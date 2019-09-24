Corning: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture

The macro-economic outlook is favorable in the long term and shares are undervalued.

There are headwinds for the company's operations in the short term.

Investment thesis

On Wednesday (September 16), Corning's (GLW) shares declined 9.6% after cutting its full-year earnings guidance. At today’s market price of $27.90, shares are down 20% over the last 12 months.

Previous outlook VS current outlook

(Source – Company filings)

The guidance has changed materially for both the display technologies segment and the optical communications sales segment. These 2 segments accounted for 65% of Corning’s revenue in Q2 2019. The reason behind this revised guidance is the new expectations of the company management regarding spending patterns of consumers and the demand for the company’s products.

Despite the expected headwinds in the short term, I find Corning's shares undervalued with an upside of 14% under conservative assumptions.

Company overview & business strategy

Corning is a supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates, and a variety of other materials science products. Corning’s markets include optical communications, consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. The major products of the company are damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices, precision glass for advanced displays, optical fiber products, and wireless technology solutions. Headquartered in New York, Corning’s operations span across the globe.

The company derives its revenues from 5 primary business segments.

Display products Telecommunications products Specialty glass products Environmental substrate and filter products Life science products

(Source – Data from company filings)

A slowdown in the top 2 business segments of Corning should end up in a valuation revision and a downgrade as the impact of such a slowdown will be material to company earnings.

Industry analysis

As a leading producer of fiber optic cables, Corning is poised to benefit from the ongoing transformation from copper cables to fiber cables. Credence Research projects the global fiber optic cable market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2026 to reach a total value of $7.95 billion. There are 3 reasons behind this expected growth.

The increasing number of internet users The expected growth of smart and connected devices worldwide The increasing popularity of connectivity-based concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT)

There were 3.89 billion internet users in 2018 and the number is still growing. Access to the internet in emerging countries is still limited and has room to improve.

Number of internet users by year

(Source – Statista)

The growth of the total internet user base does not provide a clear insight as to how the demand for high-speed internet access will grow in the future. This is because the number of internet users will grow at single-digit rates whereas the number of connected devices in the world is expected to grow exponentially in the next 5 years.

There were more than 22 billion connected devices worldwide at the end of 2018, which is nearly three-fold the number of people on earth. By 2025, this number is expected to be around 40 billion.

(Source – Helpnet Security)

In the Q2 earnings conference call, the management said that the global passive optical network market will decline in 2019. However, this does not present the full picture. With the expected roll-out of 5G and the migration from copper to fiber, Technavio projects the passive optical market to grow at a CAGR of 19% through 2022. The highest growth is expected from the Americas region.

The display products segment might come under pressure in the future. Two factors are leading to this conclusion.

Smartphone unit shipments will slow down in the future as the market matures. Retail TV sales are expected to decline.

Global smartphone shipments have been declining over the last 3 years. The expected roll-out of 5G technology might boost sales once again, which is yet to be seen. This downward trend poses a threat to Corning as smartphone manufacturers will cut down on CapEx as sales decline.

Smartphone shipments by vendor (2009-2019)

(Source – Statista)

TV sales have also declined since 2016.

(Source – Statista)

There are headwinds for Corning’s display products segment but the company is actively pursuing growth opportunities in this segment despite the low expectations from a macro perspective. These will be discussed in the next segment of this analysis.

The global life sciences market will grow in the next 5 years. According to Deloitte, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2022. This industry is generally resilient to economic growth. Therefore, even if a significant slowdown of economic growth occurs over the next few years, the life sciences industry can be expected to grow.

The automotive sector has a positive outlook too. Automotive gasoline particulate filters (GPF) market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising number of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines. Also, the increasing regulations related to GDI engines are another growth driver. Governments across the globe are changing their existing policies toward carbon emission. For instance, many countries in Europe have already adopted the Euro 6 policy in which various emission standards are set. Technavio projects the global automotive emissions market to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2022.

The long-term outlook for Corning’s target markets is positive but the company is facing headwinds in the short term in some of its key business segments.

Growth prospects

In the previous segment of the analysis, it was revealed that the global fiber optic cables market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth will directly contribute to Corning’s revenue growth as well. This is because Corning has the highest market share in the global fiber optic cables industry.

(Source – Data from Thomas Net)

Corning is investing to expand its manufacturing facilities. In line with the strategic capital allocation plan announced in 2015, the company has invested in expanding capacity for optical fiber and cable.

(Source – Koyfin)

Corning’s strategy is to build the necessary architecture now to enable telecommunications carriers to transition to 5G when it’s deemed fit. For now, this strategy will exert pressure on Corning’s bottom line. This is because carriers are not raising the bar and allocating a higher dollar amount to CapEx at present. However, sooner or later, the majority of carriers will transition to 5G and Corning’s investments will help the company secure business in the long term.

Recently, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) announced its fiber network expansions across the U.S. and Europe. CenturyLink, in partnership with Corning, is creating a network of 4.7 million fiber miles connecting 50 major cities. This is just one win for Corning. The company’s investments to secure long-term gains will deliver the best results when other carriers begin the transition to fiber.

For now, it’s about building the necessary infrastructure and waiting for carriers to increase their CapEx. The optical fiber segment will be the driver of company revenue in the future.

The display segment will also face difficulties as a result of macro-level developments that were discussed in the previous segment. However, Corning is focusing on the sale of large display TVs to drive growth. Corning will build 2 new Gen 10.5 glass plants in the coming year in China. The expansion of manufacturing capacity is expected to address the demand requirements from large TV manufacturers.

According to data from IHS Markit, shipments of 60 inch or higher TVs have surged over the last couple of years, despite a slowdown in other sizes.

(Source – IHS Markit)

Corning is also the leader of the smartphone glass cover market; an industry that is expected to grow at a meager rate of 1.9% through 2024. Smartphones with glass backs will also drive the demand for Corning in the future.

For Corning, the display product segment is rather a stabilizer than a growth driver. End markets are maturing but Corning’s strategy of focusing on Gen 10.5 glass will help grow its display segment revenue by low single-digit numbers.

Life Sciences segment, on the other hand, will deliver moderate growth. Corning is investing to expand the manufacturing capacity for several products used in cell and gene therapy development. The increasing regulatory requirements to ensure safety and quality in the packaging of injectable drugs will also boost demand for Corning’s Life Sciences products.

The automotive sector is a bright spot for Corning. Europe region has already provided growth opportunities but the real highlight is the China 6 emission standards that will go into effect on July 1, 2020. The demand for Corning’s automotive solutions in China could soar with the implementation of new emission standards in the country.

Corning will grow but at a measured pace. In the current financial year, the company might well lose its momentum in many of its business segments. However, the fact that Corning is investing to address future demand is appealing. Rather than focusing on short-term headwinds, the company is using its strong financial position to secure long-term gains. The transition to 5G will be the catalyst for Corning.

The Capital allocation strategy initiated in 2015 is a success. The new strategy will continue to reward investors

In October 2015, Corning announced a strategy and capital allocation framework to be executed through 2019. The target was to generate $26 to $30 billion cash through 2019, distribute $12.5 billion to shareholders, and invest $10 billion.

In the second quarter, Corning surpassed the target of distributing $12.5 billion to shareholders.

(Source – Koyfin)

Shares yield 2.88% at the current market price and the dividend payout is 40.94%. In comparison to historical dividend yields at which the stock has traded, Corning's shares are currently trading with a higher-than-average yield. This is probably because dividends per share have grown over the last few years while the share price has dropped over the last 12 months. According to data from Seeking Alpha Essential, dividends per share have grown consecutively in the last 8 years.

(Source – Koyfin)

Under the new capital allocation strategy, the company plans to return $8 to $10 billion to shareholders between 2020 and 2023 and grow dividends per share by at least 10%.

The case for Corning

Corning is not a favorite among investors right now. The recent revision to earnings guidance has created a pessimistic overview of the company’s long-term prospects, which does not do justice for Corning’s growth prospects and investments. There’s a mismatch between Corning’s fundamentals and the current market price.

In line with median analyst estimates, I expect Corning to report disappointing revenue growth in 2019. However, going by the projection that many telecommunications carriers will transition to 5G technology and fiber optic networks by 2022, Corning’s revenue should grow at a higher rate in the future.

Below are my revenue projections for Corning for the next 5-year period.

Financial year Revenue (USD millions) Implied growth rate 2019 11,453 1.4% 2020 11,993 4.7% 2021 12,760 6.4% 2022 13,781 8% 2023 14,608 6%

(Source- Author’s estimates and analyst projections)

Below is a list of major assumptions used in the discounted cash flow (DCF) model to calculate Corning’s intrinsic value per share.

Capital expenditures as revenue to remain 20% in the current financial year and decline to 12.5% in 2023.

Working capital as a percentage of revenue to remain close to 16%.

Depreciation & amortization expenses to average 12% of revenue in the next 5-year period.

A cost of capital of 8%, which is consistent with Morningstar Premium estimates for the next 5 years.

An EV/EBITDA multiple of 9 to calculate the terminal value. This implies a revenue multiple of 2.7.

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value of Corning comes to $31.56 per share. This represents a 14% upside from the current market price. I have used conservative assumptions in this model to ensure a margin of safety.

This is how the intrinsic value would change under different assumptions for EBITDA multiple used in calculating the terminal value.

EBITDA multiple Implied fair value ($) Upside/downside 8 26.86 -3.2% 9 31.56 14% 10 36.44 31%

(Source – Author’s calculations)

Corning's shares are trading in attractive territory. The risk-reward profile is attractive under my assumptions and calculations. Shares might continue to remain under pressure throughout this year but long-term investors should ignore this and invest in Corning, preferably using dollar-cost averaging as a strategy.

(Source- Author’s calculations on Finbox)

Risks

The primary risk I see for Corning at present is a further delay by carriers to allocate a higher dollar amount to CapEx. This will delay Corning’s expected revenue and it would take more time to realize returns from its capital investments to expand manufacturing capacities.

Macro-economic headwinds that I discussed earlier will also play a part in Corning’s short-term performance.

Conclusion

Corning is the market leader in its main business segments. However, this would not help the company negate the expected headwinds in the future. Shares received a beating with the revision to full-year guidance, which has pushed the stock into undervalued territory. Corning is a buy and the current yield of 2.9% provides an acceptable return for holding Corning's shares until shares reach the intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.