United Technologies - Still A Buy Based On Merger Prospectus

Raytheon and UTX aerospace are close to fair value based on the merger exchange ratio. Therefore the undervaluation in current UTX shares appears to come from Carrier and Otis.

United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) released their joint merger prospectus on September 10. As a reminder of what current shareholders will receive if they hold their shares until the merger closes:

Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares of a company to be named Raytheon Technologies (RTX). This company will consist of all of current Raytheon plus the current aerospace businesses of United Technologies.

UTX shareholders will receive one share of the new RTX, plus shares of each of the spin-off companies Otis and Carrier. While the prospectus does not specifically say one share each of Otis and Carrier per share of current UTX, every current UTX shareholder will have the same percentage ownership of the new spin off companies as they currently have of UTX.

I previously analyzed this spinoff/merger in June, in the article “United Technologies: Buying Otis and Carrier at a Discount”. At the time, I used 2019 guidance from UTX with my own overviews to make a more conservative valuation of Otis and Carrier. I also had to make some assumptions on how debt, interest rates, and taxes would be allocated among the three companies. The merger prospectus helps firm up these assumptions as we now have actuals for 1H 2019 and an estimate from UTX of how much debt will be loaded onto the spinoff companies. Based on the data in the merger prospectus and valuations of comparable companies, I value United Technologies shares at about $158, or a 16% premium to where they traded on 9/27. Also, by comparing similar aerospace and defense companies, I estimate that Raytheon is trading near fair value based on the merger exchange ratio of 2.3348 new RTX shares for each current RTN share. Therefore the value opportunity in UTX is predominantly due to undervaluation of Carrier and Otis.

In my June article, I discussed selling or shorting 1/2.3348 shares of Raytheon and buying 1 share of UTX to take advantage of the undervaluation in Carrier and Otis. At the time, I estimated a 44% return opportunity on this strategy. Based on the latest numbers, I think there is still a 38% return opportunity available. Once again this is a riskier strategy since it depends on the merger closing, but this risk has gone down since June. More risk averse investors could simply buy UTX based on the 16% discount I see vs. fair value. In either case I would not buy Raytheon at the current valuation.

New Information From the Merger Prospectus

The merger prospectus includes pro-forma income statements and balance sheets beginning on page 177. For this analysis, I am using the data for 1H 2019 and annualizing it.

Further information specific to Otis and Carrier begins on page 193. The balance sheet and income statement are shown here.

Note that while the prospectus provides a total amount of debt to be assigned to Otis and Carrier together, it still does not specify how much each spin-off company will get. For this analysis, I assume the debt is allocated in proportion to the total assets of each company.

Valuing the Three Companies

For comparable companies to the new aerospace and defense business, I used Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and General Dynamics (GD). For the spin-off companies, I kept the same comps I used in my June analysis: KONE and Schindler for Otis, and Daikin and Lennox for Carrier.

Because the comparable companies have different levels of debt than any of the three new companies, I will value the comparables based on EV/EBIT to get a fair enterprise value for the new companies. I then subtract debt and minority interest as shown on the merger prospectus balance sheets to get a fair equity value. I then divide the equity value by diluted share count to get a per share valuation. Note that the share count is higher for the new RTX Corporation due to the shares issued to Raytheon shareholders as the merger consideration.

As you can see from these results, the new RTX is valued at $84.84 per share, Otis at $37.88, and Carrier at $35.10 for a total value of $157.82 per current UTX share. This represents a 16% premium to where UTX closed on 9/27. We can also compare the calculated RTX value to the current share price of Raytheon. At the 9/27 closing price of $195.52, the implied post-merger price of RTX would be $195.52/2.3348 = $83.74. Note that this is only 1% below the estimated value of $84.84 per share. In other words, Raytheon is about fairly valued so most of the value opportunity in UTX lies in Otis and Carrier.

Going back to the strategy discussed in my June article, buying 1 share of UTX for $136.39 and selling 1/2.3348 shares of Raytheon for $195.52/2.3348 = $83.74 will cost you $52.65, and you would be left with just Otis and Carrier after the merger and spin-off. Based on my Otis and Carrier valuation, you have shares worth $37.88 + $35.10 = $72.98 for a profit of $20.33 or 38.6% of your initial outlay. Of course, this depends on the merger closing and the market valuing the new Otis and Carrier spin-offs more in line with their peers. Simply owning UTX at a 16% discount to fair value would be a less risky strategy. In that case I would still evaluate RTX after the merger to see if it makes sense to continue holding it as it appears it will be close to fair value.

Risks and Opportunities

As mentioned above, there is still a risk that the merger fails to close. Since June however, we have seen Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square attempt to oppose the merger but eventually he gave up and sold his UTX shares. Shareholders of both UTX and Raytheon will vote on October 11. Proxy advisor RSS recommends a vote in favor of the merger. The companies must also receive government approvals. It is notable that China is NOT listed in the prospectus as one of the countries needed for approval.

Political risk is always worth keeping in mind for an aerospace and defense company, especially with an election coming up which may eventually result in reduced defense spending. On the spin-off side, Otis and Carrier do not yet have the track record of operating as independent companies so it may take some time for the market to recognize the value calculated above. The debt offloaded from UTX onto the spin-off companies could also become a concern.

On the plus side, the spin-off companies have potential for further M&A. ThyssenKrupp has already announced it is selling its elevator business which could become an opportunity for Otis. Carrier has been floated as a takeover candidate for Johnson Controls (JCI) although this talk has since quieted.

Conclusion

Pro forma statements included in the United Technologies – Raytheon merger prospectus have provided additional data to confirm the analysis I did in June. Looking at comparable companies, UTX shares appear undervalued by about 16%. Most of this undervaluation appears concentrated in the spin-off companies Otis and Carrier. This means that the strategy I discussed in June of shorting Raytheon and owning UTX is still valid. More risk-averse investors can own UTX, however they should still evaluate the aerospace and defense business after the merger as it appears close to fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.