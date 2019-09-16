The Chemours Company: Examining The Value

The Chemours Company (CC), the U.S. performance chemicals firm, is currently trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.1x with Return on Total Capital of 9.4%. The stock looks undervalued compared to Materials sector (a 21.2% discount to average EV/EBITDA), but, at the same time, its margins dipped this year, while LTM total revenue and EBITDA also headed lower to 2017 levels, which denote that the company has to tackle strong headwinds that mostly stem from the end-markets titania, fluoropolymers, and fluorochemicals demand and grapple with pressure on the top line and margins.

So, due to the cyclical downturn, CC is now a value stock, which, as the global economy will gain solid momentum again, could edge in the 10x+ EV/EBITDA region, where it had traded in 2016-2017, as the market will likely appreciate revitalized earnings and revenue growth. The critical question is how long the end-market demand will remain weak and if fiscal stimuli like rate cuts will bear fruit or not; so, most likely, Chemours has not bottomed yet. Thus, the stock is not a top pick for investors with a horizon below 3 years.

Chemours also faced public scrutiny as the "forever chemicals" contamination (e.g., PFAS like PFOS and PFOA) is still a substantial issue and is worthy of concern; yet, the company clarified that it "has never made or sold PFOA as a commercial product, or used PFOA as a processing aid," (see p. 19 of the presentation), and I will not delve deeper in this issue as there is ongoing litigation (see p. 21 of the Form 10-Q for details regarding asbestos, benzene, PFOA, and other lawsuits.)

Share performance YTD has not been particularly inspiring given the volatility in the markets caused by the trade war and rate cuts, lowered 2019 guidance after disappointing Q2 2019 results, EPS and revenue misses, and a series of downgrades by analysts. The stock underperformed its key titania-focused peers and the S&P 500 (SPY) by a sizeable margin.

Interestingly, according to data collected by CNN Money, there were a few insider transactions in early 2019 as executives bailed out of long positions right before the share price plummeted. Apart from that, there was one purchase by the CEO & President in June 2019, perhaps because the valuation drop was substantial enough to benefit from the stock recovery in the longer term.

Speaking about the sentiment of institutional investors, I should mention that in Q2 2019 (the most recent data available) Iridian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position by 7.7 million shares, which was the most significant institutional transaction during the quarter. A few purchases made by other funds failed to offset the effect of sale, and the share price drifted lower. It is worth bearing in mind that sizeable institutional ownership (80.88%) means that economic indicators (e.g., GDP growth) that funds factor in in the DCF and SOTP models they use to gauge the intrinsic value of their holdings are to remain crucial share price drivers.

To rewind, The Chemours Company was spun off from DuPont Inc. (DD) in 2015. Now the firm operates via the following segments:

Fluoroproducts: fluoropolymers for industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings; fluorochemicals for refrigerants, propellants, foam blowing agents, and fire suppression products; among the brands worth mentioning are Freon™ and Opteon™; Chemical Solutions: sodium cyanide, hydrogen cyanide, methylamines, glycolic acid, etc.; Titanium Technologies: titanium dioxide (TiO2) under Ti-Pure™ brand; the segment is a principal driver of net sales with a 44% contribution to LTM revenue.

In terms of sales, Chemours primarily relies on North America and the Asia Pacific, which contribute 38% and 27% to revenue respectively. Despite product and regional diversification, all the segments mentioned above are not immune to the shifts in the global economy; its revenue is inextricably linked to the pace of growth in such industries like plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining. Both weaker demand and higher prices of raw materials could lead to a shrinking of margins (mostly gross margin) and pressure on the balance sheet. For instance, Freon™ sales depend on the fridge companies' manufacturing plans, which, in turn, are impacted by consumer sentiment, household spending, readiness to spend more and save less, and, hence, overall economic health. Apart from that, all headwinds that I enumerated in the article on Kronos Worldwide (e.g., volatile raw materials prices that weigh on gross margin) are entirely relevant in the case of Chemours.

Most recent results show weakness

In 1H19, macro-economic uncertainty and such issues as "illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into Europe" that led to tougher competition for the market share took a toll on the firm's sales and profitability. Chemours encountered the same issue as its closest peer Kronos Worldwide: a decline in gross margin that pummelled the bottom line and free cash flow. The half-year margin plummeted from 30.8% to 22.2%. The magnitude of the decline was, yet, far less profound compared to Kronos, which suffered more: its gross margin dropped to 23.7% from 38% a year ago.

Importantly, Chemours cut SG&A in line with sales decline, which is worth meriting. In most cases, when companies turn frugal regarding opex and SG&A amid sales weakness, it denotes that the Board is focused on shareholder value creation and is ready to cut costs to secure profit, free cash flow, and dividend.

However, the cut was not enough to ease pressure on operating and net margins; as a consequence, diluted 1H19 EPS dropped 2.7x.

FCF and Capex

In 1H19, the company turned operating cash flow negative. Sub-zero OCF means that a company is no longer self-sufficient regarding funding and has to utilize its cash pile or use credit facilities and issue bonds. That is an onerous sign for a mature company, indicating that market conditions are pronouncedly tough.

The main culprits were tumbled net income (as weaker sales put pressure on margins), and reduction in accounts payable that resulted in a cash outflow of $287 million. Obviously, free cash flow also turned negative and equaled $(295) million, despite only slightly increased capex, which remained above DD&A. An important remark is that the definition Chemours uses to describe its free cash flows is equivalent to the traditional formula I typically use to gauge a firm's cash flow surplus. Chemours does not use proxy figures like adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating income that often include numerous and complex items, defining FCF as the difference between net CFFO and purchases of PP&E; I highly rate its policy to present results in the clearest and most transparent way possible.

Return on Capital

A 65.8% LTM ROE is impressive, no doubt, but not reliable at all. As the portion of the debt in the capital structure is substantial, ROE and P/E are not the perfectly apt metrics to value the company and measure its profitability and capital usage. Bloated debt load (Total debt/EBITDA of 3.84x) distorts the figure and leads to staggering ROE, which should be adjusted to avoid hasty conclusions. ROTC or ROIC is far better as they help to shed light on the use of funds provided both by shareholders and lenders (e.g., banks); hence, we must use EBIT or EBITDA instead of net profit. According to data provided by Seeking Alpha Essential, the firm's LTM ROTC equals 9.4%, which is not ideal but still substantial enough given headwinds it had to tackle.

Importantly, as the debt load (mostly comprised of senior secured term loans and senior unsecured notes) is burdensome, it is worth taking a look at how its EBIT covers accrued interest. LTM operating income covered interest 3.9x, which is not perfect but is still safe.

After all, I am always skeptical about companies which use more debt than equity, even when the cost of debt is low, and I hope in future Chemours will de-leverage to mitigate risks.

Dividend

The company has a generous dividend given share price weakness that propelled yield to 6.12%.

However, this year, there is a risk that the dividend will not be fully covered by FCFE. Despite negative 1H19 FCF, the firm remained confident that in FY19 it would manage to generate cash surplus of ~$100 million (see p. 26 of the presentation); yet, $170 million were paid as a dividend in the last twelve months, and in the coming quarters the firm will likely have to use its $630 million cash pile to sustain shareholder rewards.

Valuation: peer comparison

Chemours' most akin peers are Kronos Worldwide (KRO), Tronox (TROX), and Venator Materials (VNTR). It is worth bearing in mind that Kronos does not manufacture fluoropolymers, while only 44% of Chemours' revenue comes from titania. At the same time, Tronox generates a portion of revenue producing and selling zircon, while other peers do not. Consequently, the firms are not entirely identical, but they have enough similarities given their dominant cash flow-generating titania segments.

In the charts below, I have summarized ROTC and EV/EBITDA ratios to benchmark the peers.

The outcomes:

CC has the highest ROTC and the lowest EV/EBITDA combined with the highest Debt/Equity. The stock might be considered as undervalued.

Importantly, all the peers have "F" EPS Revisions Grade, which denotes that given the current market trends, analysts have consistently lowered their earnings projections.

Final thoughts

Analysts are bearish on the short-term revenue and EPS prospects, predicting a sharp 53.5% EPS drop in 2019 and a 16.6% revenue decline.

Speaking about long-term revenue growth (a 5+ year outlook), I am fairly certain that the demand for fluoropolymers spurred by consumer electronics and renewable energy will be a substantial tailwind in the 2020s, while consistent increases in titania consumption across the globe will also be supportive.

Now softening GDP growth is another headwind Chemours and other chemical companies have to bear out. As the ECB renewed quantitative easing and cut rates, it is much tougher to question that the European economy has lost momentum. At the same time, the Fear & Greed Index that gauges investor sentiment in the US quickly switched to "Greed." Investor confidence has been propped up by the hope of new trade talks and tariff exemptions announced by China. Yet, we have already seen this pattern this year, and I do not share the optimism, as the sentiment can abruptly change.

In sum, the stock is a short-term "Hold" and long-term "Buy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.