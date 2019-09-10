The 7 Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy With Recession Risk This High

ABBV, MO, FRT and WBA are the best defensive dividend aristocrats and kings to buy ahead of a possible recession, while XOM, MMM and CAT are the best undervalued cyclical ones that will likely soar if we avoid one.

The bond market believes 12-month recession risk is about 45%, which means that even with no trade deal there is a 55% probability of no recession in 2020.

Services are doing fine, consumer spending is strong and the job creation remains steady and at levels that point to falling unemployment and gradually accelerating wage growth.

However, the truth is that only some parts of the economy are being hurt by the trade war, primarily manufacturing, mining and agriculture.

Investor concerns about a potential recession and bear market are at the highest levels in a decade. The media is constantly hyping the idea that a recession is imminent.

The Cure For Recession Fears Is Facts

The US economy is a complex beast that is

$21.4 trillion in size (and connected to a $90 trillion global economy that's even more complex)

driven by the spending decisions of 330 million Americans (about 70% of all US GDP growth is consumer spending)

the investment decisions of thousands of large corporations

the investment decisions of 30.2 million small businesses

At any given time businesses are being born while others are dying. Let's consider the famous monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which just came out for August.

This showed

130,000 jobs created last month

3.7% unemployment

3.2% YOY wage growth

3.5% YOY wage growth for non-supervisory positions (80% of workers)

-20,000 downward revisions to June and July's estimates

158,000 average job creation in 2019

156,000 rolling three-month average

average weekly hours: +0.1 to 34.4 (+0.2 for manufacturing)

mining and retail jobs -17,000

First, let's be clear that the headline figure reported is an estimate (based on surveys that get revised) of NET job creation each month. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs) for July showed 5.7 million people hired and 5.5 million fired/quit.

Over the 12 months ending in June, hires totaled 69.4 million and separations totaled 66.9 million, yielding a net employment gain of 2.5 million. - July JOLTs survey

Over the past year, 66.9 million people quit or were fired, showing how dynamic the US economy is. This is why it's so important to not by into media scare stories about recession risk.

I personally always ask "yes and...?" whenever I read any bit of news or commentary about the economy. Let's walk through how to truly understand the jobs report, as an example.

Some media outlets will report "job creation was 130,000, below the consensus of 160K to 173K (depending on which economists were surveyed)"

To which I respond "yes and...anything over 100,000 outpaces population growth and thus tightens the labor market even further."

The media might point out that wage growth has slowed to a crawl. To which I reply "yes and...non-supervisory wages are growing 3.5% annually vs core inflation of 1.6%, some of the strongest real wage growth in 10 years."

Now let's extend the lesson to other recent "scary news".

Here's an accurate chart that might appear terrifying if not viewed in the proper context. It shows the Institute For Supply Management's survey of new export orders falling rapidly as soon as tariffs went into effect in early 2018. Last month they hit their second-lowest level ever recorded since the survey began in 1989.

Only during the depths of the worst recession in 74 years did new orders from US exports come in lower. Anytime you compare today with the Great Recession it can lead to heightened anxiety and nightmares about soaring unemployment, millions losing their homes and the stock market plunging 57% and wiping out $13 trillion in paper wealth.

"Yes and...what does overall manufacturing look like?"

(Source: Marketwatch)

The most recent ISM manufacturing index calibrated to 50 = zero growth, was 49.1, indicating a very modest contraction, and confirming the Fed's data that showed US manufacturing output fell about 2% YOY in the first half of 2019.

In other words, an industrial recession is now in effect, which is not surprising given the state of the trade war.

"Yes and...what reading on the ISM manufacturing index is associated with recessions?" Here's the answer directly from the ISM itself

49.1 is the first sub-50 reading in 35 months and the lowest since January 2016. But let's not forget that 2016 saw an industrial recession (output fell 5% at its peak) courtesy of a 77% oil crash. How bad was "the great recession of 2016"? 1.6% GDP growth, there was no recession.

(Source: Factset Research)

Manufacturing is 11% of the US economy, industrials another 14%. Services and government spending are 75% of the economic pie and dominated by consumer spending which has remained stubbornly growing at robust rates despite the trade war, higher stock market volatility, and the bond market's inverted yield curves.

(Source: Marketwatch)

The ISM just reported its services index (which includes retailers, restaurants and home builders) climbed to 56.4% from a three-year low of 53.7% in July.

But a three year low is terrible news right? According to ISM 16 of the 17 industries tracked expanded, one executive said "summer doldrums appear to be over" and anything over 55% is considered exceptional.

The new orders component of the index was over 60, which points not to a scared service sector but a thriving one. The escalating trade war might cap how much higher services can grow, BUT the current data indicates that the largest part of our economy is expanding at rates that make recession very unlikely over the next year or two.

And since we've had just two non-recessionary bear markets since 1945, the probability is high that any correction that we might face in the near-term won't become a bear market (average stock decline of 30%) much less a 50+% market crash that so many doomsday prophets have been predicting since the Great Recession ended.

What if I'm just jerry picking data here? Doing a point-counterpoint with ISM data that might hide more troubling news in other parts of our economy?

Let's step back and take a subjective view of the overall economy, courtesy of the Fed's beige book, a survey of businesses each of the 13 Fed banks undertakes each quarter.

On balance, reports from Federal Reserve Districts suggested that the economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of August. Although concerns regarding tariffs and trade policy uncertainty continued, the majority of businesses remained optimistic about the near-term outlook." - Fed Beige Book (emphasis added)

The latest Beige booke reports that outside of manufacturing and agriculture (the most hurt by the trade war), every other sector of our economy, in every single region of the country, is growing.

But what if the Fed is wrong? After all, the Beige book is just a collection of surveys? What if the economy is really slowing far more rapidly than the Fed thinks?

The bond market seems convinced a recession is coming relatively soon, with most major yield curves inverted.

However, based on the economic growth/recession risk model from the Cleveland Fed, the current 10y-3m inversion (historically the most accurate recession forecaster) of 41 basis points implies a 12-month recession risk of 45%.

Another way to put that is "if nothing changes then there is a 55% probability of no recession by October 2020". That's backed up by various economic models and data.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

The Atlanta Fed's latest GDPNow forecast, which gets updated as economic reports roll in, is estimating 1.5% GDP growth in Q3, the low end of the consensus range 1.5% to 2.3%. Note, however, that the overall economist consensus, while trending down in recent weeks, is still about 1.9%.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's real-time GDP model is now estimating 1.6% growth in Q3, and the first estimate of Q4 is 1.1%.

The downward trend confirms what the aggregate economic data is showing (more on this in a second) though not to such a large extent (these estimates can be volatile week from week).

But ultimately, how I base my real money investing decisions on, including how much of my monthly savings goes into stocks vs bonds (for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings) isn't based on models but all 19 leading economic indicators.

For that, I turn to David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid. This tracks all economic indicators against their historical baselines (since 1980 or whenever the reports began), as well as their month over month rate of change.

(Source: David Rice)

Currently, the average of all the economic indicators is about 25% above baseline (after three reports saw long-term revisions that pushed the Mean of Coordinates down 2% from last week). The eight most sensitive indicators (of which the yield curve is just one) are slightly above the MoC (greed dot higher than red dot), with both indicating very small month over month contractions.

What does this actually mean? That the economy is slowing...at a very slow pace. If nothing were to change then we'd likely get a recession, eventually, but possibly not for several years.

And that would require the US to continue escalating the Trade War well into 2021 and beyond, while the Fed did nothing about short-term rates. Jerome Powell has already confirmed the Fed will watch the data and do whatever it takes (cutting to zero and restarting QE) to avoid a recession. Similarly, the trade war, while likely to persist into 2020 (80% probability according to Moody's) is unlikely to last forever.

Here's the actual stats table for the BaR economic grid, which is updated every two weeks.

(Source: David Rice)

As a reminder both the MoC and leading indicators were just revised down by 2%, meaning the average of all economic indicators is now about 25% above baseline. Does that compare poorly to the recent economic boom times we saw in October 2018?

(Source: David Rice)

You bet. But that was a year of unprecedented fiscal stimulus. Given the escalation of the trade war, 25% above baseline and contracting ever so slowly is no cause for immediate concern.

(Source: David Rice)

That's because, as Mr. Rice recently pointed out, as long as the MoC is at least 20% or more above historical baseline, no recession is likely to start for at least a year. If one is coming in 2020 or 2021, we'll know about it long before it begins.

Here's how I use this data to actually make real money decisions.

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of New Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 19.9% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are entirely defensive) 20.0% to 22.4% 20% 100% 22.5% to 24.9% 40% 66% 25.0% to 27.4% 60% 50% 27.5% to 30% 80% 33% Above 30% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

I smooth out my monthly savings into weekly stock buys, currently representing 60% of my savings. I'm aiming for a 50/50 mix of cyclical and defensive companies over time.

That's part of my personal long-term investing strategy, focused on maximizing long-term safe dividend income while ensuring good liquidity for future corrections/bear markets (whenever they arrive).

But even with the 2% adjustment BaR made last week, I'm still buying $1,470 per week of high-quality blue chips following the Dividend Kings principle of "quality first, valuation second and appropriate risk management always."

As my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale told me during our last conference call "quality, valuation and growth make any company defensive."

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy In This Volatile and Uncertain Market

See this article to get a detailed explanation for how I determine fair values for dividend stocks and estimate realistic five-year CAGR total return potential ranges.

Top Defensive (Recession-Resistant) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

There are several kinds of income investor who may be seeking defensive dividend aristocrats and kings

high-yield focused investors

deep value-focused investors

total return-seeking investors

To help you make the best long-term investment decisions I provide the top aristocrat and king for each strategy, both traditionally defensive and economically sensitive ones.

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.4% $67 $121 45% 16% to 27% Highest Yielding Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.7% $44 $63 30% 15% to 24% Most Undervalued Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.4% $67 $121 45% 16% to 27% Most Undervalued Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.7% $44 $63 30% 15% to 24% Defensive Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.4% $67 $121 45% 16% to 27% Defensive King With Highest Total Return Potential Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.7% $44 $63 30% 15% to 24% Best Non-Tobacco Defensive Dividend Aristocrat Walgreens (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.5% $52 $88 40% 18% to 25% Best Non-Tobacco Defensive Dividend King Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.1% $133 $142 6% 9% to 13%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, analyst consensus)

And I also realize that some people have moral reservations about tobacco companies, which is why I've also included the most undervalued non-tobacco defensive aristocrat and king.

Personally I've been buying Altria heavily in recent weeks, taking advantage of the very kind of market hatred that has made this the best industry to own since 1926.

Total Returns By Industry Since 1926

(Source: Ploutos Research)

My former Motley Fool colleague Morgan Housel recently explained that tobacco companies like Altria haven't achieved such amazing returns despite people hating them or never-ending regulatory risk (and 50 consecutive years of cigarette volume declines) but precisely because of them

Altria has been the best-performing stock of all time, earning more than 20% a year for more than half a century. A lot of this performance was because people didn't want to own the stock for moral reasons, or fears over new regulations. That kept the share price low, which kept the dividend yield high. And reinvesting a high dividend yield is like gasoline on a flame to compounding. So hating the stock led to stock outperformance - one action, then an equal and opposite reaction... Same thing in reverse during bubbles. Excitement leads to high valuations, and high valuations lead to unexciting returns." -Morgan Housel (emphasis added)

The potential Altria/Philip merger has the potential to serve as a massive short-term positive catalyst when the uncertainty surrounding this $200 billion deal disappears (likely within a month or two).

Here are the basic numbers you need to know

0.7 PM shares per MO share ($50.4 buyout price for MO) is the lowest conversion rate that is dividend neutral for MO shareholders.

0.8 PM shares per MO share ($58 buyout) is the highest PM can pay in order for the deal to be neutral to EPS in 2020

The benefits of a merger at 0.7 PM/MO shares look like this:

Say you own 100 shares of PM and 100 shares of MO. PM is expected to raise the dividend 5% to 7% in September and using the lower end of that 100 shares of each pay $816 in annual dividends. Converted 100 shares of MO into 70 PM shares means you'd now have 170 shares of Philip Morris paying $816 in annual dividends, meaning that MO's dividend king status would be retained and transferred to PM.

The benefit to EPS per share would be about 1% to 3%, depending on how synergies go next year. Synergies usually occur over three years so the benefit from 2020 to 2022 from those would likely be 0% to 1%. Which means the new PM would, based on the current analyst consensus

grow 8% to 10% in 2020

grow 10% to 11% in 2021

grow 12% to 13% in 2022

That doesn't include the added EPS boost from iQos's US rollout, which PM would own 100% of, nor the benefits of potentially having PM accelerate Juul's global rollout (it operates in 180 vs Juul in 9). PM is trading at 13.9 times forward earnings right now, compared to a 16.8 10-year (low rate era) average.

Factoring in other valuation metrics (like P/EBITDA, P/FCF, and average dividend yields over the last five and 12 years) the stock appears 17% undervalued relative to its fair value of $88.

I own a lot more MO than PM (about six times as much) and would vote "yes" for a 0.7:1 buyout ratio which represents a 15% premium, keeps my dividends the same and results in a far more diversified and stronger company. One that would not just be growing at faster than the S&P 500's historical 6.5% rate, but is expected to see steady growth acceleration over the coming years.

More importantly, PM's FCF payout ratio would likely fall to 85% or less in 2020 or 2021, and its leverage would fall to 2.0 or less (3 or less is safe for tobacco blue chips).

That would get PM upgraded from a level 10/11 SWAN to a 11/11 Super SWAN (one of the best dividend growth stocks in the world).

I should also comment on Federal Realty which is a shopping center (not a mall) REIT. You might think that retail is not defensive, but FRT's centers are mostly grocery-anchored, and REITs, in general, have very low volatility (33% less volatile than the S&P 500 since 1989, even including the 70% sector crash during the Great Recession).

Since 1988 FRT has been 59% less volatile than the S&P 500, making it a good choice for those seeking defensive stocks that will likely fall less during future corrections.

(Source: investor presentation)

What's more, FRT is a level 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend king, that has overcome five recessions over the past 52 years without a dividend cut.

Its balance sheet is a fortress, (one of 6 US REITs with A rating from at least two rating agencies).

You can see FRT's defensive nature from how it did during the late 2018 correction, the worst in a decade.

These 4 Defensive Aristocrats & Kings During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

The dividend aristocrats as a group fell 15.6% beating the market by 4%. ABBV, WBA, and FRT each fell about 10%, half as much as the broader market. MO actually fell more, showing that any individual stock, even one that is about 65% less volatile than the S&P 500 over time, can fail to act defensively in any given downturn.

Note as well ABBV, WBA and FRT were all positive in early December but then crashed hard and fast as the market tanked 17% in three weeks. This is why I am so adamant that no dividend stock is a true bond alternative. MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement portfolio, went up 1.8% due to a weighted beta of -0.25 over the past decade.

If you need a hedge against falling stock prices (like retirees living on the 4% rule and who need to sell assets to fund expenses) you must own enough bonds/cash equivalents to avoid selling stocks during inevitable corrections and bear markets.

But as I just explained recession is not the likely outcome right now, and unless things get drastically worse, any future correction isn't likely to become a bear market. So here are the best cyclical aristocrats & kings to buy today. These are coiled springs that would likely soar if economic conditions improve.

Top Cyclical (Economically Sensitive) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 5.0% $70 $91 23% 14% to 25% Highest Yielding Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.4% $164 $188 13% 12% to 19% Most Undervalued Cyclical Aristocrat Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 3.3% $123 $172 28% 16% to 30% Most Undervalued Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.4% $164 $188 13% 12% to 19% Cyclical Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 3.3% $123 $172 28% 16% to 30% Cyclical King With Highest Total Return Potential Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 1.9% $114 $94 -22% 10% to 19%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, analyst consensus)

Note that Lowe's has rallied over 20% in the last three weeks, going from fairly valued to overvalued. I include it in the table purely because it's very fast growth (10% to 17% realistic growth range, analyst consensus 16.3%) means that even overvalued it offers the best long-term CAGR total return potential of any cyclical dividend king.

The total return potential ranges are wider on cyclical companies, such as industrials and energy, because there is more uncertainty about medium-term growth potentials.

For example, 3M's consensus growth rate is 6%, far below 8% to 11% from management. But as you can see, even with 3M's recent rally and assuming just 6% long-term growth, it is likely still capable of delivering double-digit total returns.

Compare that to JPMorgan Asset Management's 5.3% CAGR total return expectation for the S&P 500 over the next 10 to 15 years, and you can see why I consider Super SWAN dividend king 3M to be a reasonable and prudent investment today.

Caterpillar is up nicely from $115 when I last highlighted it, and the five-year growth expectations remain the same (7% to 15%, analyst consensus 14.1%). Even if Caterpillar grows at just 7% over the next five years and reverts to Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's 15.0 rule of thumb PE (vs 17.5 historical average), Caterpillar is capable of at least double your investment (including dividends) over the next half-decade.

Exxon has the most ambitious growth plans of any integrated oil giant, which even at $40 oil prices management believes can double earnings and cash flow by 2025 (triple it at $60 crude). Analysts currently expect 17% EBITDA growth from XOM over the next five years, which I use as the top end of my realistic total return potential range. For the low end I use 8%, which is below management's minimum growth guidance at $40 oil yet would still possibly be enough to deliver mid-double digit total returns.

Bottom Line: Don't Believe Media Hype About Recession, Look At The Facts And Invest Appropriately For Your Needs

As long as you remember that asset allocation is step one in building a sleep well at night portfolio (bonds = hedge during corrections and something to sell at a profit instead of stocks at a loss to pay the bills), then today is still a good time to be buying top quality dividend blue chips.

The aristocrats and king are a great group of companies, averaging 9.6/11 on my 11 point, three-factor quality scale (dividend safety, business model stability and management quality/corporate culture).

Today the bond market believes that 12-month recession risk is approximately 45%, and actual economic data is showing little indication that an economic contraction is coming in 2020 or even 2021.

Based on the aggregate economic data, which is still pointing to 1% to 1.5% growth in 2020 (and about 1.5% to 2% this year) I'm comfortable buying 50/50 defensive and cyclical blue chips for my retirement portfolio. But your needs may be very different than mine, based on savings rate, time horizon, volatility tolerance and investing style (deep value vs dividend growth vs high-yield focus).

This series is meant to serve as a source of reasonable and prudent ideas for conservative income investors, highlighting the best dividend aristocrats and kings that are appropriate for most of my readership (conservative income investors concerned primarily with maximizing safe long-term income).

In a well constructed (in terms of asset allocation) and diversified portfolio (sector, industry and company weightings for your particular risk profile) I am confident that ABBV, MO, FRT, WBA, XOM, MMM, and CAT will deliver both steadily growing dividends and market-beating returns over the next five to 10 years.

Lowe's is a fantastic and rapidly growing company that will also likely beat the market, though at 22% overvalued, is a "hold" for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, MO, WBA, MMM, CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.