Cleveland-Cliffs: Super Cheap If Iron Ore Holds Up

I'm not sure whether $120 iron ore is the new normal but I'm fine with a bit less.

I received a few questions related to iron ore lately. Iron ore has been tanking. Here's one (emphasis mine):

Wondering why steel, iron ore and CLF are tanking since Aug 1 with technicals suggesting for CLF for example that in spite of CLF's earnings and sound US based strategy that it may go all the way back below 7. Is this harbinger of even bigger and broader market downdraft coming and is CLF CEO view of $120 Iron Ore new normal completely wrong? What is going on?

Iron ore has been tanking through August and rebounded in September after I received the question.

The first part of the question pertains to Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and why it is selling off. Recently I had written 'CLF CEO Thinks $120 Iron Ore Is The New Normal'.

I'll answer this question first and then move on to the broader iron ore question. CLF is sort of trading around the iron ore spot price even though it doesn't exactly serve the seaborne market. You can't see it in the below graph but iron ore price dropped off and CLF just went with it.

Data by YCharts

But CLF is a very volatile stock. It is a commodity play and it has leverage and this is often an explosive combination. Now, analysts put estimates for CLF's earnings at $1.59 for next year.

Data by YCharts

In the near term, I think Cleveland-Cliffs earnings are going to be great due to its long-term off-take contracts. There is a lot of uncertainty around the $1.5 estimate for next year. CEO Goncalves guided towards $800 million in forward free cash flow. That should be a bit less now. But that's still really good on a $2 billion market cap ($3.7 billion EV).

I'm not knowledgeable about technicals but it can surely go below $7 (it recently dipped below $7 briefly after I'd already published this note for subscribers) or above $9. It is a volatile stock. Their CEO feels at $10 the company is a steal (although he said that with iron ore at $100+), emphasis mine again:

Other than HBI there was no better use of our capital than repurchasing shares, which we did -- we dropped $10 dollars per share. And now after buying back a total of 10% of our outstanding shares, our long term shareholders own over 10% more of the company than they did just a few months ago without having to do a thing but stay long. Soon enough, when we are through big capital spend and producing HBI nameplate, these will be seen as an absolute no-brainer. As always, I thank very much all the sellers of the shares we bought back. You sold your shares very cheap. Again, thanks for your gift to Cliff's shareholders. Besides the new normal for iron ore prices, the added view that drives our moves going forward is that the current weakness in the domestic steel market is temporary.

To be fair insiders are actually backing up their opinion with action. There's been predominantly insider buying all year:

Is Cleveland-Cliffs a buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs is an attractive company. I don't own it but it's close for me. I have a lot of exposure in the iron ore space, most of it through a quite obscure company like Scully Royalty (SRL). On balance, I own things I like slightly better. It is a high bar to add more iron ore exposure for me. But at ~3x free cash flow, ~5x EV/EBITDA and a P/E of ~2x it trades very cheap. I certainly could see myself owning this.

Iron ore price

Is this harbinger of even bigger and broader market downdraft coming and is CLF CEO view of $120 Iron Ore new normal completely wrong?

I don't think this is a harbinger of a broader market downdraft. I do think the odds for a market downdraft or a very tough market into the end of '19 and into 2020 is very probable. But I don't think this is necessarily an indicator of that effect.

There are probably a lot of factors that add up to a shift in the supply/demand balance. My previous article (linked above) dates back to prior to the recent sharp drop off in iron ore prices. At the time I wrote this:

The commodity itself is another story. I’ve been bullish on iron ore since the end of January but I’m now less confident in that view. I’ve been confident because of the supply side where I expected continued friction. My read on the supply side is now starting to deteriorate as Vale put mines back online, Tacora Resources commenced production in a previously shut mine and Australian weather issues have pretty much been resolved. The demand side I’ve never understood but there is clearly bearish data coming out of China. Question is whether that’s good or bad for infrastructure spending. Finally, analysts are increasingly discounting higher iron ore prices for longer. I’m not as convinced things look great for iron ore over the next 12 months and in any case, it isn't such a variant view anymore.

With the benefit of hindsight, I have some ideas on why iron ore dropped off but I definitely didn't expect this sharp of a drop. A lot of small events added up to a marked shift in the supply/demand balance.

Will iron ore go back to $120?

The Chinese Yuan weakened against the USD which rarely happens. This weakens Chinese demand because it makes iron ore even more expensive to the Chinese.

China's economy continues to look weak. This is probably resulting in slower steel demand and hence less iron ore demand. China is ~65% of demand so if it slows that hurts.

I understand that parties are buying small loads from harbor stockpiles instead of buying in bulk from operators. This is to be able to navigate the market more nimbly, and likely because Chinese buyers expect prices to fall. Alternatively, it is driven by a Chinese desire to get speculators out of the market. Stockpiles at Chinese ports are falling. That's obviously not a source of sustainable demand mitigation.

BHP Group (BHP) guided to iron ore production rising this fiscal year after the earlier decline because of a train accident and weather problems. Lately, BHP has some problems mining high grade and it is producing a larger percentage of lower grade ore.

BHP is also working with Western Australia’s government to get environmental approvals much faster. Approvals could take 50% less time going forward. BHP is working on getting the $3bn South Flank project towards production. But in the short term, it really can't take production up that much.

Rio Tinto (RIO) also had some headwinds that caused quality issues as well. This resulted in problems delivering higher quality iron.

The Tacora Resources mine, which we have exposure to through Scully, has come online which is new supply into the seaborne market.

So where's iron ore going?

The real answer is that I don't know. I didn't "know" earlier in the year but I had an idea of which direction to be more likely because a lot of supply got taken offline and it didn't look like anyone would put a lot of supply online in response.

The quality trade in iron ore, paying up for higher purity based on environmental concerns, makes sense to me as a sustainable narrative in years to come, and that benefits investors in Canadian iron ore (which is what I'm focused on), with investments into Altius (OTCPK:ATUSF) and Scully Royalty.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIO, SRL ATUSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.