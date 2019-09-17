Texas Pacific Land Set To Rise Further

With the truce in the proxy fight and the return of the risk premium into the oil price, we think the shares have further to run.

While Permian shale production seems to rise unabated, the oil price does have a considerable correlation with the share price.

After a spectacular share price rise on the back of the Permian shale revolution, the shares entered into a large consolidation phase.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) is not like any other company. It generates income from land in order to slowly liquidate itself by buying back its outstanding shares. We see a number of reasons to be bullish on TPL:

Increased tension in the Middle East and a return of the risk premium in oil.

Rising shale prospects in general, Texas Permian in particular.

A truce in the proxy fight.

Texas Pacific Land is one of the oldest and most interesting companies listed on the NYSE. The story has been told here on SA numerous times (see for instance the latest well written addition from SA contributor Joseph L. Shaefer) so we can be brief:

Through a curious history, TPL owns a large acreage (7,683 square miles) in Texas.

Apart from selling off land from time to time, the company generates multiple sources of income stream from these holdings:

Oil and gas royalties.

Easements and other surface-related income.

Water sales and royalties.

Until fairly recently, the company didn't really operate much as its main task was to collect the "rent" and distribute this in the form of dividend or (more prominently) slowly liquidate the company through share buybacks.

The latter in particular seemed like a winning proposition, especially when oil and gas royalties exploded as a result of the shale revolution in general and the Permian basin in Texas in particular.

The prospect was for the company to generate ever increasing cash flow with which to buy back ever more shares. This seemed like a win-win situation, and indeed:

The share price was just reflecting progress on the ground:

But lately that progress has become somewhat interrupted, and the shares have become quite volatile with substantial swings between $400 and $900:

Oil price

This seems mostly a function of swings in the oil price as the oil and gas royalties are a function of prices and volumes. That isn't affecting revenue quite as much:

But there's considerable correlation between the two (the spike in Q1 2019 TPL revenue is mostly due to a whopping $103.6M of land sales).

The correlation is driven by the fact that a higher oil price drives up Texas production, which increases its oil royalties. It's indirect and delayed, but the effect is clearly present.

What's more, once investors are accustomed to this (which seems very much the case) this is likely to induce buying on higher oil prices and selling (or at least less buying) when the oil prices go down.

So with the attacks on Saudi facilities and the spike in the oil price, we can expect this to generate buying of TPL's shares.

It isn't yet fully known how long Saudi production will be affected, but even if this is relatively short and no actual shortages emerge due to sales out of strategic reserves, the vulnerability of the oil infrastructure has been forcefully brought to the attention of investors, which is likely to induce a higher risk premium in oil prices.

What's more, there could be counter attacks (the US government suggested as much) on Iran and things could escalate as drone technology is relatively simple so it's easier to end up in the wrong hands.

Oil prices were falling when the Saudi attacks happened, but this hasn't dented Permian oil production. From the latest EIA drilling productivity report:

And in fact, the rise in oil production in the Permian has been nothing short of spectacular, even if that growth is slowing down a bit (Forbes):

If the rise in oil prices as a result of the attack on Saudi facilities sticks, this is likely to provide another impulse for rising Permian production and higher oil royalties for TPL, and investors are likely to "front-run" this.

With respect to growing US shale production, there was further good news from consultancy firm Rystad (from Chron):

U.S. shale oil production should peak near 2030, but only after years of continued rapid growth, according to a new report from the Norwegian research firm Rystad Energy. The admittedly bullish estimate sees U.S. shale oil production peaking at about 14.5 million barrels per day, well up from roughly 8 million barrels today. Rystad estimates oil prices staying near $55 per barrel during the next few years... The still-booming Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico would lead the way with oil production growth spiking from about 4.4 million barrels a day now to about 7.5 million barrels.

However, this optimistic scenario depends on the oil price, from SA:

If the U.S. oil benchmark price falls to closer to $45/bbl in the years ahead - as opposed to the expected $55 - than shale oil output could peak at a more modest 11.5M bbl/day, according to Rystad.

Needless to say that it's rather difficult to predict oil prices more than a decade ahead, but the increased tensions in the Middle East make it more likely that oil prices stay elevated, that much seems certain.

The EIA also prognosticates higher production, and even if production doesn't rise much, this in itself can lift the oil price (Forbes):

The EIA projects that U.S. shale oil will continue to grow for most of the next decade. Should it falter sooner -- while global demand continues to grow at >1 million BPD -- then we shall see a return to higher oil prices.

With all the drilling going on in the Permian we should also be aware of the fact that the drilling requires lots of water, and the company's income from this has risen spectacularly, from the 2018 10-K:

It more than ten-folded in a couple of years, although it also requires considerable investment (10-K):

During the year ended December 31, 2018 , the Trust invested approximately $35.2 million in TPWR projects to develop brackish water sourcing and re-use assets.

Management believes it has a significant competitive advantage, so these investments seem warranted (10-K):

While there is competition in the water service business in West Texas, we believe our position as a significant landowner of approximately 900,000 acres in West Texas gives us a unique advantage over our competitors who must negotiate with existing landowners to source water and then for the right of way to deliver the water to the end user.

Looking at the first two quarters of 2019, water sales and royalties revenue rose from $29.25M last year to $43.41M in the first six months of 2019.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Oil and gas royalties were up quite a bit from Q1 ($33.2M) as well and the increase from last year isn't surprising given (Q2 earnings PR):

Crude oil and gas production subject to the Trust’s royalty interests increased 41.3% and 120.2%, respectively, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

And this despite price reductions that were really quite significant in the case of gas:

While crude oil and gas production increased in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018, the prices received for crude oil and gas production decreased 4.8% and 43.5%, respectively, over the same time period.

It's pretty amazing that gas production rose 120.2% while the price declined 43.5%, even if gas production is in part a byproduct of oil production. But it's an indication that Permian drillers are not easily scared by price drops.

The land sales went down a lot from the giddy highs of Q1 ($103.6M) to almost zero. Easement and other income went down 19.6% to $22.36M after having increased 84.8% in Q1 (to $31.4M). Most of this is due to pipeline easement income (declining $3.8M y/y).

Water sales and royalty revenue increased 30.8% y/y to $20.4M.

Proxy battle

What's also noted is the large increase in legal and professional fees, which brings us to the topic of the proxy battle between the company's two board members and one of the largest holders Horizon Kinetics which roughly has a 25% stake in the company (which is still increasing).

The issues concentrate on the nomination of a third board member and whether the company should be converted into a Delaware corporation, as Horizon demands.

There seems to be a truce with the two parties setting up a joint commission to answer both issues and the pending litigation has been suspended. It's a first positive step, but it's pretty hard to handicap how this is going to end or even what the consequences on the share price will be.

Cash flow

Cash flow has been nothing less than spectacular. Given that most of the cash flow is used for buying back shares this adds another benefit, although the share price has risen commensurately so there's no acceleration in the liquidation of the company. In fact quite the contrary has happened:

What you also see is that the water business requires significant investment, which is the reason the operational and free cash flow are diverging rather sharply from Q2 2017.

But in fact, more recently the company actually used cash flow to buy more land, for H1 2019 (Q2 10-Q):

Cash flows used in investing activities were $102.0 million compared to $34.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increased use of investing cash flows is principally due to our acquisition of approximately 21,671 acres of land in Culberson, Glasscock, Loving and Reeves Counties, Texas for approximately $74.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Yet there's substantial capex as well concentrated in their water business (10-Q):

Valuation

We're not entirely convinced whether these valuation metrics are all that telling, given the unique nature of the company. The P/E and EBITDA ratios are very low but inflated by the large land sales in Q1.

On a sales basis the stock is considerably more expensive, but as you can see it's at the bottom range historically.

Conclusion

With the truce in the proxy fight and a resurgence of the risk premium in the oil price after the attacks on the Saudi oil installations and the risk of further Middle-East escalation, we think the shares are likely to be a winner in the next weeks and months.

The shares are not without risk though. A sudden detente between the US and Iran could scupper that risk premium and then some. The proxy fight could re-emerge. A further world economic slowdown could trump the Middle East tensions.

However, as long as the oil price doesn't slump, further expansion of the Permian seems likely, which will add to the company's revenue growth from multiple sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.