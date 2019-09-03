Cleveland-Cliffs Declares Special Dividend, Market Overreacts To Recession Fears

The company can afford a one-time payment of additional dividend, but the market panics and pushes shares down at the opening of the trading day.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share (in line with the previous dividend which was raised from $0.05 per share to $0.06 per share) and a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The regular and special dividends will be payable on October 15, 2019, for shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2019.

This move comes after the stock lost much ground in August (I discussed the situation in this article) and, in my view, signals the management’s confidence in the company’s financials as well as its dissatisfaction with the current share price. Critics will argue that spending cash amidst ongoing investment in the hot-briquetted iron plant and U.S. - China trade war is reckless, but I don’t think that Cliffs has breached the red line with this special dividend.

As of the latest quarterly report, Cliffs had roughly 276 million shares outstanding (285 million on a diluted basis). An additional cash dividend of $0.04 represents an expense of roughly $11 million. In the first six months of 2019 (keep in mind that the first quarter is always the weakest one), Cliffs generated $151.1 million of operating cash flow. In the first half of the year, Cliffs sold 7.8 million tons of pellets while its full-year sales guidance is 20 million tons. Due to this sales seasonality, cash flow is set to increase in second half of the year, and Cliffs, which had $377.2 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, can afford the additional $11 million expense.

At the same time, the resulting $0.10 dividend is not a long-term obligation, so Cliffs can quickly revert to the previous $0.06 dividend if the company feels that current iron ore and steel prices do not lead to expected realized prices for Cliffs’ pellets.

While I do not see anything bad with the special dividend decision, the market disagrees – as I write these words, Cliffs’ shares are under material pressure. Tuesday morning was a bad one for steel-related and iron-ore related stocks, but it looks like the special dividend triggered some fears on the market. Perhaps, certain market participants see it as a ''feast in time of plague’’, an unnecessary cash spend at times when recession fears routinely circulate in the financial media. In my opinion, Cliffs’ finances will not get hurt by the additional $11 million spend as it has decent cash flow and liquidity cushion.

Obviously, the decision to increase the dividend via a special payment is also aimed at the short interest in the company’s shares which will now have to either close their position or pay an increased dividend if they want to hold their short position for the longer term. Everyone who followed Cliffs’ conference calls surely knows about the management’s “love” for the shorts. The best way for any company that believes that its shares are undervalued is to produce cash and spend it either on the reduction of the share count or on dividends.

The company has already used both methods this year but, unfortunately, for Cliffs’ shareholders, the volatile nature of the stock turned its ugly back in August when the stock gave up everything it gained from the beginning of the year in a matter of a few weeks. This is the reality of dealing with Cliffs’ shares, and I reiterate that buying on pullbacks is much safer in this stock (trading around some core position also makes sense given the enormous volatility). In my opinion, the news on the special cash dividend is bullish rather than bearish, and I believe that the market is overreacting to U.S. – China trade war/recession fears (a usual case in Cliffs stock, I must admit). In this light, I believe that current levels are not only interesting for longer-term positions but also for shorter-term momentum rebound plays – when such upside momentum presents itself.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.