VBI Vaccines: Could Be Worthy Of A Long-Term Investment

The market has taken the selling too far and VBIV is trading at discount to its projected revenues. I lay out my case for a speculative investment in VBIV.

Dynavax's HEPLISAV-B is a two-dose vaccine and will be stiff competition if SCI-B-VAC is approved by the FDA in 2021.

VBI Vaccines' SCI-B-VAC has outperformed GlaxoSmithKline's Engerix-B in several HBV studies but failed to show non-inferiority at two doses vs. Engerix-B's three doses.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) has been on my radar for a while due to its Hepatitis B vaccine being a potential competitor to Dynavax's (DVAX) HEPLISAV-B, which I am invested in. Although I believe HEPLISAV-B has a significant advantage over other vaccines, I never decline a shot at a value investment, even if it is a competitor. VBIV's Hepatitis B vaccine, SCI-B-VAC, revealed mixed results in June and the market punished the share price as a result. Despite SCI-B-VAC being approved in several countries and regions outside the U.S., the market is hung-up on the two-dose efficacy. Personally, I believe the market has taken the selling too far and has discounted VBIV without the full dataset.

I intend to review SCI-B-VAC's data and provide my views on why investors should be optimistic about its prospects. I take a look at the rest of the company's pipeline and how investors should keep an eye out for some upcoming catalysts. Finally, I present my case for a speculative buy in VBIV.

June Data

Back in June, VBIV reported positive top-line data from its PROTECT Phase III for SCI-B-VAC. VBI's trivalent vaccine was able to demonstrate superiority to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) standard-of-care Engerix-B in several categories, however, the stock was hammered because the two-dose SCI-B-VAC protocol did not achieve statistical non-inferiority to three doses of Engerix-B in all patient populations. HEPLISAV-B's two-dose was able to demonstrate superior efficacy to Engerix-B and is already on the market. The two-dose protocol should help address the ~3/4 of adults who failed to get the final Engerix-B shot.

Figure 1: SCI-B-VAC Advantages (Source: VBIV)

The study hit both of its co-primary endpoints of the non-inferiority of SCI-B-VAC seroprotection rates matched with Engerix-B in all patients ≥18 years old, and superiority of SCI-B-VAC's seroprotection in patients ≥45 years old.

Moreover, the SPR of SCI-B-VAC was superior in high BMI populations, and diabetic populations (Figure 2).

Figure 2: SCI-B-VAC Populations

Looking at the data above, we can say that the SCI-B-VAC has shown it is effective and superior to Engerix-B in several categories. However, SCI-B-VAC is most likely going to be a three-dose vaccine and will have to find a way to compete against the dose HEPLISAV-B. Luckily, SCI-B-VAC appears to have a superior safety profile over HEPLISAV-B, which was a major issue for Dynavax and triggered two CRLs from the FDA. HEPLISAV-B uses an adjuvant to increase its efficacy, but that efficacy might come with a price of a concerning safety profile. The second CRL cited cardiac events and a higher death total in HEPLISAV-B vs. Engerix-B.

Figure 3: SCI-B-VAC Studies

So, the positive results from PROTECT reiterate that SCI-B-VAC is able to deliver robust efficacy but without any major safety concerns. If approved, SCI-B-VAC could be a strong competitor for HEPLISAV-B if it finds favor in the older and immunocompromised population.

Looking forward, the company expects to report top-line data from the second Phase III study, CONSTANT, projected to be announced around year-end. Once the CONSTANT data has been finalized, the company expects to file for approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada around the middle of 2020.

Indeed, I still see HEPLISAV-B to be a superior vaccine to Engerix-B and SCI-B-VAC for a few reasons. However, SCI-B-VAC is proving to be superior to Engerix-B, but appears to be safer than HEPLISAV-B. Thus, SCI-B-VAC should be a viable option for those special populations that shouldn't use HEPLISAV-B but still needs a better option than the antiquated Engerix-B. What is more, the CONSTANT data could reveal better results than the PROTECT data.

VBI-1901

VBI has employed its eVLP Platform technology (Figure 4) to address glioblastoma multiforme "GBM" with VBI-1901, which is a therapeutic vaccine candidate.

Figure 4: eVLP Platform

VBI-1901 will excite the patient's immune system to recognize and destroy GBM cells. VBI has already started a Phase I/IIa study to assess VBI-1901 in patients with recurrent GBM and the data has been impressive so far.

Back in June, part A data showed three of six patients in the high-dose arm had stable disease and median PFS was 14.5 weeks in responders vs. 6 weeks in non-responders.

Figure 5: VBI-1901 Patients

These results helped GlaxoSmithKline to collaborate with VBI to appraise the combination of VBI-1901 with GSK's AS01B adjuvant system. As a result, VBI will add an additional study arm to Part B study that will have VBI-1901 in combination with either GM-CSF or AS01B adjuvants.

Other Pipeline Catalysts

VBI's pipeline contains several other enticing product candidates that are due for an update in the coming months or quarters. The company's Hepatitis B Immunotherapeutic, VBI-2601, is ready to start its Phase II study in subjects with chronic hepatitis B in Q4. This will provide an initial human proof-of-concept, with a readout in 2H of next year.

VBI-1501 is a prophylactic for Cytomegalovirus "CMV" which is slated for a Phase II IND before year-end.

Figure 6: VBIV Catalysts

These other pipeline programs should not be overlooked by investors. Yes, SCI-B-VAC is the leading program, but the company's pipeline has several catalysts that could validate its platform technology.

Offering Strengthens Balance Sheet

VBI recently closed a public offering of 80.5M common shares at $0.50 per share. The offering provided the company with $40.3M gross proceeds from the offering, which VBIV expects to use to progress its pipeline programs and general corporate expenses. These funds will be added to the ~$30M in cash and cash equivalents the company had at the end of Q2. Obviously, an offering dilutes longstanding shareholders but the company is going to need plenty of cash in the coming years.

Of course, we should expect R&D and SG&A expenses to be in flux as the company progresses its pipeline and moves SCI-B-VAC closer to the finish line. The company recorded a net loss of $13.2M in the second quarter, so we should expect the bolstered cash-position to extend the runway into 2021.

Downside Risks

VBIV has plenty of hallmark downside risks associated with small-cap biotechs or pharmaceutical companies. Most notably is the regulatory downside risk from the FDA and other agencies. If the company cannot get SCI-B-VAC approved in the U.S., we can expect catastrophic share price fallout.

Another classic downside risk comes from the cash position and high cash-burn. At the moment, the company has plenty of cash to fund the pipeline for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. However, the pipeline will become more expensive as it moves into Phase III studies. What is more, the company could be launching SCI-B-VAC in the U.S. and other regions in 2021, so we can expect SG&A expenses to ramp up.

Another downside risk comes from competition, which includes Dynavax's two-dose vaccine and GSK's longstanding standard-of-care vaccine. SCI-B-VAC might have some clinical advantages over the competition, but we can't expect VBIV to capture the lion's share from day 1.

Conclusion

It is hard to pass by VBIV without stopping and looking at what it has to offer. Currently, the sticker price is about $0.50 per share and the market cap is about $88M (Figure 7). What is more, the company's current price-to-book is about 0.63, which tells us that the company has more in cash than its market value.

Figure 7: VBIV Valuations (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, the company is going to continue to burn cash in the coming years, however, the potential for exponential revenue growth could be on the horizon. Looking at the estimated annual revenues (Figure 8), we can see that the Street expects VBIV to start recording strong year-over-year growth in 2021, which will lead to the company recording a positive EPS in 2023 (Figure 9).

Figure 8: VBIV Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Figure 9: VBIV Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, 2023 is not around the corner but investors should pay attention to the forward price-to-sales in figure 8. If the company is able to launch SCI-B-VAC in 2021, we could see VBIV go from being overvalued in terms of price-to-sales, to being very undervalued in price-to-sales. Remember, the market-cap is only ~$88M, so the company would be under the sector's median price-to-sales of 5x. The company could surpass that valuation metric in the first year of SCI-B-VAC's launch. Looking beyond 2021, the company is expected to record around $140M in 2023, which would give us a forward price-to-sales of less than 1x… indicating the company will record more in revenue than VBIV's current market cap. Yes, these are all just estimates and speculation, but it does illustrate how quickly VBIV can go from being overvalued to undervalued in less than a year.

Considering this potential, I would say VBIV is worth a speculative investment that could turn into a long-term if SCI-B-VAC is able to gain approval in the United States. Throw in the potential of VBI-1901 plus the rest of the pipeline (Figure 10), and VBIV could become a lucrative investment in several years. Investors should not discount the GSK partnership and the potential for that agreement to expand into other programs. I don't think it is a coincidence that GSK is the company's partner for VBI-1901, the company's primary competition for SCI-B-VAC, and CEO Jeff Baxter held several key positions at GSK.

Figure 10: VBIV Pipeline

The June data and recent offering have had a massive impact on the share price, so I am going to practice patience when looking for an entry. VBIV is trading under $1.00 per share and could be forced to delist unless they find a way to recapture the $1.00 handle.

Figure 11: VBIV Daily (Source: Trendspider)

However, the company has plenty of catalysts scheduled in the coming months and quarters that could revitalize the share price. So, I am willing to take a small risk at these current levels. If the stock is able to hold above $0.50 per share over the coming weeks, I will start a minuscule position to get some skin in the game. I will add to my position if the company reports positive SCI-B-VAC data in Q4. I will also click the buy button if VBI-1901 initial immunologic data is positive. I intend to hold VBIV for at least five years if the company acquires FDA approval for SCI-B-VAC. If the company fails to achieve FDA approval for SCI-B-VAC, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in VBIV over the next 72 hours.