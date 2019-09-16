Ulta Beauty And Its Real Value

If Ulta hasn’t been on your radar yet, this article might change your mind.

Unlike other retailers, Ulta is doing all the right things to keep traffic coming to their physical stores.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has been taking a beating after its recent earnings report didn’t meet analysts’ expectations and since the company lowered forward guidance. Investors are selling and the stock is near its 52-week low.

Many investors might be scared away from Ulta because of the media’s negative news. But as a value investor I try to focus more on the facts of the company and the real value,

This article will show you that when you dig deeper into the fundamentals, you will see that Ulta has been near picture-perfect with consistent and increasing fundamentals. I see this recent share price drop more as an exaggerated market reaction since Ulta didn’t meet or exceed the analysts’ expected path of perfection. Because of Ulta’s pristine track record, analysts have probably priced in perfection and when the latest quarter of still positive growth fell short, the stock got punished big time.

Company Snapshot

Ulta is the country's largest beauty retailer. It sells over 20,000 products, 500+ brands, and has over 1,200 retail stores in the U.S.

They also offer hair and skin services in-store, which helps to distinguish them from other beauty retailers. The CEO, Mary Dillion is focused on Ulta Beauty being an all-in-one place to buy beauty products/services. This provides more convenience and choices for customers and could help to persuade shoppers to choose their store over the competition.

Some will say that brick-and-mortar retail is dying, but beauty stores could be an exception. Customers like to see, feel, smell, and sense the products. They also can sample cosmetics and are driven to the stores for the additional beauty services. So while Ulta does have a growing online presence, it shouldn't have to worry as much as some other retailers about physical store sale declines.

One overlooked benefit of Ulta’s business model is that it has loyal customers. Ulta has 32.6 million active rewards members. This is roughly twice the amount that Starbucks (SBUX) has. Keep in mind that Ulta has far less stores, which makes this fact even more impressive. Starbucks has around 14,300 stores vs. Ulta’s 1,200 stores.

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 88/100. Therefore, Ulta Beauty is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. ULTA has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that ULTA seems to have strong fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of a couple of years when price fell slightly. Overall, share price average has grown by about 1190.1% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 32.86%. This is a fantastic rate of return.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. This chart of EPS growth is almost picture perfect. It’s rare to find a company that has such impressive and consistent long-term EPS growth like ULTA.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, ULTA is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing for the past five years. Five-year average ROE is excellent at around 26%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So ULTA easily meets my requirements.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 91 Retail (Special Lines) companies is 24.37%.

Therefore, Ulta Beauty’s 5-year average of 26% and current ROE of 33.4% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been stable and increasing for the past five years. Five-year average ROIC is also excellent at around 26%. For return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So ULTA passes this test as well.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is solid at around 35%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So ULTA has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

ULTA’s Current Ratio of 2.06 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so ULTA exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is stellar in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is also strong.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 19.8 indicates that ULTA might be selling at a high price when comparing ULTA’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of ULTA has typically been between 33.3 and 31.2, so this indicates that ULTA could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to ULTA’s average historical PE Ratio range.

ULTA does not pay a regular dividend.

Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 10.94. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

Source: Wealth Builders Club

According to this valuation analysis, ULTA is undervalued.

If ULTA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If ULTA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If ULTA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If ULTA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If ULTA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to ULTA’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, ULTA is undervalued.

If ULTA continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is about fairly priced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $333 per share versus its current price of about $227, this would indicate that Ulta Beauty is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Ulta Beauty is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are excellent, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Percent Margin and EPS.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

One drawback of this stock is that it has a history of being outperformed by the S&P 500 during economic downturns. For example, in the chart below you can see that around the beginning of 2007, ULTA and the S&P 500 index had about the same starting point. When the economic crisis hit, ULTA suffered much more and took until after 2010 to recover to the same point as the S&P 500. This is possibly because the company’s main products (above-average-priced beauty supplies and cosmetics) are not considered as necessities during times of downturns or budgeting. Therefore, it could be possible that in the future, if there is another economic downturn, the stock could experience a large setback in price and may take longer than the market to recover. However, in booming times, the stock has a history of greatly outperforming the S&P 500.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 17.4%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 8.87% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 13.41% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

According to NASDAQ’s 12-Month Price Target Range, the consensus is $310, indicating the ULTA is currently underpriced.

If you invest today, with analysts’ more conservative forecasts, you might expect about 8.87% growth per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on ULTA’s past 5-Year Book Value growth and 5-Year Total Shareholder Equity growth. This growth rates are 10.86% and 7.84%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 19.76% and 33.90%, respectively. When considering an average of all these growth rates, we could consider that ULTA could likely return in the range of 8% - 16%.

If focusing on actual past results of Ulta Beauty, which includes affected share prices the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in ULTA:

Initial Investment Date: 9/14/2009

End Date: 9/14/2019

Cost per Share: $14.63

End Date Price: $226.86

Total Return: 1450.65%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 32%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in ULTA:

Initial Investment Date: 9/14/2014

End Date: 9/14/2019

Cost per Share: $114.89

End Date Price: $226.86

Total Return: 97.46%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 15%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 32% to 15%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in ULTA, and its existing products, you could reasonably expect ULTA to provide you with around at least 8% annual return and likely returns in the mid-teens or higher if you are willing to wait through economic downturns and to allow ULTA to recover and grow beyond the market average. Even if you feel that ULTA’s growth may be slowing, the excellent company fundamentals and the thus-far exceptional business plan with a proven track record should instill confidence that this company will likely continue to outperform the S&P 500 benchmark in the next 5 or 10 year future.

Another consideration is Ulta’s global expansion. As of now, Ulta is primarily a USA-focused company. But they have announced plans to expand into Canada. If and when Ulta expands globally, they will also have a chance to accelerate the company’s growth by developing stores in Asia and especially China. As a comparison, Estée Lauder Companies recently posted sales growth of 21% in Asia/Pacific vs. -5% in The Americas.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Ulta Beauty is a chance to own a solid company that is currently down in price. It may not be the best investment for impatient investors that aren’t willing to hold during times of pessimism or downturns, but for a long-term investor looking for value, this is a gem.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends or monthly swing trade profits, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. I combine the proven methods of Warren Buffett’s and Benjamin Graham’s value investing with a practical system to apply these methods into today’s market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.