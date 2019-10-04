Urstadt Biddle Properties: A Critical Realization About The New Series K Preferred Issue

This likelihood of redemption will definitely be a factor in our decision-making - for Urstadt Biddle Properties and beyond.

As well, Urstadt Biddle's track record reflects that it is almost a given its preferred issues will be redeemed on or shortly after the call date.

The company has built a strong moat - positioning in high-income markets with less available GLA, recession-resistant and internet-resistant tenants and stronger than average rental rates.

My investment club ventured into the preferred stock arena in 2019, but we hadn't yet given credence to the primary unknown involved with a preferred – the probability of redemption.

As my investment club ventured into the preferred stock arena, I have to admit we weren't giving credence to the primary unknown involved - the probability of redemption. Inexperienced investors in preferred shares are welcome to learn from our missteps.

My club is focused on hedging against the next correction by building our income stream and protecting value. So, we haven't weighted a "redemption probability" factor into our decision-making. But, even in our limited exposure and experience, we're finding that may have been shortsighted.

Urstadt Biddle Properties is on our radar. It's the type of investment we relish - a REIT with a deep moat and safe and steady income. But, with Urstadt Biddle, the reality of a prompt redemption stares us in the face. And now, we understand, it's ill-advised to ignore that factor.

A Basic Preferred Stock Primer

Unlike common stock, investors in preferred shares are assured a minimal value (the call price) at a specific future date (the call date). Because of the call price or assured value, preferred shares typically trade in a fairly tight range. Thus, the majority of the return earned on preferred shares is generated from the dividend.

Regarding the dividend, the yield on preferred shares is usually greater than the yield on common stock. Dividend distribution on preferred shares is given precedence over common shares. However, the dividend rate on preferred shares is typically fixed through the call date and does not have the potential to grow like the dividend rate for a common share.

The factors for specific preferred shares, such as the call price, call date, dividend rate, etc. are defined in the issuing company's prospectus. Factors can and do vary. For example, the dividend rate may shift from a fixed rate to a floating rate after the call date. Or, the dividend can be cumulative or non-cumulative, which defines whether the payment will be made should distributions be skipped. Some preferred stock is convertible, meaning, under specific conditions, it can be converted into common stock. Most preferred stock is issued without a maturity date - that is, it is perpetual.

So, although the factors may vary from issue to issue, they are known. In that regard, the risk in investing in preferred shares is lessened. The primary unknown on perpetual preferred shares is whether the issuing company will redeem and retire the shares. If the shares aren't initially redeemed on the call date, dividend payments continue until the company decides to redeem.

Thus, some income investors are drawn to preferred shares less likely to be called more so than those offering a higher yield. To be honest, it's not an appeal I fully understood - probably because in our infancy of exposure, we were only comparing common stocks to preferred stocks.

Wading In To Preferred Shares

When the market sold off and corrected in the fall of 2018, my investment club realized our portfolio was not as bullet-proof as it could be. As a hedge against volatility, we opted to focus on safer alternatives in 2019 to build income and protect value. We started with preferred stocks.

We actually waded into that arena before we had a complete strategy defined. You see, we tend to struggle with strategic decisions. I suspect it's because there's not a distinctly right or distinctly wrong answer when it comes to strategy.

"Everyone is going to differ in terms of their financial objective, their tolerance for risk, their desire to avoid taxes and their general knowledge of, or interest in, the financial market. Some of them are going to want to beat the Joneses; others want to be the Joneses."

We didn't set a target yield for our preferred investments. Nor did we target a specific percentage or specific amount to invest. By the midpoint of the year, we forced ourselves to think about a desired diversification for our portfolio. We decided to allocate 20% of our original investment cost (i.e. before dividend reinvestment) to preferred shares. We may or may not hit the target by year-end, and that's okay.

Also, I've opted to track our preferred dividend payments separately - at least for now. This effort may prove to be futile. However, since we cannot automatically reinvest these dividends, I suspect we may use the information in the future to calculate return.

It's safe to say we still don't have everything figured out. But we are learning. Through the first nine months of 2019, we now have nearly 17% of our original investment cost allocated to preferred shares. Our yield on cost is 6.76%. If adjusted for paid dividends, our yield on cost improves to 6.9%.

Because of the steady and stable flow from preferred dividend payments, it's not uncommon for some investors to rely on them for income replacement. Therefore, these investors may place a greater emphasis on the likelihood of a preferred stock being redeemed. The likelihood of an issuer redeeming its preferred shares is usually determined by whether the company can lower its cost of capital by replacing the issue with a lower rate.

Yet, my investment club doesn't fall into the category of investors concerned about when a dividend is paid. As well, I would have said we weren't concerned whether the likelihood of redemption was high. That's changing with our analysis and evaluation of Urstadt Biddle's latest issue.

The Urstadt Biddle Dilemma

On September 26, 2019, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP) issued 4 million shares of a new preferred, its Series K (UBPPRK). It will pay 5.875%, has a call date of October 1, 2024, has no maturity date, and is cumulative. The issue closed October 1st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It has 85 properties totaling 5.3 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across 4 states - New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Hampshire. The majority of its properties are anchored by supermarkets, pharmacies or wholesale clubs. In its core markets, there are only 14 square feet of GLA per capita as compared to a national average of 24 square feet. As well, the median household income in its core markets tallies approximately 67.5% higher than the national average.

Thus, Urstadt Biddle has built a strong moat by positioning in high-income markets with less available GLA. Its tenants tend to be recession-resistant and internet-resistant. Rental rates are among the strongest in the industry. As a result, Urstadt Biddle's revenue and FFO (funds from operations) have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% since 2000. It has paid a dividend for 49 years and increased the annual rate for 25.

The company is authorized to have various classes of stock - 100 million shares of Class A common stock, 30 million shares of common stock, 50 million shares of preferred stock, and 20 million shares of excess stock. As of fiscal 2019 third quarter reporting on September 5th, Urstadt Biddle had issued approximately 9.8 million common shares, 29.8 million shares of Class A commons, 3 million shares of Series G preferred (UBP.PG) and 4.6 million shares of Series H (UBP.PH).

The call date on the Series G preferred stock is on or after October 28, 2019. It will be redeemed November 1st. The 4 million of newly-issued Series K shares will net $96.85 million in proceeds. Since there are only 3 million Series G shares, redemption should only require $75 million. The remainder of the proceeds will be used for "other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, the funding of capital improvements to the Company's existing properties and the acquisition of additional properties."

The Series G shares paid 6.75% on 3 million shares or $1.27 million in dividends quarterly. The obligation on the Series K shares, at 5.875% on 4 million shares, will be closer to $1.47 million quarterly.

Simplistically, the Series K issue will cost Urstadt Biddle $200 thousand more each quarter in dividend payments, but the company will have approximately $20 million in funds to allocate to its business. The transaction seems prudent.

But holders of the Series G preferred shares are now facing an unfortunate dilemma. Do they simply roll over their Series G proceeds into Series K shares? This would ensure investment in a healthy REIT. But a rollover means income will decrease. For example, 100 shares of Series G preferred were providing $42.19 quarterly or $168.75 annually. Yet, for every 100 shares of the Series K preferred, an investor's income will decrease by $5.47 every quarter or $21.88 annually. After five years, the difference in income equates to just over $109.

While the Series K issue traded OTC, it was trading under par. It began trading October 3rd on the NYSE under its UBPPRK ticker. To gain just one additional share, the price would have to fall below $24.75. And, that one share would only impact the income deficit described above by $1.47 a year. To break even on the income side, shares would need to trade below $21.75, so 115 shares may be purchased. That isn't likely to happen on a company as solid as Urstadt Biddle.

There are other options available to ensure an investment in Urstadt Biddle. An investor could roll the proceeds from the Series G redemption into a) the common shares or b) the Class A common shares or c) the Series H preferred shares.

The Series H issue is not callable until on or after September 18, 2022. It pays 6.25% at an annual rate of $1.5625. However, it is trading above par over $27. Thus, redemption of the Series G shares at $2,500 would purchase less than 100 shares of Series H preferred. If shares could be purchased below $27.17, 92 shares could be acquired to produce income of $143.75. This result isn't substantially different than rolling the proceeds into Series K shares and only kicks the can down the road two years to the Series H call date.

Urstadt Biddle's Class A common shares under ticker UBA are trading just under $24. The dividend rate is $1.10 per share. Thus, the yield is much less at 4.6%. A $2,500 redemption of 100 Series G shares would purchase 104 shares of common stock if purchased under $24. If dividends are reinvested and assuming a steady share price of $24 and consistent dividend increases, after five years, the share count should grow to approximately 133 shares and quarterly income should be nearing $39.

Urstadt Biddle's common shares under ticker UBP are trading just under $19. The dividend rate is $0.98 per share, making the yield around 5.2%. A $2,500 redemption of 100 Series G shares would purchase 131 shares of common stock if purchased under $19. If dividends are reinvested and assuming a steady share price of $19 and consistent dividend increases, after five years, the share count should grow to just over 173 shares and quarterly income should be just over $45.

Thus, if an investor could be assured a steady share price for the common shares, it is possible for quarterly income to surpass the Series G quarterly income. However, in total, after five years, the Series G income would have exceeded the income earned from common shares. Five years of Series G income on 100 shares would equal $843.75, and the par value would be $2,500. Thus, the total value would be just under $3,345.

Comparatively, based on the assumptions above, five years of income on 100 common shares would equal approximately $802.45, then reinvested and resulting in approximately 173 shares. At $19 each, the 173 common shares would be valued at approximately $3,290.

Based on the four alternatives, it appears an investment in the common shares offers the best alternative for replacing the Series G preferred. However, to fully replace the value, investors would have to hope for share price appreciation in the commons to boost total return. And, that's one of the "unknowns" investors in preferred shares are trying to eliminate. As well, a sporadic bump in share price could negatively impact the compounding effect of reinvestment. In a nutshell, there's not a fail-safe alternative.

The other option for investors set on protecting their income flow would be to abandon an investment in Urstadt Biddle Properties and pursue a higher yielding preferred alternative. Investors now have the month of October to conduct due diligence on this option.

Realizations

It's increasingly clearer why investors in preferred stocks dread a redemption announcement.

If history is the best predictor of future behavior, it follows it would be prudent to review a company's track record regarding its preferred issues. This is exactly a step I'll be adding to the club's research methodology.

In September 2017, Urstadt Biddle announced the redemption of its Series F 7.125% preferred shares on the call date. In October 2014, it announced the redemption of its Series D 7.5% preferred shares on the call date. In April 2013, the company announced the redemption of its Series C 8.5% preferred shares on the call date. In October 2012, it announced an early redemption of its Series E 8.5% preferred shares. The Series B 8.99% preferred shares have been the only issue redeemed after its call date of January 2008.

Obviously, the announcement Urstadt Biddle intended to redeem its Series G issue should not have caught investors off guard. Another trend in the company's track record I would be remiss to ignore is the deceleration in rate on its preferred issues.

Summary

As stated at the outset, investors are going to differ in terms of their financial objective. The key is figuring out which factors to consider and how to make investment decisions that truly support one's objective.

This due diligence exercise with Urstadt Biddle Properties is bound to help formulate my investment club's preferred stock investment strategy. I do intend to present the REIT as a possible investment option at our October meeting. I am confident the club will find the company enticing.

Its new Series K preferred shares are definitely a possibility for investment. And, yet, without a doubt, the company's track record on its preferred issues will be included as a factor in our decision. It would be irresponsible to invest in the Series K shares without acknowledging the likelihood of redemption in October 2024 is practically a given.

Because of this high probability, we'll also consider an investment in its common shares. Investing in the common could mean slightly greater income over a five-year period. But it will also mean accepting the risk of share price depreciation in the investment's value.

It goes without saying it is judicious for investors in a new preferred share issue to study the prospectus. But the prospectus offers no indications as to whether a company is likely to redeem the issue on the call date. So, for investors concerned about the likelihood of redemption, it's also worth the time and effort to understand the company's history regarding redemption.

Additional disclosure: I intend to present UBP and UBPPRK as investment options at my investment club's October meeting.