Krystal Clear: KB-103 Sprints To Become The First Approved Topical Gene Therapy For Skin Disease

Imagine you could heal genetic conditions by applying lotion to your skin, like sun-lotion to cool down the burn after a long day at the beach. Krystal Biotech (KRYS) is making this possible, with interesting value catalysts for 2020 (KB-103 top-line Phase 2/3 data and KB-105 top-line Phase 2 data) while heading up towards a long-term $77 price target (currently $44). The valuation is based on Krystal's pipeline to clear rare skin diseases, focusing on the leading asset KB-103, which is sprinting for regulatory approval with efficient and durable effects. Below I will present the scientific and financial analysis in support of this thesis.

KB-103 is a safe minimalistic gene therapy, smartly designed to restore normal skin function

I believe that Krystal Biotech's (KRYS) proprietary topical gene therapy technology (STAR-D platform), which leverages high payload Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) to express genes in skin cells, is safe and efficient. There is already a regulatory precedent for HSV-1 vector usage, albeit as an oncolytic agent in cancer (Imlygic, Amgen (AMG)). The gene-expressing cassette carries the healthy human cDNA version of the mutated gene causing the disease, which through the production of functional proteins will help restore skin health.

KB-103 is being developed to treat Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB), a rare orphan skin disease, which results in large open wounds and blisters caused by defects in dermis-epidermis anchoring. KB-103 is a non-integrating, non-replicating Herpes Simplex Virus 1 vector (HSV-1) carrying a transgene that expresses COL7A1, an important collagen protein. This protein contributes to the formation of anchors, which function similarly to staples by keeping the inner and outer sheets of our skin together. The treatment replenishes COL7A1 which is missing or non-functional in RDEB patients, allowing anchoring of dermis to epidermis which may regenerate skin and heal blisters and wounds (see Exhibit 1 for a detailed explanation of KB-103 mode of action).

Exhibit 1: KB-103 functions to restore defective protein staples that seal the two outer layers of the skin. The circle with green sticks represents the HSV-1 virus which has affinity for skin cells, and the icosahedron shows the gene-cassette containing the COL7A1 cDNA. Upon skin cell infection (Keratinocytes or Fibroblasts), the cDNA is transcribed in COL7 mRNA which is translated into a fully functional COL7 protein. The KB-103 derived protein assembles correctly to form anchoring fibrils, which act as staples by re-sealing the dermis-epidermis junction which was defective in RDEB patients which cannot produce COL7.

No safety concerns were observed in Phase 1/2 data, which did not report adverse events. This was further supported by absence of viral shedding from the skin into the bloodstream, and absence of an immune response towards the functional recombinant COL7 protein being expressed. Due to its dual-specific nature, being applied topically over the wounds and targeting skin cells, KB-103 represents a differentiating gene-therapy asset. Importantly, KB-103 bypasses the requirement for technically-challenging guided injection or expensive and time-consuming explanted cell-therapy.

KB-103 restores defective anchors to seal wounds faster and more durably than placebo

First, let's understand if KB-103 functions as intended: is the COL7A1 gene being expressed, does its protein product COL7 localize to the dermis-epidermis region, and do the fibrils formed anchor the two skin sheets together? Easy topical application of KB-103 over the affected region resulted in efficient expression of the COL7 protein (detected by qPCR, in situ immunofluorescence and electron microscopy). In two skin cell types, keratinocytes and fibroblasts, detection of anchoring fibrils occurred as early as 2 weeks. This is critical as anchoring fibrils are the structures necessary to seal dermis and epidermis. These anchoring fibrils were still present at 12-weeks. These functional biomarkers show that, at least at the cellular level, KB-103 is working as it was designed to, and treated skin behaves similarly to healthy skin.

Second, let's take a look at how efficiently changes at the cellular level elicited by KB-103 contribute to healing in RDEB patients: Combining Phase 1 (GEM-1 trial) with Phase 2 (GEM2-trial) data shows efficacy of treatment versus placebo (n= 6 patients, a total of 16 wounds analyzed, 10 treated with KB-103 and 6 placebo). The primary end-point was wound closure, measured in three ways: percentage of wounds that closed completely, speed and duration of closure. Complete wound closure at 1-month of KB-103 treatment was 88% (35% under placebo, p t-test =0.0012) and wounds closed in 3 weeks (incomplete closure for at least 3 months under placebo). The duration of wound closure was approximately 3 months.

I believe these results are especially striking, since to better demonstrate efficacy, the clinicians purposely compared side-by-side wounds that were 2x larger at baseline for KB-103 treatment than placebo (see Exhibit 2). Moreover, wound selection spanned a wide range of body regions, and justifies a dose escalation assay to attempt treatment of chronic wounds (61% closure at 1-month vs 100% in recurring wounds, for similar initial wound area) or wounds with a larger baseline area (>20cm2). I expect Phase 2/3 results to reproduce Phase 1/2 findings robustly.

Exhibit 2: Comparison of efficacy in KB-103 versus placebo treated wounds. GEM-1 and GEM-2 clinical trial information (NCT03536143) was used (n= 6 patients, 13-35 years old, RDEB male assumed when undisclosed (noted with "?")). Wound comparison occurred within and across patients (1-6). Body region and wound area from patients 1 and 2 were estimated from images "(?)", and wound depth was estimated from images for all patients (see original data in clinical update). "Na" refers to data not available, or not disclosed, *=expected duration. Red highlights a single case of a chronic wound which failed to show improvements. Green values highlight statistical significance of treated and placebo groups.

KB-103 targets the genetic cause of RDEB and is fundamentally different from competitors

So far, there is no therapy available for RDEB. KB-103 efficacy can still be improved with dosage testing, but as the current standard of care is palliative, I believe that the already-shown improvement in efficacy over placebo will be sufficient for further clinical development and regulatory approval (FDA has attributed KB-103 with Orphan, Rare pediatric disease, Fast-track, RMAT designations and EMA has attributed Orphan and PRIME designations).

Competition: I believe KB-103 holds several advantages (addresses genetic cause, ease of application, gene therapy in situ) over anti-inflammatory gels (RGN-137, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCQB:RGRX)), injection of recombinant collagen (PTR-01, Phoenix tissue repair (BBIO)), low incidence exon-skipping therapy (QR-313, Wings therapeutics (PRQR)) and ex-vivo engineering and re-injection of skin fibroblasts (FCX-007, Fibrocell (FCSC)). Top-line Phase 2/3 results should occur in 2H2020. Notably, KB-103 is set to access the market earlier with fast penetration due to its safety profile (no side effects) and its efficacy and ease of administration, likely to satisfy clinicians.

KRYS value will increase significantly after two major 2020 catalysts, possibly doubling over longer-term

I believe that KRYS value appreciation will occur after positive Phase 2/3 results release for KB-103 and positive Phase 1/2 top-line data for KB-105 in 2H2020. Upon successful clinical development of its other assets KRYS value could easily rise to >$100/share over the next 4 years. Pricing sensitivity: the share would outperform for a large range of pricing values, except under extreme regulatory pressure for KB-103 and KB-105 to be priced well below industry practices (yellow section in Exhibit 3). The ease of an off-the-shelf topical application strategy versus a tailored one-shot solution will be a novelty in the gene-therapy field, and the pricing strategy for a multi-use continuous gene therapy might be a critical value driver to consider (see price sensitivity in Exhibit 3, based off valuation models in Exhibit 4).

KRYS value was modeled assuming US market entry of the two most advanced clinical assets, KB-103 (addressing RDEB) in 2021 and KB-105 (addressing ARCI, a form of congenital ichthyosis) in 2022, with a 1-year delay for Europe. The KB-103 and KB-105 assets were priced comparatively to the cost of palliative care at $400k/y and $200k/y respectively in the US, and roughly halved for Europe. I estimated that for RDEB alone, 12,900 patients are affected globally, with 560 cases in the US and 1280 in EU, and for ARCI 15,200 patients are affected globally, with 660 cases in the US and 1500 in EU. Pending pricing adjustment, the market value of KB-103 in the US+EU >$0.5B, and globally >$3.8B. Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) and risk-adjusted Net Present Value (rNPV, phase II=60%, phase III=85%) analysis assumed fast market penetration (starting at 10% and rising to 90% over the next 5 years) and a technology platform value of $100M. This placed KRYS at $77.2/share (please see Exhibit 4 for a detailed description of DCF model and rNPV assumptions for the US market).

Exhibit 3: Price sensitivity analysis on risk-adjusted Net Present Value (rNPV, Discounted Cash-Flow analysis over 10 years). Blue - outperform, Yellow - underperform, Red highlights predicted value. For details on rNPV calculations based on DCF analysis, see Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4: Detailed Discounted Cash-Flow analysis for KB-103 and KB-105. The tables below represent the parameters and model assumptions for the A) KB-103 (priced at $400k) and B) KB-105 (priced at $200k) assets for the US market (see red highlighted rNPV in exhibit 3). The balance sheet of the company was estimated combining SEC reports and future predictions of costs based on percentage of sales. The corresponding rNPVs calculations are present in C) and D). The model and rNPV calculations for the EU market were similar: assets price was halved and patient population was roughly doubled, moreover a 50% royalties deal with a 1-year delay in market access was assumed.

A.

B.

C. D.

Conclusion: Investors should consider the innovative and efficacious KB-103 asset, but mind the patient population and pricing

The bullish arguments: It is likely that KB-103 will show positive Phase 2/3 results and is approved by FDA and EMA. Further improvements in efficacy are still possible with higher dosages, since no adverse events at the current dosages were observed. This is further supported by the robust biomarkers showing restoration of normal skin adhesion. Efficacy results were astounding: Wounds twice as large healed faster and more durably than placebo-treated wounds. KB-105 benefits from the developmental success of KB-103 Phase 1/2, since it shares the same therapeutic platform and a similar mode of action, and should deliver similar results.

On the bearish side: It was not shown so far that KB-103 can work in DDEB (dominant DEB) patients, so a re-marketing or re-adjustment of the initial objective may be warranted. This can influence the addressable patient population, which Krystal corrected recently (125,000 were presented initially vs 10,000 in the latest corporate presentation). The literature-referenced penetrance I found was also lower than what was advertised in the corporate slides (RDEB penetrance is estimated 1.7 per million, and corporate slides show 6.5 per million). Therefore, I expect KB-105 pricing to be under pressure to increase compared to initial company projections.

Overall, I think Krystal is set to deliver the first topical gene therapy to reach the market, in spite of abundant competition. Setting a regulatory precedent will accelerate its other assets, including KB-105.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Miguel Coelho, Ph.D. The author wrote this article independently from his academic or financial affiliations, and it expresses its own opinions and analysis from currently available data. The author acknowledges Rachel Zsido, B.A. for proof-reading and insightful comments on the article. The author declares no responsibility for third-party investment decisions based on this article, since it contains forward looking statements and speculative hypothesis that do not guarantee future clinical development of the assets mentioned, nor increased valuation of the companies listed. The author does not hold a stock position with KRYS and was not compensated or has any work connections to the companies mentioned.