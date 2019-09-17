Lumber Liquidators: Founder Ends His Exploration Of A Buyout For Now

Its nearer-term performance may be weak, with negative EPS possible with the full impact of 25% or 30% tariffs.

This appears to end the possibility of a near-term buyout, at least for one spearheaded by Sullivan.

Former CEO Tom Sullivan increased his holdings in Lumber Liquidators and then sold most of his recently acquired shares.

Lumber Liquidators' (LL) stock has been quite volatile lately after founder and former CEO Tom Sullivan increased his stake in the company from 1.3% to 7.7%, discussed potentially making a bid for the company, and then sold most of the stake he acquired recently.

The sale of the recently acquired shares apparently removes the potential for a near-term buyout and leaves improved operational performance and/or the end of tariffs as potential catalysts. Lumber Liquidators should be worth significantly more than its current price if tariffs end, but it is still uncertain about when that might happen.

Tom Sullivan Sells Most Of His Position

I mentioned before that I agreed with the belief that Tom Sullivan's acquisition of a 7.7% stake in Lumber Liquidators was positive for shareholders. However, Sullivan has now sold most of the shares that he added recently.

Sullivan purchased 1.35 million shares for an average of $7.88 per share and sold 1.25 million shares for an average of $11.68 per share, potentially resulting in a profit of over $4.7 million on those shares. Sullivan also sold 5,000 call options that he had previously acquired. This leaves Sullivan with around 0.46 million shares remaining, which is a 1.6% stake in the company and only slightly higher than the 1.3% stake he owned before his August purchases.

Sullivan's share sale appears to end his buyout and investor activism bids for now. Sullivan indicated that he felt the share price had gotten too high for a buyout and that Lumber Liquidators had "declined to engage in discussions."

I had been thinking that Lumber Liquidators' price was getting too high for Sullivan to take private, since at over $13 the buyout premium would put any acquisition price at close to the $17.20 value that Lumber Liquidators might have in a no tariffs situation (more on that later).

Sullivan's sale of most of his recently acquired shares also sends the message that Lumber Liquidators is not worth a share price in the teens. I'd agree with that being the case based on its expected near-term performance (with negative EPS likely with 25% to 30% tariffs). However, $13 would probably be on the cheap side based on what Lumber Liquidators could do post-tariffs.

Valuing Lumber Liquidators Post-Tariffs

I've been assuming that Lumber Liquidators' comps growth is around flat going forward and that it can achieve 4% adjusted operating margins once the tariffs go away. That would result in it generating around $63 million in adjusted EBITDA.

$ Million Net Sales $1,111 Adjusted Operating Income $44 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $63

I've mentioned before that I'd value Lumber Liquidators at close to a 10x EV to forward EBITDA multiple. Using a 9.5x multiple in this scenario would put Lumber Liquidators' enterprise value at $599 million.

Lumber Liquidators' net debt in this scenario may end up at a bit over $100 million, and this would put Lumber Liquidators' value at around $17.20 per share without any tariffs. That share price would be roughly 17x Lumber Liquidators' estimated EPS in this scenario. A 17x P/E ratio seems fairly low, but it would also reflect Lumber Liquidators' lack of sales growth in this scenario.

If Lumber Liquidators ends up with a lower adjusted operating margin instead (such as 3%), it would be worth around $13.50 per share instead.

Conclusion

Former CEO Tom Sullivan's flirtation with making a bid for Lumber Liquidators contributed to its stock price increasing considerably, and his decision to sell most of his recently acquired shares has pushed the stock down to near $9 again.

With a near-term buyout bid apparently off the table for now, the catalysts for Lumber Liquidators are improved operational performance and/or the end of tariffs on Chinese flooring products. At $13 per share, Lumber Liquidators was probably becoming overpriced with the uncertainty about when the tariffs might end. However at $9 per share, Lumber Liquidators may offer 90% upside based on a return to 4% operating margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.