Waste Management: Don't Waste The Opportunity

Valuations are still high, but the mid-single-digit growth runway and the possible acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. make it a good buy at this price point.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has made significant gains since the beginning of 2019, gaining nearly 30% in that time. Although the year-over-year net income and free cash flow dip in the Q2 2019 earnings report at the end of July exerted some downward pressure on this highly valued stock, it bounced right back up and breached an all-time high of $120 and is currently trading at around $115, mostly moving sideways during the period. Waste Management is a buy, no doubt, but let’s try and see if financial performance matches current valuations so we can arrive at a well-justified investment thesis.

Revenue Growth

For Q2 2019, the company reported organic growth of 7% in its core collection and disposal business, which drove a 5.5% increase in operating revenues over the prior period.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

The past three quarters have seen strong organic growth, and much of that is from the company’s solid waste collection business, which accounted for about two-thirds of total operating revenues in Q2 2019. As such, growth in this segment will remain a key driver of overall growth. The collection segment, which consists of commercial, residential, industrial, and other solid waste, grew by about 5.4% over the prior quarter and about 5.9% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Filing

Achieving mid-single-digit growth in a mature market like waste management isn’t an easy task, but the company has steadily been acquiring and divesting assets to make that happen. But even excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the company reported a 4% increase in volume, resulting in the addition of $146 million to its operating revenues. The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures added another 40 basis points to total yield, calculated as the increase/decrease over the prior period divided by the prior period’s revenue.

Although Recycling commodities continue to present headwinds for revenue growth, the yield from increased volumes has been growing. In 2017 vs. 2016, it was 2.1%; in 2018 vs. 2017, it was 3.3%; and for the first quarter of 2019, volume yield was 3.4%. That’s a strong trend that will continue to provide adequate revenue growth tailwinds.

Margins

Negative margin pressure, unless sustained, is not necessarily a sign of declining profitability. The solid waste management business is capital intensive, which is WM’s most important moat in this space. As such, the company’s EBITDA margin has almost consistently been over 25% for the past nine quarters. That’s comparable with its smaller counterpart, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), and combined with the recent performance of both companies in terms of YoY top-line growth, it’s easy to see why these companies are trading at relatively high valuations.

In Q2 2019, operating EBITDA margin grew by 30 basis points overall and 60 basis points for the collection and disposal business. Here’s what CFO Devina Rankin said at the earnings call:

“I think, what's most important and thinking about that 60 basis points is one, that it's ahead of our expectations for the year. We look for about 50 basis points of traditional solid waste, core collection and disposal margin expansion annually. And so to be at 60 basis points in the second quarter is ahead of plan. What is also important about this is - that it generated in the core business.” “...leachate is certainly one of those cost categories like John mentioned that outpacing CPI growth. But at the end of the day, it's still a component of that 60 basis points of strong EBITDA margin expansion. Operating margin expansion that we're seeing in the business.”

Investor's Angle

So, what we have is strong revenue growth and indications that volume will continue to grow at mid-single-digit levels. The impending Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) acquisition will add about $1.6 billion to WM’s top line every year. Margins at ADSW aren’t great, and the company posted a net loss of $1 million in Q2 2019 and an H1 2019 net loss of $7 million. Revenue growth at Advanced Disposal has been reasonable over the past three years (7.3% in 2017 and 3.4% in 2018, with TTM revenues of $1.6 billion), which will further support WM’s own growth trajectory once the deal is closed. But even if it falls through, WM’s numbers are solid on the organic growth front.

In terms of valuation, we saw that the stock is relatively pricey, but it has been a steady climb since the start of the year based on two quarters of above-average revenue growth. The market is clearly expecting the company to keep posting growth at the top, which shouldn’t be a problem for the foreseeable future.

The most important point to keep in mind is that this is practically a recession-proof business. One man’s trash is literally another man’s treasure, and the volume growth of the last few years shows that solid waste output continues to grow.

According to ResearchAndMarkets, the United States waste management market’s “market value is forecasted to reach US$80.7 billion in 2023.” The consolidation trends will continue because there’s tremendous pressure on companies to find synergies that will allow them to stay profitable.

As WM participates in this overall consolidation of the industry, the economies of scale, as well as the company’s investments in technology, will deliver such efficiencies that address any concerns of prolonged margin pressure. At the earnings call, the management kept the focus on operating EBITDA margins, but investors should also keep an eye on free cash flow, which more accurately reflects how well the company can service its debt and other obligations, and continue to explore future acquisitions in the waste management space. On that front, the company's numbers have been growing over the past three years.

Data by YCharts

The company's levered FCF margin is currently 90% higher than the sector average, and the 7.9% margin indicates good balance sheet health for a company in a capital-intensive business with margin pressure from increasing operating costs.

To reiterate, WM is a solid stock for any recession-resilient portfolio. Considering that it is fairly expensive at the current price, look for entry points close to recent lows. The stock is very likely to appreciate considerably if the ADSW acquisition goes through, so buy on the dips and keep reinvesting the dividends. It might be a good idea to call their transfer agent, BNY Mellon Shareowner Services, at 1-800-969-1190 (inside the U.S.) or 1-201-680-6578 (outside the U.S.) to find out more about their DRIPs (dividend reinvestment plans) and DSPPs (direct share purchase plans).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.