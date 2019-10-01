Cabot Oil & Gas: Meade Pipeline Sale Could Fund More Share Repurchases

There is also room for dividend increases as Cabot has strong dividend coverage even with weak strip prices.

Cabot appears to be a decent value now despite relatively weak natural gas prices.

The proceeds could help Cabot reduce its share count to 388 million by the end of 2020.

This is a good return for the $167 million it appears to have invested in the pipeline and is also a healthy 13x EBITDAX.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) announced that it was selling its stake in Meade Pipeline Co. for $256 million. This is a healthy return on Cabot's investment in the pipeline and also gives it additional funds for its share repurchase program (should it choose to do so). The outlook for natural gas prices in 2020 remains fairly weak, so Cabot may not generate as much positive cash flow then. However, Cabot is starting to look more attractive at $17.58 per share again.

Meade Sale

Cabot is selling its 20% ownership stake in Meade Pipeline Co. for $256 million. Meade owns 39% of the Central Penn Line, which is a 185-mile interstate pipeline that is part of the Atlantic Sunrise project. This appears to be a pretty good return given that Cabot had made around $167 million in contributions to Meade since 2014.

Cabot mentioned that the deal valuation was over 13x 2019 EBITDAX, which suggests that the 20% stake in Meade was generating around $19 million EBITDAX for Cabot in 2019.

NextEra Energy Partners is purchasing Meade, which is expected to generate slightly higher EBITDAX (around $22 million per year for Cabot's 20% stake) after a future capacity expansion.

While the sale of its stake in Meade is a relatively small transaction for a $7 billion company, it does allow Cabot to repurchase more shares without incurring additional debt.

2020 Outlook

At the 2020 NYMEX natural gas strip price of around $2.42, Cabot may end up with $1.887 billion in revenues based on its expectation for 5% production growth in 2020.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 903 $2.09 $1,887 Total Revenue $1,887

This would result in around $214 million in positive cash flow (after dividends) that it could put towards share repurchases and debt reduction. It could also increase its dividend from its current $0.36 annual rate, although it may want to lock in some hedges at a decent price before it considers that. At last report Cabot was unhedged after 2019.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $80 Transportation And Gathering $605 Taxes Other Than Income $21 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $713 Dividends $140 Total Expenses $1,673

Cabot does have $87 million in debt maturing in July 2020, so if it redeems that debt using its cash flow, it would have $127 million to put towards share repurchases in 2020.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

Share Repurchases

Cabot noted that its outstanding share count was down to 407.9 million shares after repurchasing another 10.5 million shares (at an average price of $18.21) in Q3 2019.

Cabot expected to return a minimum of $490 million in capital to shareholders in 2019, including a full year of dividend payments and roughly $348 million going to repurchase 17 million shares to date. This would account for all of Cabot's projected 2019 positive cash flow before asset sales though. The Meade sale gives Cabot the ability to repurchase another 14.6 million shares (at its current share price) in 2019 without incurring additional debt.

Cabot's projected 2020 results would allow it to repurchase another 7.2 million shares in 2020 (also at its current share price). This would reduce its share count to around 388 million shares by the end of 2020 after accounting for a couple million shares added via stock-based compensation.

Valuation And Leverage

Cabot's leverage remains fine, with the anticipated 2020 debt repayment resulting in its debt equaling around 1.0x EBITDAX at the end of 2020.

With 388 million shares outstanding and its current $17.58 share price, Cabot has an enterprise value that is approximately 7.1x its projected 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices ($2.42 NYMEX). I am modestly bullish on Cabot at that multiple, given that its projected EBITDAX is also based on a relatively low natural gas price.

A improvement to $2.75 NYMEX natural gas would increase Cabot's value to around $23 per share without any change to its valuation multiple.

Conclusion

Cabot's sale of its stake in Meade Pipeline Co. gives it the ability to repurchase more shares in 2019 without incurring additional debt. Between that and its projected positive cash flow in 2020, it could reduce its share count to around 388 million by the end of 2020. It could also increase its dividend as it is projected to generate $354 million in cash flow before dividends in 2020 despite relatively weak natural gas prices.

I am moving to a moderately bullish position on Cabot now as its valuation has improved a bit since I looked at it in July.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.