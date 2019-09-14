Assessing If Insulet Corporation Has Started An Intermediate Decline

With respect to our swing trading exploits, we like to trade the intermediate term. This means our go-to charts are the weekly chart and the daily chart. Obviously, it is always beneficial if the multi-year long-term trend (monthly chart) line-up with the intermediate term for example. This is always our objective - to ensure our trading is aligned with the long-term trend.

This can be difficult though when looking for a swing trade with short deltas for example. As the market has tacked on more than 2,300 points since March 2009, the lion's share of equities remain in a bullish trend. Shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD) (The Insulin Provider) for example have been on a relentless rally since they bottomed in 2009. The multi-year trend is most definitely up.

The long-term uptrend is also clearly visible on the weekly chart. What is attracting us though is the fact that the weekly slow stochastics have been at overbought levels for more than four months now. Eventually, these overbought conditions will revert back down to oversold. The question obviously is when.

Furthermore, although we do not have a cross on the MACD indicator as of yet, the moving averages are converging. If in the near term, the faster moving average crosses the slower one, this would be a convincing signal that the intermediate decline has begun in earnest.

So remember, up to now, we believe we may have the possibility of an intermediate decline in Insulet which would be a respite from the long-term upward trend. Let's see if the daily charts can further our case for a possible intermediate decline.

What is very interesting on the daily chart is that we have a potential exhaustion gap which still has not been filled. This kind of gap usually appears in the latter stages of a major move. The upper end of this gap is at about the $136 level. Currently as I write, Insulet is trading around the $144 level. Suffice it to say, if shares were to drop below that $136 level, it would strengthen the case that an intermediate decline has begun.

In fact, when we see patterns like these, there is always the possibility that shares are undergoing a bearish "Island Reversal" pattern. This would mean that a second gap would appear on the decline which would leave the days above both gaps looking like an "Island". Obviously, Insulet bulls do not want this pattern to play out because an Island reversal usually means a trend reversal of some significance.

Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental that could affect the share price has already been embedded on the technical chart. The company's sales multiple is now almost 14, which is well over double the average in this industry. Nobody is questioning the growth curve of Insulet, but rather if shares are really worth their present valuation. In Q2, Insulet brought in over $177 million of sales, which was a big beat both with respect to what analysts were expecting and also Insulet. This jump in revenue resulted in fiscal 2019 guidance being raised across the board. With respect to Omnipod for example, management now believes the US market will not slow down as much as originally expected and that there will be growth of up to 45% in international markets.

When we look at historic numbers, we can see that the three-year average top-line growth rate comes in at just over 20% while the 10-year average is just over 31%. Maybe the market is finally coming to terms with the fact that the 50% to 60% consistent top-line annual growth rates are something of yesteryear. We will know soon enough.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PODD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.