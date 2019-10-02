Bilibili: Attempt To Capitalize On A Highly Engaged And Sticky User Base Will Position The Company To Be One Of The Major Players

Introduction

In our first article on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), we will primarily focus on the mobile games segment of the company. BILI’s share price is currently down -1.78% on a year-to-date basis and is currently trading at $14.33 per ADS. We believe that the company is undervalued due to increased uncertainty over its mobile games business combined with negative sentiment triggered by the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. Furthermore, we are slightly surprised that the ongoing trade dispute has such a negative impact on Chinese software companies. Additionally, BILI’s strong business performance will be supported by the increasing user engagement of online entertainment content in China. Our valuation model suggests that the company should be trading between $25.65 and $35.54 per ADS. Given that the potential upside far outweighs the downside, we recommend a buy into this company.

Management

It is our belief that BILI has a strong and experienced management team that will help the company to maintain a leadership position. In our opinion, the leaders of the company possess deep domain knowledge of the online entertainment industry, thus making them well-positioned to monetize on the passion or interests of Generation Z users. Consequently, we believe that will create a strong value for BILI’s shareholders in the long run.

Mr. Rui Chen, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company, is a well-known serial entrepreneur in the Chinese software industry. He had previously served in senior management of Kingsoft (OTCPK:KSFTF) and has co-founded Cheetah Mobile (CMCM). Overall, he has accumulated more than 15 years of experience in the internet and technology-related industries in China.

Xin Fan, the Chief Financial Officer has a very strong financial expertise from his previous work in the big-four accounting firm KPMG. He was also previously a finance director of NetEase (NTES) for more than five years before joining BILI in April 2016. Overall, he has accumulated more than 11 years of experience in the financial services and tech industries in China.

Market Dynamics

Source: Prospectus

Based on estimates, the total revenue of China’s entertainment market is expected to grow from RMB 205.8 billion in 2016 to RMB 752.7 billion by 2021. We believe that an expansion of the 5G network in China will enable the development of new innovative entertainment products and services as well as create better mobile coverage to lower-tier cities. Consequently, that will expand the total addressable market of Generation Z users. Overall, we are very optimistic about the future growth of China's mobile games market. For instance, according to the iResearch Report, China's mobile games market is expected to generate a CAGR of 24.4% between 2016-2021 and reach RMB 304.5 billion in 2021.

Source: Gamerefinery website

According to the figure above, we can identify various popular genres in mobile games like Mid-Core, Sports& Racing and Casual. Otherwise, the most popular games in China are action MMORPGs with Honor of Kings as one of the most viral games of a particular genre in China. China's mobile games market is currently dominated by tech-giants Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase, which together cover almost 40% of the top 200 grossing games. In our opinion, BILI cannot directly compete with both companies because of their size, therefore partnership with Tencent or NetEase is a very logical move. Nevertheless, on a standalone basis, BILI is also facing fierce competition from well-established companies like Kingsoft or second-tier companies like Kunlun or Youzoo games as well as social media companies like Momo (MOMO) or Huya (HUYA).

As we know, the majority of BILI’s revenues come from its mobile games segment and particularly from its Fate/Grand Order mobile game, which is popular for its anime characters. Given the rapidly changing dynamics of China’s mobile games industry, it is very difficult to predict whether a small-to-mid company like BILI can consistently release another blockbuster mobile game or not. However, in the case BILI manages to replicate its success of Fate/Grand Order mobile game then the company can take advantage of the high growth expectations of the anime and comics-themed mobile games market.

Source: Prospectus

Additionally, based on estimates, the total revenue of China’s anime and the comics-themed market is expected to grow from RMB 6.8 billion in 2016 to RMB 37.5 billion by 2021. Additionally, the number of players was 42 million in 2016, which only makes up less than 5% of the total number of players of mobile games in China. If we derive the ARPU of China's anime and comics market back in 2016, the number comes out at RMB 162. The general monetization model in anime and comics mobile games is the in-game sale of virtual items, like skins or limited edition items. For instance, some users can spend even tens of thousands of dollars on a single game like Fate/Grand Order, because they want to collect all the skins or exclusive items.

In our opinion, industry-wide ARPU of anime and comics mobile games market has a lot of upside potential because the majority of users - roughly 70% are Generation Z (born between 1990-2009). Apart from general positive tailwinds from 5G network expansion, we anticipate that they can build a strong loyalty towards a particular genre over time or even identify themselves with some of the characters in the games. Consequently, we believe that once they land a perfect job they can easily spend around RMB 350 per year on anime and comics mobile games what equals a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) equivalent subscription in China.

Corporate Strategy

Management described BILI’s corporate strengths as following:

Iconic brand for online entertainment serving the young generations in China

Aspirational and fast-growing user base

Highly sticky communities with a strong sense of belonging

Ever-growing supply of creative content

A thriving ecosystem fueling strong monetization potential

Visionary, experienced and passionate management team

Source: Prospectus

Source: Investor Presentation, August 2019

In our opinion, the sticky and highly engaged customer base of BILI makes a key competitive differentiator compared to pure-play game publishers like NetEase or live streaming companies like Huya. In fact, both mobile games and live broadcasting segments complement each other, as they build a unique community, which can really spend lots of time on the platform to pursue their passion for anime and comics entertainment content. Additionally, each user has to pass a 100 questions long exam, which acts as an additional filter to bring only the most committed users into the community.

Source: Investor Presentation

For instance, users of games like Fate/Grand Order might look for online videos on BILI’s live broadcasting platform to learn new tricks or strategies for the game. As they master the game, they might be willing to try another anime and comics game and would most likely pick another one that has already been released by BILI. Afterward, users might look again for video content on the platform to master the game or just to interact with other users.

Therefore, we believe that advanced AI features or big data analytics will be of crucial importance to meet users’ content preferences and expectations. In case users cannot find follow-up games or live broadcasting/video content then they might be tempted to spend more time with stand-alone providers of games and live streaming. To sum up all of the previously mentioned factors, we believe that all of them enable a long-term stickiness and loyalty of the user base.

Source: Investor Presentation

“In the second quarter of 2019, revenue from our mobile games rose 16% year-over-year to RMB920 million, led primarily by Fate/Grand Order, or FGO and the blockbuster ACGC in the mobile games [Arknot] which we release in May. “

Source: Q2 19 Earnings Call

Based on the figure above, we can detect a continued trend of growing revenues in the mobile games segment, despite the late-cycle stage of the top-grossing mobile game - Fate/Grand Order. During the quarter, the company reported a successful commercial launch of a new anime and comics-related mobile game called Arknot. Approximately 3 million new users started playing the game which indicates that the anime and comics market is still growing rapidly. That makes us more confident over the fact that BILI can develop or distribute new blockbuster games in the near future. Management plans to distribute mobile games like Silver’s Yama also outside China, in other Asian markets.

Consequently, we anticipate that international expansion will speed up the process of increasing the number of total paying users and average MAUs. Another important aspect is a very important partnership with Tencent, as BILI currently operates several highly popular mobile games like Monsoon or Street Hunter. Additionally, BILI has exclusive rights to live broadcast major esports events like Tencent’s premium leagues including LPL and CPL. In our opinion, that increases the value proposition for BILI’s user base as they have exclusive access to professional esports content, therefore, they don’t have to use live-streaming platforms from HUYA or DOYU.

Financials

Source: Author

BILI has four primary business models namely: (1) Mobile games, (2) Advertising, (3) Live broadcasting and VAS, and (4) E-commerce and others.

Source: Author

The most important operating metrics - average monthly paying users and average revenue per paying users - for the company have taken opposite directions in the last several years. Additionally, both operating metrics achieved a growth rate of approximately 300% and -66% in 2018, respectively. Therefore, we anticipate that the ARPPU will rebound over the next couple of years, driven by positive industry-specific tailwinds of anime and graphics entertainment content, expansion of 5G network as well as better consumption capabilities of Generation Z population in China. On the other hand, a CAGR of average monthly paying users will most likely slow down to a general Chinese online entertainment industry growth rate of less than 30% looking into 2021 and onwards.

Based on our analysis, we expect total average monthly paying users to increase by 174% in 2021, primarily driven by a persisting high growth and increasing popularity of the anime and comics entertainment content. Based on our conservative estimates of the average monthly paying users and ARPPU, we expect the company to achieve a revenue of RMB 9.65B by 2020 compared to the Street consensus of approximately RMB 9.69B. It is important to note that the company has been increasing its costs and expenses over the past few years.

Gross margin has declined from 22.25% in 2017 to 20.72% in 2018. In fact, gross margin has declined to 16.4% in Q2 19, which points out the continued trend of gross margin deterioration. The company has been very insufficient so far when it comes down to the optimization of expenses over the past couple of years.

For instance, the total operating margin plummeted from -9.09%% in 2017 to -17.66% in 2018. In fact, the operating margin has further declined to -22.46% in Q2 19, driven by personnel-related expenses and increased customer acquisitions-related marketing costs. To sum it up, both gross and operating margin declines in Q2 19 versus a year ago were driven by costs related to brand awareness as well as higher revenue-sharing costs. We anticipate that as the company scales its operations and offsets a present decline in the growth of mobile games, it will continue to improve both margins. They are at the moment at low levels compared to historical levels as well as to some larger peers in the technology industry.

Source: Author

Although both the cost of goods and operating margins have been shrinking, the contribution margin is surprisingly still positive. We expect the contribution margin to continue to remain at very low levels over the next couple of years. Management needs to really focus on how to optimize and improve their costs of acquisition at the same time. In our opinion, the easiest way to reduce customer acquisition costs and improve contribution margins over the long run is by organic growth. Therefore, the company should consistently deliver top-grossing anime and comics based mobile games.

Furthermore, a highly diversified business model combined with unique live streaming and mobile games content will lead to a strong brand name on the domestic market. Nevertheless, given the increasing percentage of live streaming compared to total revenues in the near future, we remain optimistic that BILI can take advantage of its very sticky customer base.

Source: Author

The balance sheet of the company and cash flows are very healthy at the moment, as the company recently reported cash and cash equivalents of RMB 4.67 billion or up RMB 1.12 billion over the last 6 months. Furthermore, net cash from operations has been rapidly improving over the last several years, as the company reported net cash provided by operating activities of RMB 737.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Given that the company has enough cash on its hand, positive cash flow from operating activities and a strong market penetration opportunity in several high growth business segments, we don’t anticipate any significant red flags in the near future.

Business Outlook

Source: MarketWatch

Based on the most recent earnings call, the company has provided guidance of total net revenues to be in the range of RMB1,740-1,770 million, or up 61.3-64.1% YoY. The average consensus estimate of RMB 1,770 million in Q3 19 is close to the high point of the provided guidance. Therefore, we believe that BILI will most likely report revenue numbers in line with Street estimates during the next earnings release.

Nevertheless, given the fact that the company is shifting away revenue concentration from mobile games into live broadcasting and e-commerce, therefore we do not anticipate any kind of significant improvements in its profitability over the next couple of quarters. Our analysis suggests that BILI should be able to deliver an annual net revenue CAGR of approximately 48.47% between 2019 and 2021. Additionally, we anticipate a slightly more consistent gross and operating profit margin expansion from 2021 onwards.

Valuation

Source: Author

BILI is currently trading slightly above its peers. It seems clear that the premium valuation is being applied to more globally established Chinese gaming giants such as Tencent. Given the expected growth of the gaming and live-streaming industries together with the company itself, we believe that the stock price is currently undervalued.

Source: Author

Based on our experience in the Chinese software industry, we have utilized the P/S ratio to derive a value for the company. In the long run, PS is expected to contract significantly but BILI is currently still in its early and high-growth stage. We assumed that a P/S multiple will decline by approximately 10% at 5.3x in 2021e. We also used BILI’s 2021e revenues to derive an expected share price for the company. The potential upside against the downside suggests a buy into this company. Our upside potential at 115% far outweighs the downside risk at worst of 22%. Even if we missed BILI's 2021e revenue by 20% and the company trades at a P/S of 4.64x, there remains a potential 38% upside. Based on the risk/reward, we suggest accumulating BILI with a price target between $25.65 and $35.54 per ADS.

Conclusion

Overall, given the current strong growth rate of the anime and comics mobile game sector and online entertainment industry in China, we believe that BILI’s strategy and attempt to capitalize on a highly engaged and sticky user base will position it to capture the market growth in the foreseeable future. We reiterate our recommendation to buy BILI with a target price between $25.65 and $35.54 per ADS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.