). Other programs such as Huntington's look quite lucrative, but we have to keep in mind key competitors (including gene therapy programs such as uniQure's AMT-130) are making headway in the clinic as well.

Again, I presently consider this one a good value idea to scoop up (for investors with long-term time frame). However, in ROTY, we are focused on upside within the next year, and for that reason, I'd like to monitor and continue digging for a quarter or two before revisiting to make a decision.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

For readers who wish to take their biotech investing/trading efforts to the next level, I hope you'll check us out in ROTY (Runners of the Year). ROTY is a 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. We are a tight knit group focused on the pursuit of profits, continuous improvement and generous sharing of due diligence & knowledge. Subscription includes access to our market-beating model account, active Live Chat, Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker and much more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.