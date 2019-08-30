Cabot Oil & Gas Is Getting Ready For The Natural Gas Recovery

My target price is $26 per share assuming $3 per MMBtu for Henry Hub price. The potential return is roughly 50%.

The price of natural gas has started the process of recovering, and the shares of Cabot Oil & Gas are steadily increasing in value.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) started recovering two weeks ago when concerns about natural gas market and trade tensions were at the most high level. It is a positive sign that investors apart from me are interested in this undervalued and attractive gassy company. The positioning in natural gas futures is extremely bearish. The likelihood of natural gas price to recover by the winter looks attractive enough to invest in the company.

Long speculative positions are at very low levels relative to the shorts.

Cabot's shares have fallen so bad lately because of the 2Q19 earnings report and the 2020 guidance. The management announced a 5% production growth in 2020 without a reduction in capital expenditures. Market's reaction could have been better, had the management focused on the flexibility of their capital program. At the next conference on August 16, the new slide appeared in the company's investor presentation with the number for maintenance capital expenditures ($575m). The slide also illustrates how the company could cover its dividend payments even at current natural gas prices.

Mentioned in the slide maintenance CapEx above $500m looks justified. The guidance for CapEx program next year is $700-725m. Free cash flow is very sensitive to natural gas prices. My forecast for the next year is $2.9 per MMBtu and FCF yield accordingly is at the 8% level. The company has got a strategy to pay shareholders about half of the free cash flow.

COG's FCF 2020 forecast sensitivity

Risk-off sentiment enhanced the negative reaction to the company's earnings results. Investors had become very concerned about lowering economic growth. This year investors have been looking for defensive assets. Volatility in the markets surged. It was not the best time for high-beta companies to show negative surprises.

Cabot Oil & Gas

This may not be the best comparison, but it is like the first moments after ship's collision with an iceberg (market correction in the second half of 2018): people are in a hurry to get into overcrowded lifeboats (defensive stock) with the risk of tipping over. All the goods in the hold are left behind, but some gold bullion bars.

However, what if the name of this ship is not the Titanic? In this case, fair valuations are important. Now, attractive defensive stocks look overcrowded (priced for perfection). However, commodities producers, even like Cabot Oil & Gas (a natural gas producer with substantial free cash flow generation capabilities), are ignored.

Natural gas prices are close to the $2 per MMBtu level because of unfavorable weather. Low prices stimulate rebalancing. The Farmers' Almanac forecasted a colder than normal winter. It means the strong probability for the price to return to the $2.5-3 per MMBtu range by October-November.

Natural gas production in the USA is growing by high temps, especially in the Permian. The expectation for growth in 2019 is about 10%. Huge discounts for Waha benchmark and a conservative approach to drilling from Permian's producers should limit the growth going forward. New export pipelines to Mexico will help with current oversupply in the region.

Luckily, Seeking Alpha is the place where you can find comprehensive analysis on US natural gas market. I would recommend one of the last articles on supply/demand balance from Bluegold Research and Atlas Research.

Production forecast from Bluegold Research

We expect production to peak in December 2019 and remain essentially flat for most of 2020. We project annual growth rate to slow to +3.3% by December and we expect no or very little growth in 2020.

Demand forecast from Atlas Research

Putting all the pieces together, here's what we can expect over the next 12 months: 1) 4.2 Bcf/d of new gas demand for LNG from Freeport Trains 1 - 3, Cameron Trains 1 - 3 and Elba Island Trains 1 - 10. 2) A conservative estimate of roughly 2.2 Bcf/d in new gas exports to Mexico, driven largely by the Valley Crossing - STTP pipeline. 3) A conservative estimate of 0.7 Bcf/d of new gas demand for power generation.

The last assessment of my own on natural gas perspectives I did at the end of 2018. The conclusion was that the price would fall eventually to the $3 per MMBtu level. Since then, cold temperatures in the summer and the delay of launching the Valley Crossing-Sur de Texas pipeline have made some adjustments to the downside. As a result, the price has dropped to $2 per MMBtu. It also looks like an unstable situation. Export volumes are expected to rise. The pace of production growth is believed to be lower by the end of the year. Weather is always an unknown variable. This winter can be warm, but it will only delay the inevitable recovery in the price.

The long-term price is the most important assumption for the valuation. The weighted average operating cash costs for the 7 key U.S. natural gas producers are at the $1.73 per MMBtu level (including G&A and interest expenses). Marginal operating cash costs are close to current natural gas prices. Adding costs for finding and development, total costs are at the $2.41 per MMBtu level.

For my valuation, I assumed the $3 per MMBtu level for the long-term Henry hub price. It is a trade-off between a sufficient rate of return for gassy producers and a pressure on the price from associated natural gas volumes in the Permian. Hence, some gassy producers, like Antero Resources (AR) and Ultra Petroleum (UPLC), should improve their costs to become competitive.

Bottom line

Cabot Oil & Gas is the most profitable company among gassy producers. Its fair valuation is $26 per share (WACC=8%, g=0%,LT Henry hub=$3 per MMBtu). The positioning in natural gas futures is extremely bearish. The likelihood of natural gas price to recover by the winter looks attractive enough to invest in the company at these prices.

COG's target price valuation sensitivity

