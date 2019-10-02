Don't Panic Sell On Yesterday's And Today's Action, It Looks Worse Than It Is. The Ulta Trade Is Working, Let's Look For Others

Now is not the time to sell. The time to sell is when the market is going up, not down. Sit tight.

The ISM Drops for the 2nd Month in a Row

This quote clipped from the WSJ.com site:

"The U.S. manufacturing readings were among several data points released Tuesday pointing towards the global impact of the U.S.-China trade war, as trade flows are set to grow this year at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, with rising tariffs and cooling growth. The Institute for Supply Management reported its manufacturing index fell to 47.8 in September, the lowest level since June 2009, from 49.1 the prior month. Readings below 50 indicate contraction, while those above signify expansion. The August result marked the first drop in three years."

My Take: I can't say it any better than the above. Two months in a row is the start of a trend and there is no denying it now. Combining yesterday's Chicago PMI, manufacturing is definitely slowing.

Now, I could see Powell lowering rates and being justified, I bet he wishes he had those two previous rate cuts in his pocket now. The Fed should get aggressive, and they have a lot of tools in their kit to do so. QE here we come again. Let's also remember that we are a services-consumer led economy, 75% to 85% or so.

There is no denying that manufacturing punches above its weight in the employment and services that are built around it. That said, there are domestic areas of strength. Once again, housing showing strength; last night Lennar (LEN) had an exemplary earnings report that beat new orders which are up 9%, beat profits and beat revenue. The consumer is very strong; lowered car sales numbers were affected by the sales period being shorter than last year. If you look past that, we are on track for a 17 million annual sales rate for cars.

Many market commentators are claiming that earnings are falling; this is a distortion of the facts. Earnings growth is slowing, which makes sense since the corporate tax cut boosted earnings. Analysts are forecasting negative earnings in Q3, and perhaps a Caterpillar (CAT) or a Deere (NYSE:DE) report a deficit, but the rest of the market, select tech names, the consumer, housing, and perhaps even financials will outperform. Look, we have a strike at General Motors (GM) and we have Boeing (BA) not shipping their top plane. Let's not panic too much about the manufacturing sector just yet. There are exogenous factors affecting those numbers.

Numbers are important

These two, the Chicago PMI and the IMS, are new data items that, frankly, I have to integrate into my view. I expected that these numbers would be at 50ish, not below. The irony is, China's manufacturing output (if that number is to be believed) seems to be strengthening. As I am writing, ADP just published their estimate for:

Employment 135K

Small business up 30K

Medium business up 39K

Big business up 67K

Education/Health 42K

Trade/Transport 28K

Leisure/Hosp 18K

Construction 9K

Manufacturing 2K

Overall growth with government hiring 145K

Marc Zandi, the economist in charge, says he sees overall hiring weakness, manufacturing weakest, but some industries are still having trouble finding people.

My Take: Couple things, I can't help but note that the majority of job growth IS small and medium-sized businesses. These businesses hire the bulk of entry-level people, most are consumer-oriented services companies. My thesis about this economy is the bottom-up nature of it. Main Street is doing better than Wall Street and big business. The employment number of 145K is large enough to still pull underemployed or individuals that left the workforce back in. It is higher than the demographic number of actual young people entering the workforce. The ADP number isn't the official BLS number coming out this Friday, but it is reassuring.

All that said, the damage by that sharp reversal yesterday cannot be reasoned away

Last week, I drew up a chart on the 2,950 support level and the lower bound of that support at 2,940. Yesterday, the S&P held the 2,940 level (black line). The futures are saying we are breaking 2,940, which is "no beuno" for the bulls.

If we close below the black line, we could easily fall to 2,900, and then 2,850ish. This is not what I thought would happen. The market is making sense here, retreating to some lower level within this congestion. We are not going to see a 10% retreat unless the employment number on Friday breaks below 130K. If you decide to stay out of this market until Friday, that would make sense to me. That said, now is a great time to look at companies that are acting like Ulta Beauty (ULTA), that are standing up to the onslaught of bad numbers. These are the names that will run faster than the rest of the herd when the market finds its support.

Using Ulta Beauty as a Guide

Warren Buffett once said, "You never know who's swimming naked until the tide goes out". I am not sure he meant this about fast trading stocks, but when things are tough, the stocks that go up under tough conditions are the names with enduring rallies. I am assuming he meant it with companies that have existential issues, their debt load, and bankruptcies. Still, the concept is useful for the trader. This exercise is not without risk. If we continue to get negative economic news, even the best companies with the best set up on the chart, upgrades by analysts or a better reading of the conference call will not stand up to a December 2018-style slam to the downside.

Lululemon (LULU): It's the first on deck because it's the closest cousin to ULTA in my mind. LULU closed up yesterday and the chart looks good. The caveat is that the uptrend is nascent on the chart. On the other hand, LULU had a flawless earnings report, unlike ULTA. We know that the Christmas season will at least be as good as last year, likely much better. According to recent surveys, consumers say they are going to spend the same or better than last year. The usual response is they say they are going to spend less and then go over their budget. Christmas is going to be fantastic and LULU will do great, so will ULTA by the way.

Source: tradingview.com

The chart says to me that LULU had fantastic earnings and market participants took profits. The bears tried to take it down twice (double bottom is as bullish as a double bottom is bearish) and got hurt. Now we see a rising pennant. I am just showing the rising higher lows, but if you look at the highs, you see that they are flat. This means that the bears are weakening and the likelihood is that this "debate" will be resolved to the upside. Right now, I am not recommending new money going into equities. I think it's more prudent to use options, and to limit your downside risk.

Netflix (NFLX): NFLX yesterday dropped the "6 Underground" on YouTube as Entertainment Weekly titled their coverage, "Ryan Reynolds goes fast and furious in Michael Bay's 6 Underground trailer". It already has 1 million views. Also, there's a lot of buzz over the "Irishman," Martin Scorsese's latest which is already being praised as a masterpiece.

What am I saying? Yes, I have been behind NFLX since it fell to $300. I advised legging into this name over time. Now I think the bulls are taking over. Michael Olsen of Piper Jaffray commissioned a survey, asking domestic subscribers of 3k in 3 surveys, and the majority said they are not subscribing to Disney (NYSE:DIS) or HBO. And of the ones that did say they will use Disney or HBO, they will add the other services and not leave NFLX.

NFLX lost subscribers domestically last quarter, but with their new lineup and just plain old logic, NFLX is a successful first-mover and that conveys an advantage. Streaming is different than movies or TV and NFLX knows this sector. It closed up yesterday, I think that is very good news for NFLX bulls.

Source: tradingview.com

Here we see an inverted "head and shoulders" bottom, very bullish. In fact, we also see a bit of a breakout (red-line). I like NFLX as a short-term bullish trade. So buy for the longer-term and for the fast money trade. Just not today unless you're a gusty trader.

Anaplan (PLAN)

The chart of PLAN below doesn't look great at first glance. That is a very well defined "Head and Shoulders" top. The classic negative formation. That said, the pattern took a decided turn to the upside in the last 5 days (red ascending like to the left). Remember this is right in the teeth of a very bad tape. That is the theme of this whole exercise. PLAN could be an interesting play to the upside.

Source: tradingview.com

Match (MTCH)

Source: tradingview.com

MTCH had some bad news, from Facebook (FB) getting into its business, to the FTC suing them. The chart is showing that this stock is shrugging off the headlines. You have a month-long uptrend (green line) and a very bullish "cup and handle". It closed up on yesterday's tape, like the rest of them. MTCH is a buy.

Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Source: tradingview.com

This chart looks terrible at first blush. If you look at the extreme left side of the chart, you'll see that OKTA broke to the uptrend (above the top red line). I would wait a bit longer for a fast money trade if it holds up to the onslaught today. Keep an eye on this one and let's see it develop. That said, I am still a bull on OKTA.

The market has opened and it's not pretty

The S&P has already fallen to 2,913, and it remains to be seen whether the 2,900 level will hold. My gut says that if anyone sells anything now, they will regret it. The best time to sell is when the market is up. I also think now is not the time to hedge. A good trader should understand the importance of hedging and how to hedge. But the first thing to learn about hedging is WHEN to hedge. Now is not the time to initiate hedges if you are a newbie. Fast money traders can jump on a weak stock or ETF index and buy some puts, maybe they'll scalp some alpha.

The best thing to do is to sit tight.

Analyst Corner

Tradeweb Markets (TW) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, 17.2% upside.

Blackstone Group (BX) is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock, 22.7% upside.

My take: I like both of the names above. Today is not the day to initiate positions.

Insider corner:

On two occasions, September 26 and again on September 30, Charles Heilbronn (Dir) of Ulta Beauty bought about $44.7 million in shares.

My take: ULTA by the chart, by seasonality (holiday season), and by insider activity, it is checking all the boxes. I think ULTA is a buy all day long. Even today...

Let me say it again, hang on tight. Don't panic sell.

The market is selling hard because of visibility and not because the news is so terrible...

I did not expect that we would get these bad economic numbers. I am reconsidering my view, the market is processing its view too. This is not the time to panic. This is the time to process. Let's wait to see the employment numbers on Friday. Just keep in mind that whatever the numbers are, there is a large swath of commentators whose livelihood depends on turning it into BAD NEWS no matter what. In fact, on top of it all, there are a bunch of politicians who will scream off the rooftops that we are already in a recession. Don't be drawn into that world.

I still believe that we are going to bottom out Q3 and start growing faster. I still believe that we would see a positive earnings season for Q3. I am holding back on where we really are in my opinion until there is more data. If I am doing it, multiply it by every market participant. That is why the market is falling so hard. Not because the news is so terrible. The market hates a lack of visibility.

Good luck...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.