The Clouds Are Clearing Over Texas Pacific Land Trust

Two new pipelines are open, which has driven up oil prices. More oil at higher prices should add to the Trust’s revenues going forward.

The second quarter results are not as bad as they look. Revenue has increased quarter after quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s second quarter is finished now, and good riddance.

This article will not recap the proxy battle or the legal fights in any detail. Those battles are apparently over and both sides are now in negotiations to convert the Trust into a C corporation. At least one C Corporation will likely develop out of those talks, and perhaps a second one will come too, if the Trust’s water business is spun off into a separate corporation.

In the meantime, the second quarter results are out. At first glance, they are as nasty as the fights were. Total Consolidated Revenues for the second quarter were $87 million, down from $191 million in the first quarter. However, the numbers need more than a passing glance. The first quarter revenues included $103.6 million from the sale of 21,251 acres of land. As previously announced, those funds were marked to “acquire like kind properties,” and that is exactly how those funds were used. If the revenues from the land sale are backed out, Total Consolidated Revenues for the second quarter are almost the same as the first quarter.

So the question is, how well is the Trust doing, really? Putting governance issues aside for the moment, what does the future hold?

A Different Look at Financial Results

The Trust reports results in two segments. The first is Land and Resource Management. This is the portion of the Trust that has been in existence for more than a century. Revenues are derived from oil and gas royalties, not by drilling. A small amount of revenue for the segment is typically derived from land sales as well. The Trust’s second segment is Water Services and Operations. This is the new “water business” that has been developed for “drilling and completion activity”. In other words, the water business is directly linked to drilling. Each of the two segments will be discussed in turn, using data from the last six quarters.

Revenue from land sales is sporadic, small, and the $103.6 million from land sales skewed results. Therefore, land sales are backed out of results, to better assess performance.

Second quarter oil and gas royalties were up to $39 million, up from $33 million from the first quarter and up from $30 million over the year. The overall trend for the last six quarters is up. In contrast, easements and other surface-related income declined to $14 million, down from $23 million from the previous quarter, and down from $21 million the previous year.

Source: author chart derived from SEC filings

Water sales have decreased to $20 million, down from almost $23 million the prior quarter. However, the overall trend is up. Water easements and surface-related income continue to increase consistently quarter over quarter. The most recent quarter yielded $8 million in revenue.

Source: author chart derived from SEC filings

Consolidated totals for the quarter were $82 million, down $5 million from the previous quarter. The previous quarter has been the only quarter in the last five in which revenues have been down.

Source: author chart derived from SEC filings

Optimism Despite a Few Headwinds

There are several reasons for optimism going forward.

According to the second quarter report:

The increase in expenses was principally related to approximately $6.7 million of expenses related to the proxy contest to elect a new Trustee for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

It is probably safe to assume that the next election for the Trust, whenever it happens, will not be so expensive in the future. The $6.7 million paid out in the proxy fight should be a one-time cost.

Revenues from oil and gas are derived by volume and price. Both should have begun to increase, due to the new pipelines out of the Permian Basin coming online. On August 8th, Plains All American Pipeline announced that it would begin partial service on its 670,000 bpd pipeline by the middle of August. Full operation is expected in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, on August 15th, Reuters reported that EPIC Midstream Holdings LLC began shipping crude through its 400,000 bpd pipeline. A result was that the WTI price began to rise.

WTI Crude Price. Source: CNBC

“Clearly, there’s going to be too [pipeline] much capacity ... There will be buying up of barrels in Midland like it’s going out of style.” – Sandy Fielden, Morningstar.

Drilled but not yet completed wells, known as “DUCs” is reported by the Trust. The number has ranged between 303 and 313 DUCs for four quarters, but the number dropped to 297 the most recent quarter. This may be an indicator that companies are bringing wells online, now that the pipeline capacity is available. If so, the oil and gas revenues should increase.

Source: author chart derived from SEC filings

It is not yet known how much easement revenue will be gained by the new pipelines.

A few headwinds may offset expected gains.

Assuming for now that the Trust will be either restructured or converted to a C corporation, some one-time costs should be anticipated.

In addition, fracking has slowed. When an analyst commented that “I think we are seeing kind of the frac holiday or the budget exhaust whatever you want to call it that seems to be a pattern,” Halliburton’s Jeff Miller replied in the affirmative. Halliburton is the largest U.S. supplier of fracking services, and the company is projecting third-quarter results to be at the low end of earlier forecasts. Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) CFO Michael Stock also projects slowing activity. He said, “the falloff may be quicker and harder and earlier than a number of people expected.” As a result, revenue from the Trust’s water business should also continue to decline.

Buybacks and Institutional Buys

According to SEC filings, the Trust repurchased 3,652 shares over the second quarter, this is lower than might be expected, given the falling stock price. Stock repurchases have also been lower than prior quarters.

In contrast, Horizon Kinetics has been buying shares almost every business day, regardless of price. As of August 29th, they had bought 6,428 shares since March 15th, a rate of approximately 13,000 shares a year. This is less than 1% of shares outstanding, but nevertheless speaks to their interest in the Trust.

Stock Price Movement

Nine months ago, I projected that the stock price would “move sideways in a channel between $500 and $600.” Fortunately, I also noted that such a projection was quite speculative; investors eventually drove the price above $900. Even so, the current stock price has been in the mid-$600 range for the past month, and the stock price is still moving in a downward channel. The share price is currently down 28% from its high.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

The stock price continues to fall and revenues should continue to climb. The third-quarter results should be better than the current quarter, due to the pipelines opening; more oil should be moving at better prices. This in turn should drive up the stock price. Horizon Kinetics continues to buy shares.

The next several weeks may well be a good time to add shares. I sold off half my shares above $800 some months ago and will probably buy those shares again over the course of the next few weeks, especially if the price drops below $600.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL, LBRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.