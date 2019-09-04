Cleveland-Cliffs: Misunderstood And Underpriced

The HBI plant is on track to be completed 2 months ahead of schedule in June of 2020. After completion, CLF should see EBITDA of $1B and FCF of $780M.

The company will not only pay no cash taxes for years to come, they expect cash AMT refunds in the next three years.

CLF’s EPS estimates and FCF for the next 12 months obscure the true profitability. Shares trade at low P/E ratios to expected EPS and at 40% of forward FCF yield.

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) have been in decline despite the company being poised to become a free cash flow generating machine in about 12 months’ time. While the company’s FCF is currently reduced due to heavy CapEx for the North Shore plant upgrade and the HBI plant construction, once the HBI plant is operational in less than 12 months, the CapEx will drop and EBITDA will increase. In addition, insiders and especially the CEO keep buying shares and at the same time the company kept repurchasing shares at currently-depressed prices. Not only should the company generate a lot of cash, that cash is likely to be used in shareholder-friendly ways. At an as-guided potential FCF of $780M a year, or $2.73 per share, CLF currently trades at a projected 40% FCF yield.

Boiling the Frogs

Lourenco C. Goncalves, CLF’s CEO, certainly doesn’t mince words. I frankly love his opinionated approach to delivering his message. He was berating analysts for poor math in the past. Here is what he said in the last earnings call:

And 70 million share short, oh my gosh, I have already source of free money from this shorts. It's right there. They probably don't realized, but I continue to boil them like frogs in the pan full of water. It's as low but one day they don't realized that it's not a one pool it’s their death bath.

It is all good fun, but what is the significance? If you listen to the earnings call, you can deduce that the company is focused not only on increasing earnings and cash flows, but on the effective return of capital to shareholders. More specifically, buybacks at the currently-depressed prices, at the expense of short sellers.

As always, we did not fight the take, instead we took advantage of the prevailing skepticism. We increased the size of the share repurchase program and bought back another $130 million worth of Cliffs shares during the second quarter, bringing the total amount spent to buy back shares to $300 million since the inception of the program just eight months ago. Other than HBI there was no better use of our capital than repurchasing shares, which we did -- we dropped $10 dollars per share. And now after buying back a total of 10% of our outstanding shares, our long term shareholders own over 10% more of the company than they did just a few months ago without having to do a thing but stay long. Soon enough, when we are through big capital spend and producing HBI nameplate, these will be seen as an absolute no-brainer. As always, I thank very much all the sellers of the shares we bought back. You sold your shares very cheap. Again, thanks for your gift to Cliff's shareholders. Besides the new normal for iron ore prices, the added view that drives our moves going forward is that the current weakness in the domestic steel market is temporary.

With the share prices as low as the have been, the company reduced the number of shares outstanding at a reasonable cost, allowing CLF to grow the EPS last quarter despite having lower net income.

Source: CLF Form 10-Q

Tax Matters

Note the income tax expense in the above table. The company actually doesn’t have to pay cash tax due to substantial net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs) and will instead be getting an AMT tax refund. Let’s talk about the NOLs.

Source: CLF Form 10-K

It is true that, due to tax benefits, the net income of the company was much greater than is sustainable. The GAAP-reported EPS in FY2018 of $3.71, $3.42 of which was from continued operations, doesn’t represent the true earning power of the company. Hence the low as-reported P/E, that currently is 2.14x, isn’t very meaningful. See below:

Source: CLF Form 10-K

Also, note the fluctuations in sales as well as profits between the years. If we were to average the operating income/EBIT over 3 years, we get $398M. Assuming interest expense of $120M and taxes of 25%, we get net income of $208.5M or $0.73 per share. At current share prices, this equates to P/E of 9.3x.

Valuation

We could use the above numbers and assume that the shares are valued reasonably based on the 3-year trailing average “normalized” earnings. Perhaps this is the reason why the share price is where it is now. But I don’t think it is correct for several reasons. First, the company doesn’t have to pay cash taxes due to NOLs and, in fact, will be getting AMT tax refunds in the next three years.

Second, once the HBI plant is completed, the projected EBITDA at current price levels should be about $1B per year and the FCF should be $780M. Which, with the current share count, is $2.73 per share or 40% yield on the current share price. This is even without counting the AMT cash refunds. From the last earnings call:

I’d like to say, with our HBI plant completed and in full production free cash on an annualized basis will be EBITDA minus $220 million. Other than $100 million of sustaining capital, and $120 million of debt service, all the rest of the EBITDA is free cash. Since we will continue to use our NOLs and I'd have to disperse any cash to pay taxes for the foreseeable future, and we are not even adding to this free cash number, the cash coming from our future AMT refunds which are real as you all know. At price levels comparable to what we've seen this year and with HBI layered in, we would expect to generate about an annualized $1 billion in EBITDA meaning that we would have around $800 million in free cash flow to return to shareholders primarily via stock buybacks and increased dividends.

Icing on the Cake

As a little extra, due to repeal of AMT, there will be cash refunds in the next three years. From the earnings call:

Nick Jarmoszuk And then last question on the AMT refund. Could you remind us what the refund schedule is over the next several years? Lourenco Goncalves I'll let Keith to answer that, Nick. Keith Koci Yes. We've got another $117 million coming and it's broken out over the next three years. So you can see like $58 million come in 2020. And then following after that you've got like $28 million each year after that.

Risks

Of course, there are risks. In fact, the estimates from the last conference call were based on optimistic assumptions about the iron ore prices and the pellet premiums. Therefore, we can assume the above 40% FCF yield on the current price as the "optimistic" scenario.

Today, as I am writing this, the shares collapsed 14.6%. There are concerns about the pricing, slowing economy, US-China escalating trade war and the like. The news of CLF declaring a special dividend alongside the regular was likely not appreciated. After all, if they indeed have extra cash, why not buy more shares at these prices instead?

On one hand, it is true that given the above and assuming negative scenarios, the apparently-fantastic numbers seem unlikely near-term. There are two questions here:

What is the possibility of a significant loss, assuming I hold shares for a long time?

What is the price warranted by the outlined "optimistic" scenario and how high is the probability of that scenario?

Estimating the probability of these two scenarios is tricky. Let's start with the price in the "optimistic scenario". I would be ok with a FCF yield of 10%, therefore the maximum price I am willing to pay, assuming the "optimistic" scenario transpires, is $6.78 * 40 / 10 = $27.

Assuming that there is a 30% probability of the "optimistic" scenario and the other 70% represent an arbitrary probability-weighted implied price of $3, we get a value of 27*.3 + 3*.7 = $10.20.

Probability of "optimistic" scenario, % Weighted price of other scenarios, $ Implied share price, $ 30 3 10.20 30 0.40 (total loss, dividend) 8.38 20 3 7.5 20 0.40 (total loss, dividend) 5.68

We can see the market is pricing a very low chance of the scenario that was outlined on the earnings call and a high chance of total loss. For me, there is enough of upside potential at the current prices to open a small position.

Bottom Line

While looking at the GAAP earnings and carefully dissecting them may justify the current share price, what really matters is the cash that company will generate in near future. It is especially true for CLF since by their past actions they proved that they know how to efficiently return capital to shareholders. Dividends and buybacks should continue, and if the “frogs” like to be slowly boiled, so much the better. If realized, the expected potential 40% FCF yield on the current share price should justify significant gains in the share prices, especially if the cash is reinvested via buybacks at depressed share price levels.

The current price implies a low probability of the "optimistic" scenario and I believe the current share price is too low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.