Installed Base: A Solid Moat For Technology-Driven Businesses

We provide three picks to demonstrate the sustainable competitive advantages achieved through the installed base.

When it comes to the economic moat, the installed base is relatively a new concept compared with brands, scale advantage, and the network effect.

Overview

The installed base is probably the most commonly leveraged moat among technology-driven companies. Without doubt, the technology field is full of disruptions and revolutions. As a result, it is difficult for businesses to endure their competitive advantages, and hence, for investors to find long-term winning bets. Nonetheless, the strategy of growing and focusing on install base has helped many companies to deliver consistently high returns for their owners. The reasons behind are not so complicated to understand.

First of all, the increasing complexity of technologies has led to high switching costs from one option to another. As long as the installed product works just fine, it would not be appealing for the client to spend time and capital on platform migration as well as staff training or to risk its mission-critical operations. This could be the case even when a lower-cost or higher-quality solution emerges.

Furthermore, the installed base typically generates recurring revenue, which is often high-margin, cash-rich, and predictable. The subscription/membership model has its popularity among many technology providers, while after-market sales are also widely seen. Reliable, repeatable, and scalable cash streams enhance the long-term visibility of business prospects, protecting the downside for shareholders, and enabling better strategic planning of the management.

From a quantitative perspective, companies benefiting from the "installed base moat" are likely to deliver superior returns on capital and free cash flow margins consistently.

Below, we would like to exemplify the sustainable competitive advantage of the installed base through three of our favorite picks.

Waters (WAT)

Massachusetts-based Waters is the world's leading specialty measurement company focused on improving human health and well-being through the application of its focused portfolio of high-value analytical technologies.

The growing installed base acts as the sustainable competitive edge for the Waters, thanks to the high switching costs. For instance, the company's liquid chromatography (referred to as "LC") and mass spectrometry (referred to as “MS”) technology systems are heavily involved in the research and development processes in such areas as drug-making, materials science, food safety, disease diagnosis, and biomarker discovery.

Waters' instrument systems are installed among businesses and institutes across a diversified pool of end-markets around the globe (see below).

As described above, more than 50% of the total sales are recurring, primarily derived from "after-market" consumables, services and informatics software.

Over the past 15 years, Waters delivered above 10% returns on tangible assets every year except for 2018 (purely because of the impact of U.S. Tax Reform).

At the same time, the business improved its FCF margin from 12.5% in 2005 to over 20% currently, as you can see below.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

California-based Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the Da Vinci Surgical System.

For so long, Intuitive Surgical maintained its monopoly-like position in its Robotic MedTech domain. The superior technology helped the company gain a first-mover advantage. As more residents have been trained on its systems, the stickiness grows. This is because once comfortable with one technology, surgeons and hospitals tend to stick with it. As a result, the growing install base builds a high barrier of entry for later competitors.

As of Q2 2019, the company has a total installed base of 5,270 Da Vinci Systems globally, which is snowballing (see below).

In addition to selling the systems, Intuitive Surgical generates repeatable sales from instruments/accessories (charged on a per-procedure basis) and service. The recurring portion represents more than 70% of the company's total annual revenue.

Thanks to the wide economic moat, Intuitive Surgical has maintained its decent returns on tangible assets (above 10%) since 2006 (see below).

Meanwhile, the FCF margin has improved from 10% to over 25% as the installed base grew.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

The "installed base moat" is by no means the privilege of hardware companies. FinTech firm, Connecticut-based FactSet is a leading provider of financial data and analytics for analysts, portfolio managers, and investment bankers at financial institutions worldwide.

Investment professionals are sticky to FactSet's products and services once they have been trained and gotten used to them. Many of them have their models and workflows built with the functions provided by FactSet. It would be a huge cost for them to switch to other options, such as Bloomberg, Refinitiv. This partially explains FactSet's retention rate of over 95%, which gives long-term visibility of the business's future cash flow.

As of Q4 2019, the business has over 5.5k companies worldwide subscribing to FactSet services with an ASV (i.e., Annual Subscription Value) greater than $10,000.

Over the past 15 years, FactSet has generated superior and improving annual returns on tangible assets, as you can see below.

In the meantime, the free cash flow margin improved from below 20% in 2005 to over 25% as of recently, as the business scaled up. It is worth mentioning that the company was able to convert more than 100% of its earnings into free cash flow in nine out of the past ten years (see below). The prepayment nature of the subscription model played a key role here.

Summary

The installed base is a relatively new category of an economic moat, compared to others like brands and low-cost production. In our opinion, a massive and growing installed base is a good source of durable competitive advantage, especially for technology-oriented firms selling software or hardware.

The concept of "installed base moat" is seldom mentioned by many great investors like Warren Buffett who generally shy away from investing in technology. Nonetheless, as our society and economy become increasingly driven by technology, we may see more of such moaty businesses than the other categories.

What is your favorite business with a massive installed base? Feel free to comment below.

