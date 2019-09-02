Gilead Sciences Deal With Galapagos NV Should Be A Winner

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has had a rough past five years, judging by its stock price, which peaked back in 2015. However, throughout this period, cash generation has been strong and was used to make a major acquisition, Kite in 2017 and, recently, to make an investment and licensing deal with Galapagos NV (GLPG). This article will focus on the Galapagos investment and how it could affect Gilead's future trajectory.

This article presumes the reader is familiar with Gilead basics. But, by way of reminders, in Q2, Gilead had revenue of $5.69 billion, up 1% y/y. GAAP EPS was $1.47 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.82. Cash flow from operations was $2.2 billion.

Background: Two Prior Deals

In addition to a number of smaller licensing or tuck-in deals, Gilead made two past acquisitions worth examining: Pharmasset in 2011 for $11.2 billion and Kite Pharma in 2017 for $11.9 billion. The Pharmasset deal led to Gilead having the first truly effective hepatitis C therapy on the market, resulting in a revenue and profit bump that drove Gilead stock to its all-time highs in 2015. The Kite deal gave Gilead a quick start in CAR-T cancer therapies, but the revenue ramp has been slow so far. In Q2 2019, the approved CAR-T cancer therapy Yescarta generated $120 million in revenue. To date, there has not been an obvious increase in Gilead's stock price due to Yescarta sales.

Galapagos Deal Details

The Gilead deal with Galapagos closed on August 23, 2019. It is mainly for collaboration in research and development but included an equity investment of $1.1 billion. Combined with prior ownership, Gilead now owns about 22% of Galapagos stock.

Gilead paid a $3.95 billion upfront fee, and it also is paying milestones and royalties for each potential therapy it chooses to option. Gilead will acquire rights to participate in the development and commercialization of the Galapagos current and future clinical programs that exist now or enter clinical development during the first ten years of the collaboration. Gilead may exercise its option to acquire a license to a program after the receipt of a data package from a completed, qualifying Phase 2 study. If GLPG-1690 receives marketing approval in the United States, Gilead will pay Galapagos $325 million as well as tiered royalties. If Gilead exercises its option to acquire a license to the GLPG-1972, it will pay a $250 million option exercise fee, and Galapagos would be eligible to receive up to $750 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones plus tiered royalties.

For other products in Galapagos' current and future pipeline, Gilead would pay a $150 million option exercise fee per program. Galapagos would receive tiered royalties ranging from 20% to 24% on net sales of all Galapagos products optioned as part of the agreement. The companies would share development and commercialization costs equally. But Galapagos retains exclusive rights to commercialize products included in the optioned program in the European Union, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

Note that in addition to the cash paid, Gilead can expect to pay quite a bit more cash in the future in option fees and potential milestones. There will be substantial development costs for clinical trials of the drugs. However, the initial chunk of cash is quite a bit less than it paid for Pharmasset or Kite. Since 22% of Galapagos now belongs to Gilead, some of the cash used might be considered to be like an internal transfer.

Galapagos Pipeline

The number of Galapagos potential therapies in clinical trials is relatively small, so far:

Filgotinib global rights were acquired by Gilead back in 2016, so they predate the recent deal. Filgotinib is a JAK1 inhibitor targeting immune system diseases. Following successful clinical trials, filgotinib to treat rheumatoid arthritis was accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency in August. This does not guarantee approval for commercial sales. A submission to the FDA is expected later this year. Galapagos is eligible to receive milestone-based payments of up to $755 million, sales-based milestone payments of up to $600 million, and tiered royalties on global net sales ranging from 20% to 30%, except in certain co-promotion territories where profits would be shared equally [Gilead 2018 10-K]. Filgotinib is also in development for Crohn's disease, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis, with Phase 3 trials underway for each indication. While autoimmune disease is a big field generating billions of dollars in annual sales, it is already a crowded field. Revenue projections should be treated with caution. While I expect to see some filgotinib revenue in 2020, I am not surprised that Gilead's stock price seems little affected so far by the sales potential. But you can measure Gilead's optimism by the amount of money invested in development and promised in milestones.

In IPF or idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Galapagos has two drugs, GLPG1690 in a Phase 3 trial and GLPG1205 in Phase 2. For GLPG1690, the first patient was dosed in December 2019, while, for GLPG1205, the first patient was dosed in October 2018. GLPG1690 has been granted Orphan Drug designation. The two drugs have different mechanisms of action. IPF is a rare disease, but numbers of patients in the U.S. and Europe are likely in the tens of thousands.

Osteoarthritis or OA is potentially the largest opportunity, with over 200 million potential patients. In addition, there is no competing therapy that slows the progression of the disease. Currently, Galapagos has only U.S. rights, having licensed GLPG1972 in the rest of the world to Servier. That may be a driver in Gilead's decision to buy a large chunk of Galapagos stock. The Phase 2 ROCCELLA trial completed enrolling patients in June 2019, testing GLPG1972 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. In preclinical trials, GLPG1972 was shown to efficiently target a cartilage degrading enzyme called ADAMTS-5. A Phase 1 study in healthy subjects met all of its safety and pharmacokinetic targets and also demonstrated that GLPG1972 reduced the blood level of the ARGS neo-epitope, a biomarker for cartilage breakdown, by approximately 50% within two weeks. Top-line results should be available in about one year.

In atopic dermatitis, a Phase 2 trial was started this year for MOR106, which targets IL-17C. It is being developed with Novartis (NVS), so should not affect the Gilead deal.

Galapagos Platform

On the pipeline chart above, it shows an inflammation fibrosis line, indicating there are over 20 programs in the pre-clinical stage. While it is very difficult to put a value on them at this time, Gilead will have examined them. They are the reason the deal includes option rights for drugs developed during the first 10 years of the collaboration. Galapagos has an amazing drug discovery system which is nicely explained in its drug discovery video. This system could generate any number of pre-clinical drug candidates aimed at varying diseases. It produced filgotinib, so, presumably, it will continue to prove its value in the future.

Was Gilead undervalued before the deal?

The argument against Gilead at this point would be: it is a loser, it was overvalued before the Galapagos deal, and it overpaid for the deal, so it is even more overvalued now. Throw in the usual caveat about drugs in clinical pipelines often failing to get commercial approval, and the conclusion would be Sell.

I believe Gilead was undervalued before the Galapagos deal. Gilead Sciences is an old, large organization with many drugs being sold commercially and many more already in its pipeline. I will not, again, analyze its parts here. I will say that I think the reason many investors see it as a loser is, aside from the stock price decline over the past 5 years, a failure to price the Hep C cure bolus appropriately. Revenue and earnings had been falling because a Hep C drug sales had a spurt before competition and pricing pressure kicked in. Gilead has continued to be profitable, with strong cash flows, during the entire period. In addition, the dividend has continued, with a yield now at 3.96%.

Conclusion

Gilead now owns 22% of Galapagos. The deal only used about 2 quarters of Gilead's cash flow from operations. The clinical pipeline optioned is small, but the osteoarthritis drug, if it passes its trials, could become one of the most valuable therapies on the planet. With filgotinib revenue likely to start in 2020, Yescarta revenue ramping, and continued strong cash generation by its HIV and Hep C franchises, Gilead is in good shape. I would buy more, but it is already at or near my portfolio limit for a single stock.

