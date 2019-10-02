Foot Locker: Worth The Gamble

Investment Thesis

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is a global retailer of athletic-inspired shoes and apparel with chains in the US and more than two dozen other countries. The company operates in two segments, North America and International. But it is heavily dependent on the US market which accounts for more than 70% of its total revenue.

Source: Data from the company's 10-K report

Foot Locker is a reasonably valued and established dividend growth stock. The company has been one of the higher quality specialty retail stocks over the last few years. Of late, its share prices have been falling as a consequence of a disappointing earnings report but Nike's (NKE) recent quarterly results boosted the stock. The company is financially robust and currently undervalued. While other brick-and-mortar businesses have fumbled, the revenue of this retail chain has continued to grow.

Recent Developments

For Foot Locker, the major part of its consumers constitutes the young generation and thus in order to stand out against its competition the company is carrying out several strategic steps to tap into the youth culture. The company is exploring efficient ways to build traffic and create some buzz. One of those steps includes increasing its digital footprint. The athletic-goods empire has invested in a host of digital-first companies, including placing a $100 million into GOAT, which operates an online resale marketplace for sneakers. It has also invested millions in businesses like women's activewear brand Carbon38 and children’s apparel company Rockets of Awesome. Foot Locker is working vigorously towards elevating the customer experience be it in-store or on digital platforms. In order to encourage customers to visit its brick-and-mortar locations, Foot Locker's recent power store in Washington Heights has seen collaboration with local businesses, artists, and influencers and a double-down on brand exclusivity by offering curated local brands that will exclusively be held at the location.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Second-quarter earnings for Footlocker were disappointing, and the share price plummeted following the announcement. Total sales fell marginally by 0.4 percent to $1,774 million, compared to sales of $1,782 million for the corresponding prior-year period, majorly due to footwear manufacturers themselves and their own direct-to-consumer selling models taking a bite out of Foot Locker's business. This quarter brought deterioration in both gross profit margin and earnings per share as management stated that results came in at the low end of expectations. However, on the plus side company is reducing its inventory and can efficiently take care of its debt obligations. On top of that, the online store recapitulates to rake in sales as well, making up over 14% of total revenue. Management is optimistic about the later year earnings aided by the fact that foot traffic was sluggish during the spring but steadily improved through the summer months.

Industry Exposition

According to a new market research report by Technavio, the global athletic footwear market is expected to reach USD 15.26 billion by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at 40%, accounting for the highest share of the athletic footwear market.

Source: Technavio Global Athletic Footwear Market Research

The rising propensity of consumers partaking in online retailing has fostered the growth of this market. Factors such as product innovation, rising disposable income, and increasing urbanization in developed and developing countries, along with other emerging economies, are spurring the growth of the global footwear industry. Additionally, the increasing number of sports tournaments has resulted in a surge in demand for sports gear, thereby fueling the market further.

According to a report by McKinsey, about 97 percent of economic profits for the whole fashion industry is earned by just 20 companies, Nike coming to a second on the list.

Source: The State of Fashion 2019

For years Foot Locker has sustained a close relationship with Nike. In fact, Foot Locker purchased about two-thirds of its merchandise from Nike in 2017 and 2018. This relationship gives the retailer an upper hand over its rivals. Nike is Foot Locker’s biggest brand partner and Foot Locker is one of Nike’s biggest wholesalers.

Valuation

At a reasonable multiple of 8.1 times next year's earnings, FL looks cheap.

Trading at a forward PE ratio of 8.5x, combined with a dividend yield of 3.4% and a payout ratio of just over 30%, Foot Locker looks like a solid bet within the retail industry. Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio has reduced from 5.1% to 4.9% over the past 5 years and is well covered by operating cash flow (554.5%). With a meager amount of debt, Foot Locker is in possession of a solid balance sheet. However, analysts have been lowering their expectations on the company's profits. The earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have lowered to 5.17 and 5.22, respectively.

Opposed to an average Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio of 10.13, FL is valued fairly compared to its peers. Revenue has slightly risen by 1.23% in the last year. Revenue has slightly improved by 1.23% in the last year. The top line has been expanding by 2.23% on average over the past 5 years. Looking ahead, the market sees very modest growth in earnings.

Source: SimplyWallStreet

On a DCF basis, the stock's current price appears to be undervalued by 19%.

Source: Author's Calculation

Risks

Competitive Duress - The sportswear industry faces extensive competition. Foot Locker is competing with well-known shoe outlets such as Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) that both operate their own sales outlets as well as sell their products to sellers that compete with Foot Locker. Additionally, Foot Locker has to beat significant players like Nordstrom (JWN), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), etc. with a similar one-store, top-brands business model. To stave off the competition, the company has significantly increased its capital spending to develop its digital and logistics capabilities and grow its newest store concept, the Power Store.

Trade War Risks - The looming trade war risks and the increase in tariffs impart a degree of uncertainty for possible investors. The arrival of tariffs just before the holiday shopping season could end up reducing annual sales to a great extent. Footwear manufacturers have gradually been reducing their dependence on China, and instead focusing on places like Vietnam and Indonesia to reduce the burden of duties.

Evolving Trends in Retail industry- The global retail industry is experiencing two very important shifts. The first is technological, and the other a result of developments in consumer behavior like hyper-personalization of products or preference to brands based on their social and environmental impact. Only companies that can recognize and combat both shifts will continue to thrive.

Conclusion

Foot Locker's second-quarter report has sparked concern about the company's financial position and future performance. Although Foot Locker could be a bumpy ride, there is no question that the sneaker and sportswear market is flourishing. Additionally, the American sports retailer is actively working towards updating its in-store experience and evolving its digital landscape. The company appears to be well-positioned and the business is although not particularly booming is not dying either. When the pressures due to tariffs are alleviated, Foot Locker would rebound in a big way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not a certified financial advisor nor in any way licensed to give financial advice. Investors are expected to do their due diligence and research before any investment.