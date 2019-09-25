The Foot Locker Trade

We are approaching the critical selling months of November to December, and we think the stock will rise in anticipation of a strong holiday.

We do not buy the story that the company is in danger or is going the way of Blockbuster.

We have been trading Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) for nearly two years, buying in the $40s and selling in the $50-60s, and in the present column, we are revisiting the play as the stock is back teetering around the $40 level.

The stock had begun to rally ahead of earnings but was hit hard by its most recent earnings report, which, from a standalone quarter perspective, was mostly disappointing, slightly missing both the top and bottom line estimates. However, there were some strong positives in the quarter that are being completely ignored by the Street, and we believe that the market will recognize these positives in the coming weeks and revalue the stock higher as we move into the holiday shopping season.

As it stands now, we have a retailer that is struggling with the weight of tariffs. It has done a lot of work to modernize and, as we have discussed many times previously, is working to become a leaner version of itself. Much of any pain is more than priced in here, and we think the biggest risks moving forward here are going to be general market malaise, followed by continued hits to costs from tariffs. There is a growing dividend and some chart support at present levels. We do not buy the story that the company is in danger or is going the way of Blockbuster. The issues it faces are temporary. The longer-term concerns are direct selling by the manufacturer, like Nike (NKE), competition from conglomerates like Amazon (AMZN), and getting foot traffic into stores. Those are real concerns but are priced in with the stock down 40% this year:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chartist John R Savage

As you can see in the easy to read chart highlighting our thoughts, Foot Locker stock has been volatile for nearly two years, trading down to a $20 handle briefly in November 2017, and all the way back up to nearly $70 earlier this year. The Street has punished the stock. Here, we are at $40.05. We think, in this zone, shares are a buy with this chart, but the sideways action is pretty clear that the stock is searching for direction. From a valuation perspective, at this level, the stock is compelling. This is likely a make or break holiday season for the company with the economy still strong. We like owning shares yielding nearly 4% as we enter this season. The company has worked to turn the ship around and adapt in an ever-changing retail landscape. Here is how we are currently playing the stock:

The play

Target entry: $38-40

Target exit: $51-53

Stop loss: $33-35

Time frame: ~12-16 weeks

Discussion

We have to be clear that this company consistently raises its dividend, most recently to $0.38 per quarter. The company is now in a higher-yield area as well (3.8%). Back in 2017, revenues and comparable sales were far less than we expected, and it seemed perhaps the bears were right. However, this has not been the case in the last year and a half.

Sales and earnings have been much better than we expected, though the last two quarters have been a bit 'iffy'. Yes, Q1, and while Q2 missed the consensus numbers slightly, there were positives. But there, the company is showing strength in critical metrics, which the Street is ignoring. We believe Foot Locker's comeback is real. At this solid yield, with many solid metrics, targeted promotions that are working, and cost savings helping control expenses, we still believe the stock offers compelling value.

Revenue at low end of expectations

Sales did not miss estimates by much, but came in at the lower end of expectations. Those are facts. Our expectations were for sales to be flat. They fell 0.45%, mostly as a result of store closures and promotional discounts. We saw sales coming in around $1.78 billion.

Source: 10-K Filing Aug 2019, Web Page 'At a Glance'

So, what drove some of this? Well, we have to tell you that we were looking for comparable sales to continue to be positive, with our expected range of +1% to +2%. Our projections for quarterly sales were a result of our expectation for growing comparable sales, a positive impact of store management, promotional activity to move inventory, and gross margins around 30%. The company surpassed most of our expectations on these metrics, and overall, sales were about flat, though as mentioned down very slightly:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

If this were some sort of tech company, we would be concerned, but its retail, and specialty retail at that. While sales matter, so do earnings, the dividend, cash flows etc. We want them to be higher of course, and this quarter sales came in overall slightly below our expectations, hitting $1.74 billion, but they were actually up 0.8% controlling for currency. We think this is a positive result and just below our expectations, but well within the margin of expected errors.

Looking ahead on revenues

As we move into Q3, we will be looking for very low single-digit year-over-year sales increases. Forecasts vary wildly, but given the fact that we expect comparable sales to increase at least 1%, we see revenue touching $1.85 billion or more. This will depend on the strength of comparable sales and just how aggressive the company is in expanding its digital gains and boosting foot traffic. Comparable sales were positive in Q2, but beneath expectations. Digital sales were great, but in-store purchases were a bit soft thanks to reduced foot traffic. We expect foot traffic to improve in late Q3 and, of course, in November and December of Q4.

Comparable sales have really turned around from their lows seen in Q2 2017, where they fell 6%. Here, in Q2 2020, they were in positive territory, coming in at 0.8%, but this was under the low end of the 1% we were looking for and really the main driver of the top line miss. Again, the company must work to boost foot traffic without discounting merchandise to the point that margins suffer immensely. As comparable sales were a bit lower than expected, everything else was as well: total revenues, earnings, and even the stock (following the report). The company is still working on its transition. Let us look further.

What is driving comps?

Physical same-store sales remain a challenge to some degree for Foot Locker. The company was seeing negative comps in 2017. Now, they have been positive the last few quarters. This is key. The growth in overall comps has continued to really be driven by digital comps, where major investments were made to boost sales. This continues. Anecdotally, our analysts reviewed the website and mobile site and find it far less 'clunky' and difficult to navigate than it was a year ago. This has led to boosts in digital sales, in our opinion.

While digital is, of course, key to beating competition from the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), we want to see positive same-store sales as well and will closely be watching to see if these can stay positive. Direct-to-consumer sales continue to represent a solid percentage of sales each year, around 15% now. But if the company can really work to actively manage its physical store issues, we think a positive move in physical comps can happen especially with the push to deliver the most compelling assortments it can to draw customers.

Traffic is a huge issue for those companies with stores anchored to malls and outlets. Comparable sales have been hit in physical stores, especially in malls, where traffic has declined in tandem with more online sales over the years. What we like is that management has continued to be very hands-on in closing losing stores, relocating them, and selectively opening new shops.

In Q2, Foot Locker moved 35 stores, closed 37, and only opened 10 new shops. The company is down hundreds of stores in the last few years, currently at 3,174. We continue to really like management's aggression here. If physical store comps could even settle to be flat moving forward, it would be very bullish. With our expectation for at minimum +1% comps in Q2 (and likely in the 2-3% range), and the entire year should be positive. It just will depend on how promotional the company is. The more promotional, the more the margins are hit.

Are margins suffering?

Over the last three second quarters 2018-2020, the trend in margins has flattened. We were expecting margins coming it at least at 30%. Factoring in higher-margin online sales with promos weighing, we felt margins would hit this level. Even with heavy discounts and doing other promotions to fight for market share, Q2 saw margins ahead of what we expected, though narrowed 10 basis points from last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Margins came in at 30.1% vs 30.2% last year. This is lower than other quarters because of promotional activity and a rise in SG&A expenses, but was about what we expected. The trend is lower from a three-year perspective but is a result of the fight for market share.

All of this combined for a slight EPS miss

We had expected better comps, and so we expected a better top line. Although margins were better than expected, the sales issue led to earnings coming in short of our expectations for about $0.68 per share on an adjusted basis:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Foot Locker delivered $0.66 in adjusted earnings per share, a miss versus our estimates and a one penny miss versus consensus. When we look back at the last year of performance, we continue to believe the comeback is for real, but the miss was a result of both higher SG&A expense and comps short of expectations. As such, the stock sold off hard and is in a holding pattern as the Street is unsure of where performance is going. We remain bullish.

Moving forward

Foot Locker's quarter was a disappointment on the headline numbers, but the key metrics were still solid. The Street is pricing the name at a discount, relatively speaking to historical multiples. In our estimation, this multiple compression suggests the Street is handicapping some ongoing weakness here. Still, the numbers were not 'bad' in Q2 overall, and looking ahead, EPS will be growing 8-10% for the year. We see this as a big win.

Foot Locker is pushing improvements in digital, closing losing stores quickly, and clearing inventory through promotional activity. Foot Locker still has a fantastic balance sheet with very little debt of $123 million relative to its strong cash balance of $939 million. Money is being spent to boost shareholder value. The company purchased $120 million worth of shares, while spending another $43 million in dividends paid to shareholders this quarter.

We still are looking at a stock with compelling value with a trailing and forward P/E ratio below sector average and in the single digits, a moderately high yield with a growing dividend, and growing earnings. We like the name.

Final thoughts

We are approaching the critical selling months of November to December, and we think the stock will rise in anticipation of a strong holiday. You should focus on direct-to-consumer sales and comparable sales trends. We continue to monitor the efforts to close stores that are losing money while selectively investing in stronger operations. We continue to like the name here at $40.

