The Chemours Conundrum: Fears Overblown Amidst Multiple Headwinds

We think that fears regarding Chemours are overblown and share prices have been irrationally depressed.

In June this year, I pitched my long call for The Chemours Company (CC) on the basis of strong moats, strong financials, market folly by lumping Chemours as a "basic materials" stock, and an irrational pessimism on its stock price over ongoing litigation risks coupled with a weak industry cycle.

Following my call, Chemours announced weak Q2 2019 earnings results. In particular interest, Q2 2019 revenues year on year fell by 22% to $1.4b, largely due to weaker TiO2 demand. Also, EPS missed forecasts by 18 cents per share, which factored in a $7m charge in relation to its Fayetteville facility.

Moreover, new charges against chemical manufacturers (including 3M (NYSE:MMM), Chemours and DuPont (DD)) have been filed for use of toxic PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in firefighting foams that might have led to contamination of potable water in the area.

Most recently, Chemours is suing DuPont in a case that alleges that DuPont had understated the valuation of maximum liabilities to be indemnified by Chemours in the 2015 Separation Agreement, and alleges that DuPont had "unilaterally" drafted the Agreement and it was "crammed down on [Chemours]." Chemours also argued that if the true value of the liabilities was stated, it would have been illegal for DuPont to spin off Chemours into a separate entity, under Delaware state law.

My thesis has not changed - in fact, it has gotten much stronger.

Nothing fundamentally has changed within the company that would materially affect Chemours' financial and operational position. With regards to the new events unfolding (and more events likely to come), I will address each challenge rationally while assigning a likelihood that Chemours can overcome them.

Weak product demand

Because of a weak economic outlook and a US-China trade war over our heads, Chemours (like all other material and chemical companies) has taken a beating in the recent quarters. However, we argue that things are not as bad as it seems.

By breaking down the segment revenues, we can see that only the Titanium Technologies (TT) segment has come down a fair bit since Q2 2018.

Source: khinwai.com, data from Bloomberg

We posit that a weakened TiO2 demand due to macroeconomic factors is merely a temporary headwind, and has not fundamentally changed the competitive position of Chemours.

We believe that TT demand will return to much more normal levels of growth in the next few quarters, due to the launch of the Ti-Pure Flex portal. The portal allows customers to fill their TiO2 orders up to 6 months in advance with locked-in prices. We think this is a plus - both for customers and Chemours. With the obvious advantage of convenience and seamlessness for customers, we think Chemours also gets to reach out to a broader customer base (it's launched in 100 countries in 9 languages) thus increasing future demand, and have more visibility on order books to maximize production efficiency.

Meanwhile, Fluoroproducts continued to deliver increased growth the last two quarters, despite end-consumer demand softness (i.e., in Auto markets). Barring any talk of forecast misses, this is overall a good sign. We note that a few factors contribute to this - Opteon's growth and Fluoropolymer application development.

We believe Opteon is still at the early stages of adoption and refrigerant growth. Q2's results are already evidence for demand resilience amidst a weak auto market. Management also believes that with rising trends in 5G, alternative energy and worldwide demand for GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, Opteon and Chemours' related sustainable refrigerants will see increased demand growth in the near future. In fact, we believe management is ramping up to take full advantage of this demand growth with the new Corpus Christi Opteon facility, which will up the Opteon YF refrigerant capacity by 3 times.

Litigation risks and contingency liabilities

With regard to ongoing litigation risks, we think that investor pessimism has been overblown. We agree with the general consensus that the true estimate for Chemours' charges in any given year will be a maximum of a few hundred million, rather than in the billions as claimed by activists and, most notably, Andrew Left from Citron Research in 2016.

Source: Chemours Annual Report 2018

It is apparent from Chemours' previous annual figures that the company is able to take on these charges without materially affecting its financial position.

Looking at the 2018 FCF of $642m and a retained earnings of $1.5b, Chemours seems to be able to fully cover its liability charges - although growth will be stunted in the short term.

Source: Chemours Annual Report 2018

We think that in the long run, with ROIC growing at an increasing rate, any negative impact to free cash flow in the short run (like what we have seen in Q1 and Q2 2019) will be recovered quickly and continue generating positive cash flows for Chemours.

With the recent lawsuits surrounding toxic PFAS chemicals in firefighting foams, Chemours (and previously DuPont) asserts that it has "never manufactured or formulated firefighting forms and will continue to vigorously defend our reputation." In addition, according to 2018's Annual Report, it asserts that it "do not, and have never, manufactured PFOA." Giving Chemours a reasonable benefit of doubt, we think that these allegations specific to PFOA will be dismissed. That said, lawsuits relating to PFAS (which includes GenX) could still be a potential liability.

However, Chemours has been extremely cooperative with the EPA and mentioned countless times that it is working toward minimizing PFAS usage and exposures, while moving toward cleaner and more sustainable operations. Opteon's increasing profitability and importance are evidence of this commitment.

Some other commitments by Chemours include reducing wastewater and air emissions by 99% by the end of 2019, and voluntarily getting FDA to suspend its approved uses of PFAS in food packaging.

While being careful not to overstate the benefits of such moves with regard to the lawsuits, it seems very likely that Chemours will be given fairer trials as we have seen that in historical hearings, Chemours has always been open to cooperation with the authorities and quick to submit remediation plans as required.

However, the bulk of whether Chemours will be materially exposed to such risks lies in the next point.

Risk of unlimited indemnity for DuPont

Under the Separation Agreement in 2015, Chemours is "required to assume, and indemnify DuPont for certain liabilities." These liabilities may include legal remediation charges, cleanup costs and class action lawsuits filed against DuPont with regard to PFAS environmental exposures. While there was a "maximum" set out in the Agreement, DuPont now claims that they were an estimate - and Chemours is legally bound to indemnify any future PFAS liabilities without regard for the maximums.

Chemours has recently filed a suit against DuPont to contest the intent and terms of the Separation Agreement. I briefly note Chemours' allegations here:

DuPont had understated the value of the maximum indemnity in the Separation Agreement.

The Separation Agreement was unilaterally drafted and "crammed down" on Chemours - stating that the company was not allowed to negotiate terms and could not verify the accuracy of the value of the estimated indemnity.

If the spin-off was based off true maximums, Chemours would be insolvent - and it was thereby illegal for DuPont to initiate the spin-off.

Chemours thus concluded that DuPont did so to offload its environmental liabilities - in which Chemours contested that it was illegal and dismissing it could set a precedent for future spinoffs.

Chemours is requesting that it legally adheres to the maximums set out in the Agreement - or receive $4b as recovery for dividends forced to be paid out under the Agreement.

Without going into too much legal details, I posit that Chemours has a high likelihood of winning the suit due to the following factors:

The Multi-district Litigation (MDL) settlement of 2017 sets a legal precedent that overrides the "unlimited liability" burden Chemours is taking on.

Lead Counsel Joel Friedlander who is defending Chemours' case specializes in contract disputes breach of fiduciary actions. Moreover, Friedlander is considered to be “the toughest plaintiff lawyer there is.” This suggests that the likelihood of winning a case like this is high.

Chemours' requests are not unreasonable, and given that evidence can be (and has been) shown that the true cost of liabilities far exceed stated indemnity maximums, it tips the balance of probabilities in Chemours' favor.

Even in the event that the lawsuit falls through, Chemours can still rely on the 2017 MDL Settlement to reduce its liability risk. The MDL Settlement involves a sharing of future PFOA costs until 2022 - where Chemours will annually pay any future PFOA costs up to $25m, with any subsequent amount up to the next $25m to be paid by DuPont.

More Conviction & A Conclusion

After I had published my long call in June, some other developments gave me further conviction that Chemours will see the light at the end of the tunnel in this entire charade:

Chemours' management is actively buying back stock. CEO Mr. Vergnano had bought over $1m worth of shares in June. Furthermore, SVP David Shelton and TT President Snell E Bryan bought over $200k and $165k worth of shares, respectively, just this August. More recently, COO Mark Newman acquired around $330k worth of shares in September.

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn added a new "mid-sized" $52m position of Chemours in 1Q 2019 - reaffirming the position that pessimism has been overblown. Other intrinsic-value-focused funds such as Third Point LLC have also increased positions in Chemours.

Chemours' stock price is currently well below its book value of $26.31 - leaving a nice margin of safety at 60%.

In conclusion, we believe that our original thesis on Chemours is still fundamentally intact - and the current bout of lawsuits coupled with macroeconomic uncertainty has depressed its stock price way below our fair value of $50.50.

