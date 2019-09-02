Wabash National: An Undervalued Company With Attractive Prospects

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) reported earnings on July 31st which helped reaffirm the company’s trajectory going forward. The company remains dedicated to strengthening the balance sheet by paying down debt and increasing investment in its business to diversify its revenue streams. The company raised its full-year guidance and re-affirmed its 2021 financial goals. The company’s shares have sold off in recent weeks, presenting an attractive entry point.

Earnings

Wabash reported GAAP EPS of $0.56, effectively flat year over year, though analysts were expecting a significant drop to $0.48. The company’s operating margin improved to its highest point in 2 years at 7.6%. The company confirmed, once again, that margin expansion is a big push going forward to help them meet their 2021 goal of EPS between $1.90 and $2.10. These margin improvements have already been seen in recent quarters, with a goal of 8% by 2021. The company mentions the “Wabash Management System” on its earnings calls, which is supposed to improve execution and efficiency to support better margins, though the actual measures are not entirely clear.

This quarter saw the company grow revenue 2.2% YOY to $626 million on the back of higher sale process along with strong growth in their Final Mile products and Diversified Products.

Segment Q2 2019 Net Sales Q2 2018 Net Sales Growth YOY Commercial Trailer Products $400,892 $402,507 -0.4% Diversified Products $97,026 $94,085 1.03% Final Mile Products $134,817 $121,209 1.11%

Data From Second Quarter Earnings Report

Overall, the quarter was not a very interesting one, but it demonstrated the payoff company’s efforts to diversify revenue by growing its Final Mile and Diversified Products segments. As a result of the strong quarterly results, full-year guidance was raised, with the midpoint raised by 5 cents to $1.65 and the range now stands from $1.58 to $1.72.

Balance Sheet and Buyback

The company’s long-term debt decreased quarter over quarter from $502.8 million to $489.9, a decrease of 2.57%. The company said that debt reduction remains a priority in order to strengthen its balance sheet, as well as continuing to return capital to shareholders. The company’s debt to equity is currently at 1.004, the best its been since the beginning of 2017, and looks to soon fall under 1 as the company pays down debt. The company’s CFO said that full-year debt-reduction for the company should be in the $30 million to $50 million range, which is an entirely manageable amount for a company that currently has more than $140 million in cash.

Additionally, the company continues its share buyback and cancel shares, reducing their shares outstanding by 1.25% in the last quarter. The company is currently holding a lot of treasury shares, which could either be reissued as stock rewards to employees or canceled en-masse bringing down the share count drastically.

Dividend

The company’s full-year dividend for 2019 is expected to be $0.32, for a forward yield of 2.4%, which is above the S&P 500 yield of 1.92%, but below the median yield for dividend-paying S&P constituents which is 4.28%. The company’s forward dividend payout ratio remains low at 19.4% based on the midpoint of the company’s own guidance. The company’s trailing payout ratio is at 28.13%. The table below illustrates various potential dividend scenarios based on the company’s 2021 midpoint EPS guidance of $2.00 and the current share price of $13.57.

Payout Ratio Forward Yield 20% 2.95% 25% 3.68% 30% 4.86%

Data from company sources; calculations by author

As you can see, there is room for significant dividend growth in the future. The company is currently focusing on paying down debt, on which they have an interest expense of approximately $7 million per quarter. By paying off debt, the company is positioning itself to distribute more income to its shareholders. Additionally, the share buybacks reduce the overall payout and allow for a higher payment on a per-share basis. Given these two factors, I expect the company to increase its dividend over the long-term and the current share price allows for an investor to enjoy a not insignificant yield.

Valuation

Wabash National is now trading at a forward P/E of 7.96, which is a 25.96% discount to the 5-year average forward P/E of 10.79. The company’s trailing P/E ratio is higher at 12.15 and has averaged 11.51 over the past five years. At present the company seems significantly undervalued given its strong earnings report and its long-term efforts, and demonstrated success, to grow the company while strengthening the balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders.

Applying a conservative P/E ratio of 9.5 to the company’s 2019 earnings guidance of $1.65, which is below the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68, gives us a valuation of $16.675. This represents a potential upside of 22.88% from today’s price. Even calculating for a miss of low-end guidance for EPS of $1.55 and an even lower P/E ratio of 9, there is still a slight 2.8% upside from the company’s current price for a valuation of $13.95.

Given the company’s strengthening long term prospects, I think they could justify a more premium valuation of 12x earnings, or higher. This would put the company’s share value at $24 in 2021, a near 100% upside, excluding dividends. Wabash is a difficult company to value, due to the lack of any true ‘peers’, but I think their record and their current objectives speak for themselves in the company’s ability to execute and in the process return value to its shareholders. At the very least, the company deserves a valuation in the region of 10x earnings, around its historical valuation levels, and which still represents a significant upside of 21.6% to year-end 2019 or 47.38% to year-end 2021.

Risks

Wabash National’s business is highly correlated with the macroeconomic situation. Should the economy enter a recession, demand for new trailers and its other products would decline. Though in the short term, fears of a recession are fueling rate cuts around the world, which has the potential to improve business spending on equipment and benefiting Wabash.

New truck orders have already decreased and look prepared to slow further, which has implications of slowing growth for trailer manufacturers as well. This will almost certainly affect Wabash's 2020 earnings, though their investments in their Final Mile products should help to soften any decline in commercial trailer sales. I don't see this weighing very much on the stock price until the next quarter when we see some info on 2020 after the order book opens up in early to mid-September. Wabash seems confident in its ability to manage demand and in working with customers to fill their needs while managing their backlog to have more consistent sales.

Additionally, the company’s shares are responsive to trade war rhetoric, which could lead to continued volatility over the short-term, and this may lead to attractive entry-points for investors, along with substantial drops in share value, as we saw on August 13.

Conclusion

Wabash National is improving its outlook by strengthening its balance sheet, continuing to pay a dividend and buyback shares, and raising its full-year guidance. There’s a lot to like, and even more attractive is the mismatch between the company’s prospects and its valuation. The company’s share price has declined 12.17% over a one month period, largely over trade war rhetoric. This presents an attractive opportunity to enter a position in the company between $13 and $14 per share. With the company’s earnings guidance tightened and raised, the recent selloff seems overdone and suggests the potential for significant upside in the short-term. In the long term, the company’s goals look to be within reach and along with them, shareholder remuneration looks to grow substantially.

