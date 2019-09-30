FactSet: Attractive Business Model But Unattractive Price

Given our assumed long-term growth prospect, we do not see the attractiveness in the stock's valuation at the moment.

The installed base and barrier of entry provide the company with an economic moat.

Overview

Connecticut-based FactSet (FDS) is a global provider of financial data and analytic applications for investment management and banking professionals. As of the latest quarter, the company served, in total, 122k+ users (i.e., individuals accessing FactSet services across all client sites) and 5.4k+ clients (i.e., companies subscribing to FactSet services with an Annual Subscription Value, or ASV, greater than $10,000).

FactSet primarily derives its revenue from subscriptions to products and professional services such as workstations, analytics, enterprise data, research management, and trade execution. This business model is attractive from multiple perspectives - it provides highly predictable sales streams, strong cash generation, economic moat, and high scalability. The management appears to focus a lot on the ASV number, which represents the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently being supplied to clients, and hence, could be a good indicator of generated business value and near-term growth momentum. Thanks to the 95% client retention rate, ASV also sheds the light on long-term visibility for investors. As you can see below, the total ASV climbed steadily YoY for the past few years.

The recurring revenue model at FactSet enables the company to grow its revenue and cash flow smoothly even during the Financial Crisis (see below).

At the same time, the solid business model also supported the dividend growth at a consistent pace since the payout started (see below).

It is worth noting that, per the chart below, FactSet generated more FCF than net profits in most of the years for the past decade, thanks to, again, the subscription business model that requires prepayment. Such strong cash generation has earned the company additional capability and flexibility to invest for the long run.

Economic Moat

The financial information services industry is highly competitive, with big players, such as Bloomberg, Refinitiv (being acquired by London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY)), Morningstar (MORN), MSCI (MSCI), S&P Global (SPGI).

# Employees Revenue (in USD) FactSet 9,571 1.4B Bloomberg 20,000 10B Refinitiv 18,500 6B Morningstar 5,416 1.1B MSCI 3,112 1.5B S&P Global 21,200 6.4B

While FactSet does not possess the "size advantage" compared to its peers, the business did consistently outperform in terms of returns on invested capital and FCF returns on total assets, per the charts below.

In the meantime, the annual returns on tangible assets improved steadily from 20% in 2003 to almost 50% this year.

As a result, it is highly suggested that the economic moat exists for FactSet to protect its cash-rich and capital-efficient business.

In our opinion, the company's sustainable competitive advantages largely come from its growing installed base with high switching cost as well as the scale in an industry with some barriers to entry.

The breadth and depth of FactSet's applications with flexible modularity and high specialty would make the clients unwilling to spend time on system integration and staff training even if a slightly better and cheaper solution emerges. It is common to see FactSet's data/service integration with various financial models in the investment community.

As mentioned earlier, the industry is concentrated with a bunch of major platforms with a comprehensive spectrum of functions and data. It would take enormous capital and time for a new entrant to build a comparable platform.

Long-term Prospect

Although FactSet has a solid business model to generate reliable cash flow and fend off competition, it should be realized that it may be hard for most offerings in this space to significantly differentiate from each other. This could clog organic growth and/or lead to margin pressure.

Typically, the company retains two-thirds of its annual earnings to widen its economic moat and drive long-term growth.

In terms of the latest quarter, the majority of FactSet's sales were generated in the Americas. Only less than 10% of its organic ASV is from the APAC but with double-digit YoY growth (see below). The region is expected to see a 9% annual increase through 2025 in the buy-side space, which could be another long-term driver for FactSet's international expansion.

Relying on organic growth only, we would expect the company to increase its EPS by a mid-to-high-single-digit CAGR for the foreseeable future. FactSet also conducts M&A from time to time. Some of the recent deals are listed below:

It happens quite often that acquisitions deteriorate capital efficiency, and therefore, shareholder value because of overpaying for the deals. Investors should particularly watch out for such ratios as free cash flow margin and asset turnover. From the tables below, the M&A deals appear to us to have worked fine at FactSet so far.

Investment Risk

We think that FactSet is facing two major secular risks, which value/quality investors should concentrate on.

Pricing pressure: as it is difficult for major players in the space to significantly differentiate their products, it is possible that some competitors may offer price incentives to attract new business; Passive investing: the continued shift from active to passive investing could negatively impact user count growth and revenues as passive investing requires little decision-making by investment managers and focuses on low operating costs.

It is worth mentioning that approximately 83.9% of FactSet's ASV is derived from buy-side clients.

Over the shorter term, the business may face additional risks, which value/quality investors should keep in mind, as follows,

Market downturn: a market decline reduces assets under management of FactSet's clients, who may decide to cut costs; Data cost: the company's product relies on third-party content, the rising cost of which might be hard to pass onto its clients because of the pricing pressure mentioned previously.

Valuation

Despite the attractiveness of the business model, the share price of FDS looks discouraging to us. Even if we assume a low-teens long-term growth rate, the P/E and P/FCF of around 30x should be by no means reasonable.

If comparing the current price multiples to their respective historical averages, we consider the stock 10-20% overpriced at this point.

Per the charts below, you can see the valuation (measured by P/FCF and EV/EBIT) climbed sharply over the past couple of years.

Summary

We believe that FDS is worth a seat on long-term buy-and-hold investors' watch list. The business model is attractive but not the price, unfortunately, at the moment. We would wait patiently for pullbacks and may accumulate shares at the free cash flow yield close to or even above 5%.

