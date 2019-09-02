Matrix Service Company: A HULK - Healthy, Undervalued And Lesser-Known

Existing shareholders are likely frustrated. But the reaction means potential investors still have opportunity to build a position in this "HULK" of a company.

The market initially reacted favorably to the report. But it pulled back as it digested the company's fiscal 2020 guidance and headwinds.

Matrix Service Company reported full-year results for its fiscal 2019 on August 28th. Revenue improved 29.8% year over year, and diluted earnings (excluding last year's impairment charges) improved 321%.

Many investors are searching for a HULK in which to invest. Healthy. Undervalued. Lesser-Known. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) fits the bill.

The provider of engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services reported full-year results for its fiscal 2019 on August 28th. Revenue improved a staggering 29.8%, from $1.09 billion in fiscal 2018 to $1.42 billion in fiscal 2019. Each of the company's four segments - Electrical, Industrial, Storage Solutions and Oil, Gas & Chemical - generated positive operating income in fiscal 2019 as compared to only two in fiscal 2018. Diluted earnings increased from a loss of $0.43 per share in fiscal 2018 to $1.01 per share in fiscal 2019. Excluding $18 million in impairment charges in fiscal 2018, earnings would have equated to approximately $0.24 per share. Thus, even accommodating the exclusion, the year-over-year improvement in diluted EPS would equate to a phenomenal 321%.

Matrix Service Company began fiscal 2019 with backlog of $1.22 billion. During the year, the company was awarded projects of $1.3 billion. After generating revenue of $1.42 billion, it ended the year with backlog of $1.1 billion. This does mean fiscal 2019 ended with a book-to-bill ratio less than 1 at 0.92. However, a major project anticipated to close before the end of the fiscal year did slip into the next. As well, Matrix maintains the point-in-time ratio is “not an indication of a weakened market”.

“When we look at our funnel of project opportunities, we see a larger funnel today than we did when we ended fiscal 2019.”

In the fall of 2018, Matrix Service shared its longer-term target to generate over $2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2022. The company maintained its ability to reach the goal.

“We expect to grow organically year-over-year at a rate of 5% to 8%, with remaining revenue to achieve a top line of over $2 billion coming from acquisitions.”

For fiscal 2020, revenue is expected to fall in a range of $1.4-1.55 billion, which, at the high, represents improvement up to 9.2%. Diluted EPS for fiscal 2020 is expected to fall in a range of $1.10-1.40, representing an increase of 8.9% to 38.6%.

Reactions

Matrix reported its full-year results after market close on the 28th. Its stock price had closed at $19.11. The earnings call was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT on the 29th. In the small amount of time between the financial release and the earnings call, the market bid the price up as much as 27.5% to $24.36. However, as the call progressed, the share price trended lower. It did close up 14% on the 29th. But by market close on the 30th, the share price had fallen back below $20.

Apparently, disappointments surfaced in the call. Obviously, the first potential disappointment surfaced in the revenue guidance. The lower end, at $1.4 billion, would mean a slight year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Certainly, this is the wrong direction for a company striving to hit $2 billion in only three years. But management insisted the lower end of guidance was, yet again, simply related to timing.

“It’s just our normal awards and start cycle.”

Secondly, headwinds and the subsequent uncertainty from such were acknowledged.

(Source: Matrix Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation)

Specifically, revenue guidance for the fiscal 2020 first quarter at $318.5 million would be much lower than the fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter mark of $398.7 million.

“Steel work is seeing some headwinds right now on the maintenance side. The Oil, Gas & Chemical segment will be impacted by lower turnaround volumes with basically no turnaround in summer months. And, then, Electricals, the power delivery side, is impacted by its peak demand season in the summer. So, again, there’s no outages and there’s minimal work along there.”

And although the company has long been in acquisition mode, it did not make any moves in fiscal 2019.

Contrarily

But for every caution expressed, there were multiple displays of confidence.

Yes, there are headwinds. But strong tailwinds remain.

“While we will watch these conditions [market] closely over the long term, I remain confident in our ability to deliver continued growth and sustainable shareholder value because we’re working in strong diversified markets where our services are in high demand.” (emphasis added)

(Source: Matrix Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation)

Though fiscal 2020 first-quarter revenue is expected to be flat year over year, that is actually not the expectation for the full year.

“In addition, the first-half of the year may be impacted by the timing of capital project awards and starts. Therefore, we expect our revenue and earnings to improve as the year progresses.” (emphasis added)

And the subject of acquisitions was mentioned often and definitively.

“This will be the year that we’re - we will be looking for to add some acquisitions into the business.”

(Source: Matrix Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation)

Bottom Line Implications

Despite all of the concern about Matrix Service's top line in fiscal 2020, it would be unfortunate to ignore the implications for the bottom line.

First, Matrix has worked through the lower margin work in its backlog. The remaining backlog and funnel of project opportunities represent higher margins.

“With increasing project volume and higher-margin work, as well as a continued focus and proven management of our cost structure, we expect to achieve EBITDA margins of 6.5% and return on invested capital of 12%.” (emphasis added)

In fiscal 2019, the company's EBITDA margin equated to 3.96%. Improving gross margins on fiscal 2019 revenue by hitting the midpoint of its segments' long-term targets would have resulted in an EBITDA margin of 5.44% and earnings improvement of approximately $0.55 per share.

Segment Actual Gross Margin Target Gross Margin Fiscal 2019 Revenue Actual Gross Profit Projected Gross Profit Electrical Infrastructure 7.1% 9-12% $217 $15.5 $23 Oil, Gas & Chemical 11.3% 10-12% $320 $36 $36 Storage Solutions 10.7% 11-13% $522 $56 $63 Industrial 6.8% 7-10% $358 $24.5 $31 Subtotal $1,417 $132 $153

(Source: Author-created)

EBITDA at 3.96% EBITDA at 5.44% Fiscal 2019 Revenue $1,416.70 $1,416.70 Gross Profit $132.00 $153.00 Operating Income $37.90 $58.90 EBITDA $56.10 $77.10 Interest, Depr. & Amort $18.20 $18.20 Taxes $10.40 ~$15.90 Net Income $28.00 ~$43.00 Diluted EPS $1.01 ~$1.56

(Source: Author-created)

If the project mix in fiscal 2020 generates an EBITDA margin closer to the long-term target of 6.5%, diluted earnings could improve even further.

Second, Matrix Service's projections for fiscal 2020 do not appear to include an impact from acquisitions. At the end of fiscal 2019, Matrix has a balance of approximately $90 million in cash and equivalents. Its long-term debt obligation is only $5 million. Its borrowing capacity is $115 million. Depending on the purchase price, if the company must increase its long-term debt, interest expense could increase and negatively impact earnings. And yet, even in the first year, an acquisition could also be accretive to earnings.

Summary

The price action in Matrix Service stock on August 29th and August 30th seemed to reflect a good news/bad news situation.

(Source)

The bad news is, after initially digesting Matrix Service's full-year results, it certainly appears the market opted to discount the possibility of the company hitting the higher end of its projected revenue range in fiscal 2020. Nor does it seem the market granted any credit for the likelihood of Matrix delivering on improved margins and acquisition.

There's no guarantee the market will always fairly value lesser-known stocks. For shareholders, this can be frustrating. However, for potential investors, it presents an opportunity. And therein lies the good news. Potential investors still have opportunity to build a position in this HULK (Healthy, Undervalued, Lesser-Known) of a company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.