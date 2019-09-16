Sears Holdings Is So Broke It May Not Be Able To Exit Ch.11 Bankruptcy

PBGC voted to accept the plan, so it is still possible for the court to confirm the plan.

Now vendors are being ask to take a huge discount on their claims that many were expecting full payment.

Sears Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ) may not have enough cash needed to pay certain administrative claims in order to exit Ch.11 bankruptcy. In a court filing (docket 5144 Exhibit B) late Friday, Sears stated they are now trying to get holders of administrative claims, which are mostly vendor claims, to take a huge "haircut" for their claims. These must be paid in order to exit Ch.11 or Sears Holdings may have to convert to Ch.7 with a trustee controlling the liquidation process. Many vendors have already sold their claims to bankruptcy claim speculators who are worried how much they will actually get paid.

The confusion over the numbers was clearly evident at a seven hour hearing on September 12, when Judge Drain gave up on determining the amount Sears Holdings and Transform (ESL/Lampert) owe each other regarding their dispute over the Asset Purchase Agreement. I expect even more confusion at the September 18 confirmation hearing in White Plains. (The hearing may take more than just one day.) At least the lawyers are making a fortune off this deal, but most investors, however, could get nothing.

Plan Voting Results

Prime Clerk filed the voting results (docket 5137) and as expected, PBGC voted to accept the plan since they negotiated their own special deal months ago. They were in their own separate class-number 3. Shareholders were not allowed to vote on the plan and were deemed to have rejected it. ESL/Lampert did not even vote. (The polite way is to say they "abstained" from voting.) Because they filed objections to the plan, lawyers decided to consider their potential votes as rejecting the plan.

Since at least one impaired voting class accepted (Class 3) the plan, the plan is confirmable under sections 1129(a)(10) and sections 1029(b) as long as the plan does not "discriminate unfairly" and is "fair and equitable" to the classes who voted to reject it. This is often called a "cram down".

Administrative Expense Claims Settlement Proposal

One of the newest developments is proposal for holders of administrative expense claims to take a major "haircut" in order for the reorganization plan to be confirmed. This also happened in the recent Toys R Us bankruptcy case, so it is not completely unexpected. Holders can opt out of this settlement. This what they would agree to get under the settlement:

Cash in an amount equal to [50]% of a. the Allowed Administrative Expense Claim, minus b. [80]% of the value of the Debtors’ preference actions, if any, which value shall be agreed upon by the holder of such Allowed Administrative Expense Claim, the Debtors, and the Creditors’ Committee, against the holder of such Allowed Administrative Expense Claim.

Two of the strongest arguments in favor of taking such a cut is they get paid quicker. First, if the plan converts to Ch.7, it could take many more months for the Ch.7 trustee to pay these claims. Second, the Ch.7 trustee would now have to handle the 507(b) appeal. (see below) The trustee and the trustee's lawyers would be starting from scratch regarding the 507(b) issue. If the trustee lost the appeal case, it is likely the administrative claim holders would not get much, if anything for their claims.

Sears has stated that "To be clear, the Debtors are not seeking confirmation dependent on settlements with Administrative Expense Claimants". (page 6 of docket 5144). The company claims that they will have the cash to pay these claims without the settlement. They further state: "In the Debtors’ view, and as the evidence demonstrates, such a settlement is “nice to have”—not a “must have.” I have strong doubts about that assertion.

Current Finances

Source: Docket 5144

Most of their items Sears considers as assets/sources are under litigation, so it is impossible to accurately determine final cash available to pay various parties on the plan's effective date. There is even confusion between the court filings on Friday. Docket 5144 has ESL's obligations at $90 million while docket 5148 has it $97 million.

Because of the unsettled litigation with ESL over the APA, any estimates on current finances are very unreliable. The plan could still be confirmed if it is reasonable that the administrative expenses will be timely paid on the effective date. Sears does not have to prove that they have the cash available on the date of the confirmation hearing.

Convert to Ch.7

If the court refuses to confirm the reorganization plan because it is determined that Sears Holdings is administratively insolvent, this Ch.11 case could be converted to Ch.7 under either section 706 or section 1112. In Ch.7, under section 702, a trustee is voted for by creditors, except creditors who are insiders are not allowed to vote. ESL/Lampert would not, therefore, be allowed to vote who should be the Ch.7 trustee. Lampert "shopped" for a Ch.11 judge, but he can't "shop" for a trustee.

The trustee can select a legal staff and other professionals to help liquidate the remaining assets and to pay creditors. There would be no traditional reorganization plan confirmed by the court. It could take a very long time for the process to be completed-running up even more legal/professional fees.

Second Lien 507b Claims Denied By Judge Drain

After a highly contested hearing, Judge Drain signed an order (docket 4740) on August 5:

Pursuant to Rule 3012 of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure, the amount of the Second-Lien Holders’ claims pursuant to section 507b of the Bankruptcy Code is determined to be $0.00.

These 507(b) claims would have priority over vendor administrative claims and would have had a lien on the Winddown Account, which would have effectively made it very unlikely the holders of these vendor claims would get any recovery.

The shocking part of the ruling to some Seeking Alpha readers was that the judge included $271.1 million unused letters of credit in his determination of potential claim. The 2lien 2018 note prices plunged after the ruling from the low 20's to about 3-4. This is now under appeal before the Court for the Southern District of New York -case 19-cv-7782 VB. As I have posted in the comment area in prior articles, I did expect Judge Drain to allow any 507(b) claims nor do I expect the appeal to be successful.

September 12 APA Hearing

The Asset Purchase Agreement hearing was long and boring, but it also was insightful in that it showed how inept management at Sears and ESL caused the downfall of the retailer. For example, they had absolutely no understanding of how cash management for a large chain of retail stores worked nor did they seem to even care to learn how it worked.

After the seven hour hearing there was even less clarity how much Sears Holdings and Transform owe each other despite two very long bench decisions by Judge Drain. When asked by lawyers from both sides after one of his decisions, the judge could not give an actual figure how much was owed. This was due in part to the fact that Lampert's lawyers (Cleary, Gottlieb) were clueless about how to figure the potential damage amount after adjusting for certain changes. It was a terrible performance in court by a respected law firm.

There still are a number of contested APA issues not resolved after the hearing. It is not clear when they will be resolved. In theory, they could be resolved at the confirmation hearing. (I will post my other opinions about this APA hearing in comment section below.)

Impact on Investors

Shareholders might want the case to remain Ch.11 hoping that some type of last minute negotiations would result in SHLDQ shareholders getting paid for releases under an amended Ch.11 plan. Currently, ESL/Lampert are not covered under releases because the Restructuring Committee would rather bring litigation for damages in court. Releases are not part of the Ch.7 process. (Note: I think SHLDQ shareholders would be more certain of at least a token recovery sooner under negotiated releases with Lampert than wait many years under the Restructuring Committee approach.)

Holders of the 2lien 2018 notes most likely would hope that Sears has to convert to Ch.7 because the trustee's defense in court against the appeal of the 507(b) claim might not be as strong as if it were done by Sears' lawyers who are more familiar with the issues. This could explain why the price of the notes has increased from about 3-4 to 7-8 as investors factored in the increasing potential Ch.7 conversion into their valuations.

Option traders are watching a potential conversion to Ch.7 because it would almost certainly mean the SHLDQ shares would not be cancelled prior to January 2020 expiration date and would continue to trade. If they stay in Ch.11 they might be able to declare their plan effective and cancel the shares prior to January 2020, but it is still uncertain if they can get the liquidity needed within the next few months to do this.

Conclusion

This bankruptcy case is far from over. Legal and professional fees could approach $200 million by time the entire process, including future litigation, is completed. At the same time SHLDQ shareholders and noteholders are getting nothing. In my opinion, many stakeholders would be getting more recovery if this began as a Ch. 7 bankruptcy case instead of Ch.11.

I consider all Sears Holdings securities a sell because I never invest based upon some future gain from litigation.

I plan to attend the confirmation hearing on September 18 and additional days if they are needed. I will post updates in the comment area of this article.

