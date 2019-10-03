Buy Coda Octapus Group: Sonar Imaging Niche Leader Has Value

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), with a market cap of $90 million, is a micro-cap niche player in underwater sonar imaging technologies with applications for various industries, including military and defense, oil & gas, mining, and offshore construction. The company with a 25-year history claims to be a leader in its market segment with an established history of developing products having cutting-edge performance. We think CODA here at $8.00 is a buy following a deep pullback in its share price in recent months, as the fundamentals remain positive for an overall solid company. CODA is profitable and has a clean balance sheet with a net cash position, while presenting steady growth. This article recaps the recent earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

CODA Background

Coda Octopus Group operates two segments, including Marine Technology Business "Products" and Marine Engineering Business "Services". The products are used in the underwater construction market, offshore oil and gas, wind energy industry, and in the complex dredging, port security, mining and marine sciences sectors. CODA considers the addressable global sonar market to be $2.5 billion, where it currently has a 0.49% market share, highlighting the growth opportunity.

Among the services segment, these are mainly military applications like mines detection and underwater instrumentation, which the company commercializes through its "Martech" and "Colmek" units. CODA is a subcontractor to the U.S. Department of Defense and also counts on larger players like Raytheon (RTN) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) as customers for its proprietary technologies. Growth has accelerated in recent years, with revenues reaching $25 million over the trailing twelve months. Despite ongoing research & development investments, CODA has been profitable, reporting positive net income every year since 2011.

Q3 Earnings Recap

CODA reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on September 16 with GAAP EPS of $0.17 and net income of $1.8 million. Revenues in the quarter of $6.7 million represented an increase of 15% compared to last year, while the cost of goods sold increased by a larger 34% to $2.12 million. By this measure, gross margin fell to 68% from 73% last year. Still, operating expenses increased by a smaller amount, leading to higher income from operations. As of July 31, 2019, CODA had approximately $9.8 million of cash on hand and approximately $1.2 million in total long-term debt. The current ratio ended the quarter at a solid 6.4x.

Management highlights in the press release the introduction of a number of specialty products addressing unique applications as growth drivers. An example is a proprietary chemical decontamination system that is now a component of the Eurofighter "Tycoon’s Ground Equipment" used to decontaminate pilot helmets that have come in contact with chemical weapons. CODA is also regularly contracted to develop prototypes of new applications.

“In our fiscal third quarter we continued to advance our focused R&D strategy with multiple initiatives across both operating units within our Group. We progressed our work on a number of strategic defense programs, where our real-time 3D sonar technology is being evaluated for potential adoption. Additionally, we were awarded two new defense evaluation projects, after competitive bidding, where the projects’ sponsors are seeking technology for new underwater vehicles. We also continue to advance on the defense programs under contract, including DARPA’s Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors 'PALS', and we recently reported on the NASA trials and outlook of the NAVSEA’s Diver Augmented Vision Display 'DAVD' Head-Up Display 'HUD' program. We consider our ongoing R&D investments to be foundation for the Group’s organic growth strategy we are pursuing.

It's important to note that in August the company filed a notice with the intention to raise up to $100 million in a "mixed shelf offering" among a combination of common stock, preferred stock, and warrants. The use of proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Clearly, the measure is dilutive to current shareholders, although we don't think this is necessarily a negative, as a capitalization here would allow the company to expand its operations. Also, the share price of CODA has already dropped by nearly 22% since the announcement, suggesting some of the negative impact and sentiment has already been priced in.

CODA forward-looking commentary and analysis

We think that CODA here is a quintessential value stock pick, as it remains profitable with an overall solid outlook. We like that the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of just 10.4x and, similarly, an enterprise value of just 10x EBITDA over the trailing twelve months. This comes on the heels of 15% revenue growth in the last quarter. While the mixed offering discussed above may skew these metrics going forward, it's not conclusive the company will indeed issue the full amount. Given the company is currently free cash flow-positive, we can only assume the proceeds would be used for growth opportunities.

We won't put too much weight on the forward consensus earnings in the stock given there is only one published estimate, but at face value, the recent financial history highlights a relatively high-margin business. The gross margin has averaged over 60% over the past 3 years, while the EBITDA margin over the trailing twelve months is at 32%. While earnings have presented some variability on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the company is structurally profitable, and we expect these trends to continue. There is an optionality here that CODA could possibly one day announce a major contract award and even be a current buyout candidate.

Takeaway

It's often difficult to make a call on small-cap stocks that are frequently subjected to high levels of volatility and overall higher risk. With that said, CODA presents various components of what makes an intriguing investment candidate, including an established market presence, leadership position in its respective niche, current profitability, solid balance sheet, and steady growth.

Shares are now down 56% from the 52-week high, a reflection of the high-risk nature of the micro-cap stocks in general, but we believe the current level here now represents a better value with an improved risk-reward ratio. Investors should continue to monitor developments among the introduction of new products and contract announcements. Risks here beyond broader cyclical trends include sentiment in the defense sector as major customers of CODA, while we look for news on the use of proceeds following the company's mixed shelf offering.

