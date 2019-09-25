Insulet: Low-Cost Pricing And Promising Pipeline To Drive Sales

Investment Thesis

With its low up-front costs, Omnipod of Insulet Corporation (PODD) has positioned itself to become diabetics’ first choice in pump therapy as they wean off the daily injections. The company’s top line has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% in the last three years, and Insulet now targets $1 billion in revenue by 2021 at 21% of CAGR.

The innovative pipeline, better third-party reimbursements, and the focus on pharmacy channel could expand the domestic market share while the start of direct European operations could lift the international sales. Meanwhile, the gross margin target of 70% seems convincing, as the economies of scale and domestic manufacturing lower the cost base.

The relative valuation using Insulet’s price to sales and EV/ EBITDA multiples for the last twelve months (NYSE:LTM) indicate a capital gain of 36% to 55% by 2021. Despite the moderate gain of 15% to 22% CAGR, the medium-term target and revenue diversification benefits lessen the impact of disruptive innovations on the top line supporting a ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock.

A niche player in a promising sector

With no known cure yet, diabetes mellitus (DM) is a chronic illness in need of life-long treatment. There are two types of DM. In Type 1 diabetes mellitus (DM1), patients are unable to produce the hormone, insulin, and in more common Type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM2), there is inadequate production or utilization of the hormone. Insulin regulates the level of glucose, the energy source in the human body. All DM1 patients and a small percentage of DM2 patients require long-term treatment with insulin administered either through the daily injections (MDI therapy) or insulin pumps.

The manufacturer of the tubeless insulin delivery system, OmnipodTM, Insulet is one of the three major manufacturers of insulin pumps in the US. Its insulin delivery system contributes nearly 89% of the top line, and the product competes against the conventional or tubed insulin pumps in the market: the Minimed series from the market leader, Medtronic plc (MDT) and t:slim X2 by Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM). Insulet is currently targeting the 75% to 80% of DM1 patients who are still under MDI therapy and yet to adopt the pump usage.

Low-cost pricing backed by higher reimbursements

After posting double-digit sales growth consecutively in the four years leading up to 2018, Insulet’s sales momentum accelerated in the last four quarters with sales growth ranging from 24.1% to 42.6% YoY. The low or zero up-front costs of the product, as opposed to the large initial outlay for conventional pumps, have driven the market penetration. According to company findings, 66% of new users credited Omnipod for being the reason for their transition to pump therapy. The Omnipod DASHTM, launched in the first quarter of 2019 (2019 Q1) has zero up-front costs while the previous Omnipod version costs slightly over a tenth of the selling price of Minimed 670G and t:slim X2 Basal-IQ.

The improved access for third-party reimbursements has lifted the Omnipod usage in the US, where the company generates nearly 70% of its revenue. In early 2018, Omnipod secured the coverage under the Medicare Part D (prescription drug) program followed by the in-network coverage from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UHC), the largest private insurer in the US. Meanwhile, the company started direct sales operations in Europe in mid-2018, locking a 50% bump in average pricing. In the latest quarter, international sales have more than doubled from a year ago after averaging more than 50% YoY in the preceding three quarters.

Strong pipeline to support long-term growth

Targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2021 at 21% CAGR, the company guides $700 to $715 million in sales in 2019 at a YoY growth of nearly 26% at the midpoint of the guidance. Given the annually compounded sales growth of 29% in the last three years and 31% YoY growth during LTM, both targets seem likely as catalysts for top-line growth remain intact.

The zero up-front costs, better market access through the pharmacy channel, and increased third-party reimbursements will drive conversions from MDI. Sporting a touchscreen smartphone Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) and Bluetooth connectivity, Omnipod DASH’s user-friendly features even outclass the latest version of Minimed. Omnipod HorizonTM, the company’s hybrid closed-loop pump fully integrates a continuous glucose monitoring system and is scheduled for a commercial launch in the second half of 2020, making Insulet on par with closed-loop pump manufacturers. Therefore, the innovative products in the pipeline will build competitiveness and drive further conversions from existing pump users who currently make up 20% to 25% of its new pump sales.

Higher scale and better market access to lift margins

Insulet reported positive operating income and net income in the last four quarters recording positive operating and net margins in 2018 for the first time in its history. The company now targets a gross margin of 70% by 2021 compared to 67% in the LTM period. The economies of scale following sales expansion, the focus on pharmacy channel for market access and direct sales operations in Europe could support near-term margin upliftment. Meanwhile, more automation with the shift in most of the manufacturing to the US from China could support long-term margins growth despite the temporary headwinds from the higher start-up costs. Based on the gross margin guidance and assuming an operating expense ratio equal to that in the first half of 2019, my estimates indicate an EBITDA margin of 11% to 12% in 2021 compared to 10% in 2018.

However, volatile operating cash flow and negative free cash flow over the years have called into question the expansion plans and the timeline of new product launches. The recent convertible debt offering of $700 million due 2026 at 0.375% of annual interest should steady the future cash flow at a lower financing cost. Meanwhile the plans to repurchase 1.25% convertible debt due 2021 worth $225 million should lower debt servicing cost to boost the net margin.

Relative valuation recommends a ‘Buy’

Assuming the number of diluted shares outstanding increases at a rate equal to that in the last four years, I have based my valuation on Insulet’s LTM EV/ EBITDA and price to sales multiples. Using the net debt figure adjusted for the new convertible debt issuance, the EV/ EBITDA ratio indicates a target price of $225 to $246 per share by 2021 with an upside of 42% to 55% while price to sales ratio point to a per share value of $216 with an upside of 36%. Therefore, both valuations forecast a gain in the range of 15% to 22% CAGR by 2021, supporting a ‘Buy’ recommendation for the stock.

Innovative products offered at a low cost

When it commercially launches Omnipod Horizon in 2020, Insulet will be a latecomer in the field of closed-loop systems. Medtronic’s Minimed 670G already incorporates the technology while Tandem’s closed-loop device, t:slim X2 with Control-IQ is scheduled for release later this year. However, the device, controllable through a mobile app on the patient’s smartphone, could follow the recently-implemented ‘pay-as-you-go’ model where zero up-front costs position Insulet at a competitive advantage. Meanwhile, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted ACE pump status for Omnipod DASH this week supporting its future interoperability and speeding up its commercialization in the rapidly-evolving MedTech space.

Minimum impact from disruption

Meanwhile, the disruption to the business model from preventative therapy for DM is an industry-wide risk for pump manufacturers. In a Phase 2 trial, Teplizumab owned by Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) had shown to delay the onset of DM1 in individuals at risk of developing the disease. The commercialization of the drug, however, remains lengthy and unpredictable as the estimated completion date of the drug’s Phase 3 clinical trial is set for May 2022. While Insulet’s near-term nature of targets wards off threats from such disruption, the company has also diversified its revenue sources beyond diabetes. Its revenue from non-insulin drug delivery systems led by the Pods for Neulasta Onpro kit of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) made up nearly 12% of the top line in 2018.

Conclusion

With an annually compounded sales growth of 29% from 2015 to 2018, Insulet is poised to achieve its revenue target of $1 billion by 2021 at 21% CAGR. Low up-front costs, the improved third-party reimbursements, direct sales in Europe, and an innovative pipeline could sustain the sales momentum. Improving economies scale and domestic manufacturing could lift EBITDA margins from 10% in 2018 to an estimated 11% to 12% range. The relative valuation using LTM price/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples suggest an upside ranging from 36% to 55% by 2021. Despite the moderate gain of 15% to 22% CAGR, the medium-term targets and revenue diversification, in my opinion, bring more certainty to the revenue forecast supporting a ‘Buy’ recommendation.

