Viela Bio IPO: At Phase 3 Of Development With Positive Results

A buying opportunity could exist at an enterprise value of $200 million. After the IPO, if the demand for the stock is low, we could see this mark.

With product candidates acquired from AstraZeneca (AZN) and MedImmune, Viela Bio (VIE) is clinical-stage biotechnology to be followed carefully. Besides, at Phase 3 of development, the company could deliver positive results in 2020, which may make the share price run. After the IPO, we expect Viela to have an enterprise value between $180 and $310 million. With that, in our opinion, savvy individuals will try to acquire shares at an enterprise value of $200 million.

Business And Leading Product Candidates

Founded in 2017, Viela Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology focused on the development of treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

The company’s pipeline will most likely interest market participants. With one product candidate at Phase 3 and other product candidate at Phase 2, Viela is not at an early stage of development. See the company’s pipeline in the image below:

Let’s review the most exciting product candidate. Inebilizumab, a treatment for patients suffering from Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (“NMOSD”), at Phase 3 of development, is an antibody designed to target the molecule CD19. In January 2019, the company reported positive results from a N-MOmentum pivotal trial, which were published in the American Academy of Neurology:

As shown in the lines below, the company obtained 77% reduction in the risk of developing Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders as compared to patients treated with placebo. Besides, 89% of the patients who received the company’s treatment were attack-free as compared to patients treated with placebo.

The company notes in the S-1 filing that Inebilizumab was “generally” well-tolerated. The number of adverse events were comparable to those obtained with placebo. Adverse events were reported in more than 71% of the patients. While the amount of adverse events appears to be usual in treatments of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders, market participants could worry a bit about the large amount of TEAEs reported. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

The company reports in the S-1 filing that it could obtain biologics license application approval in 2020. As a result, the company’s share price may jump. Investors should review the share price around 2020. With that, the clinical trials government site notes that the study completion date may be October 21, 2022. The number of investors who will be willing to wait so long is not clear. The image below offers further information on the matter:

The Market Opportunity Seems To Be Small

The amount of patients suffering from NMOSD in the United States is equal to 10k, which is a small number. We expect the company to sell the product, if it can be commercialized, at a reasonable price. With that, most institutional investors will not appreciate the total market opportunity. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

According to Market Insights, in 2016, the market opportunity for NMOSD was equal to $145.1 million. More details on the matter below:

In 2016, the total amount of cases in the world was 32,382. In the United States, Market Insights reports ~49% of the total amount of cases. It means that the market opportunity may be about $73 million.

According to this research, the prevalent cases of NMOSD was 32,382 in 2016 in 7 MM and, is expected to increase during the study period i.e., 2016-2027. Among 7MM, United States account for highest prevalent cases of NMOSD with 16,000 prevalent cases in 2016. Source: Prnewswire

Balance Sheet

With $189 million in cash, assets worth $195 million and a small amount of liabilities, Viela Bio appears to be very well prepared to pursue its research and development activities. Notice that the company reports a small amount of property and equipment. Viela Bio was founded in 2017, and it received its product candidates from other companies. It did not have to invest a lot in fixed assets.

Viela Bio, Inc. does not disclose financial debt, which is favorable. However, the company has a related party liability, which was registered after a purchase agreement and several license and services agreements with MedImmune, LLC, and AstraZeneca.

“In February 2018, pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) with MedImmune, LLC, MedImmune Limited (collectively, “MedImmune”), and AstraZeneca Collaboration Ventures, LLC (“AZ”, and, together with MedImmune, the “AZ Parties”), the company acquired intellectual property and the biological, regulatory and other materials associated with a portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical molecules, for a purchase price of approximately $142,253 financed by AZ’s purchase of the Company’s Series A preferred stock. Following the asset purchase, the company entered into several agreements with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, including a license agreement, sublicense agreements, a transition services agreement, a clinical supply agreement, and a commercial supply agreement.”

The list of contractual obligations is also not worrying. Viela Bio appears to have well-known pharmaceutical companies, like AZN, behind it. It has cash in hand and does not need financial assistance from banks. See below a table of contractual obligations:

Cash Burn Rate: We See FCF Of -$50 million

In the year ended December 31, 2018, the company reported FCF of -$30 million. However, investors should expect a larger cash burn rate in the future. Notice that in 2018, the company included $143 million as expenses associated with the acquisition of IPR&D from MedImmune and AstraZeneca in the CFO. It is clear that the Viela Bio will not execute such large transactions every year.

“Included within the accumulated deficit as of June 30, 2019, are expenses of $143.3 million associated with the acquisition of in-process research and development, or IPR&D, acquired from MedImmune and AstraZeneca” Source: S-1

As noted in the image below, in the six months ended June 30, 2019, the FCF was equal to -$25.7 million. With this in mind, in our opinion, the company’s cash burn rate will be most likely close to $50 million. With $189 million in cash, in our view, the company may have cash for the next three to four years. Market participants should review the amount of cash in hand. If the company runs out of money, a new sale of equity will be very likely. As a result, the share price may decline.

Sale Of Equity, Conversion Of Preferred Stock And Valuation

The company financed its activities through the sale of preferred stock. To value Viela Bio, the price paid for the preferred stock can be useful. As shown in the image below, the company sold preferred stock at $10 before the year 2019. Once the company released positive topline data for its N-MOmentum pivotal trial, the preferred stock was sold at $16 per share.

Please note that the company is about to convert each preferred stock into one share. The equity structure will not include any preferred stock, which shareholders will appreciate. The lines and the table below offer further information on the equity structure and the conversion of the preferred stock:

In our view, after the IPO, the share price will most likely be more significant than $16. If large institutional investors have large stakes at $16 per share, investors may pay a bit more for the shares.

Owler offers a list of competitors as shown in the image below. Most of them are private companies, which is not ideal. We cannot use many of the competitors to assess the valuation of Viela Bio.

The company mentions that it competes with large corporations. See below some of the competitors noted by Viela Bio:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHGCY)

Genentech

Bristol-Myers Squib (BMY)

UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY)

Biogen (BIIB)

Boehringer Ingelheim

AbbVie (ABBV)

Novartis (NVS)

As shown in the chart below, many of the competitors that Viela noted have enterprise value of more than $14 billion. They have many product candidates and may be commercializing some products. Viela’s development is not that advanced, so let’s identify the smallest competitors.

Among the competitors, we selected Biogen and Alexion. Their current enterprise value is given in the chart below:

When Biogen executed its IPO, it had many product candidates at Phase 3 of development. See below Biogen’s pipeline in 2003. Notice that the company had many product candidates at Phase 3 of development, several product candidates at Phase 2 of development, and some drugs accepted by the FDA. As a result, Biogen’s enterprise value was valued at more than $12 billion. Viela Bio does not have approved drugs. Thus, investors will be expecting a lower valuation than that of Biogen.

The product candidates of Alexion in 2003 may help us determine the valuation of Viela Bio. As shown in the image below, in 2003, Alexion had one Phase 3 trial completed and several Phase 2 trials completed. Viela Bio also has one Phase 3 trial completed and one product at Phase 2 of development. With this in mind, Viela Bio will most likely have a valuation close to that of Alexion in 2003.

See below the enterprise value of Alexion and Biogen. Notice that in 2003, 2004, and 2005, Alexion had an enterprise value between $200 million and $500 million.

Potential Revenue Generation

Let’s assume a market opportunity associated with the treatment of NMOSD. The total amount of sales may be larger because the company is targeting drugs not only to treat NMOSD. With that, other product candidates are still at an early stage of development. If the company’s lead product candidate is accepted by the FDA in 2022, the potential revenue generation will be around $73 million.

As shown in the image below, competitors are trading at 2.9x-5x forward sales. Given the pipeline's time table, the company’s enterprise value could be between $180 million and $310 million. In our view, a buying opportunity could exist at an enterprise value of $200 million. After the IPO, if the demand for the stock is low, we could see this mark. So, let’s remain vigilant.

AstraZeneca Had 38.4% Stake - Agreements with AstraZeneca

Most institutional investors will appreciate that AstraZeneca is a substantial shareholder of Viela Bio. Before the IPO, AZN had a 38.4% stake in Viela. Notice that AZN acquired preferred stock at an attractive price. The table below offers further information on the matter:

As shown in the lines below, AZN and Viela Bio signed several agreements, under which AZN would manufacture Inebilizumab for clinical purposes and commercialization:

Note that the company acquired a portfolio of clinical and preclinical molecules from AstraZeneca and MedImmune. Investors should be wondering why AstraZeneca preferred to sell its molecules to Viela Bio, but decided to continue offering the manufacturing of Inebilizumab. It appears clear that AstraZeneca is reducing its exposure to the risk of development of Viela’s product candidates.

“In February 2018, pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) with MedImmune, LLC, MedImmune Limited (collectively, “MedImmune”), and AstraZeneca Collaboration Ventures, LLC (“AZ”, and, together with MedImmune, the “AZ Parties”), the company acquired intellectual property and the biological, regulatory and other materials associated with a portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical molecules.” Source: S-1

Risks

In 2020, if Viela Bio does not obtain the biologics license application, the decline in the valuation could be very significant. The shares may trade close to the cash per share.

Also, notice that the company does not have many product candidates at a later stage of development. Viela Bio may need substantial amount of cash to finance the development of new drugs. If the company decides to sell equity, the share price may decline quite a bit.

Conclusion

With AstraZeneca as a shareholder and collaborating with Viela, most investors will be interested in the company’s portfolio. Viela Bio will publish valuable information in the first half of 2020. Thus, market participants should be alert around that time. Successful results may push the valuation of the company up.

In our opinion, the company will trade with an enterprise value between $180 and $310 million. With that, in our view, an enterprise value of $200 million will most likely represent a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.