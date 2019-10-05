Micron: Darkness Before Dawn

It must have been tough for Micron Technology’s (MU) shareholders to swallow a perfectly fine 4Q earnings releases which turned into a 12% hit on the stock. The stock price seems to be in such a disarray in the last few days, as investors are anxiously searching for signs of bottoming in Micron’s financials. The common wisdom behind this line of thinking is that since share prices are determined by fundamentals, predicting future financials will help to predict future stock prices. In this note, I offer an alternative perspective: In a rational world, the stock price should be forward-looking. Thus, current stock price itself is a predictor of the future fundamental. If this argument has merit, you would expect that stock prices should lead the future (actual) fundamentals, and the obvious implication is that the market has no need to look for signs of bottoming in financials if the stock prices already bottomed.

Micron Prices Lead Micron Forward Financials

To see if this line of thinking has promise, I need to examine the inter-relationship between Micron stock prices and actual fundamentals. Over the last 20 years, Micron stock price movement has led the relevant financial metric’s move especially near the top and the bottom. For example, as shown in Figure 1A through Figure 1C, Micron’s stock price tends to lead its future revenue, EPS, and gross margin, as MU’s top (bottom) indicated by the black line is always ahead of fundamental’s top (bottom) indicated by the red line.

The reason why stock price leads future financials seems obvious because a rational stock market should always be forward-looking. The only assumption here is that the market price on average can predict the actual outcome.

The message that MU price leads actual financials is more than just an interesting pattern but suggests an important implication. As Micron stock price already bottomed back in December 2018, the current stock price should have baked in the expectation that the actual financials will bottom subsequently. Therefore, MU shares should never react to 4Q ER so violently for something the market already knew.

Another encouraging sign is that there have been “crossovers” between MU prices and Micron fundamentals. If you look at the recent period in Figure 1A-Figure 1C, you can see that both revenue, EPS, and gross margin crossover with MU prices. In other words, while recent fundamentals, including 4Q, deteriorated, MU prices actually rose at the same time. Considering that MU price leads these fundamentals, a rising price crossing over with a declining fundamental is a bullish sign, suggesting the market has looked beyond the near-term weak fundamentals (2H 2019) but focuses on the more positive distant future (2H 2020).

Micron Price Lags At the Top and Leads at the Bottom

Like it or not, Micron has behaved like a commodity stock as Micron's stock price has moved in concert with the DRAM/NAND 4-year price cycle. As Micron's revenue is 70% exposed to DRAM and 26% to NAND chips, its stock prices follow a similar DRAM/NAND cycle which follows a long four-year cycle (Figure 1A and Figure 1B are taken from a previous post). In the way how stock and commodity prices are related, the good news is that Micron's stock price is also more predictable. Specifically, the stock price tends to top after the topping of the commodity prices. In Figure 1A and 1B, MU's tops (H1 and H2 in black) have occurred sometime after DRAM's tops (H1 and H2 in red). The lag time is about 6-9 months. The price lag on the top is considered an attractive investment property, because MU prices will still go up long after DRAM prices topped out. Micron's stock enjoys a longer upside. It also suggests that the stock price may be affected by other factors than commodity prices. A similar lagging relationship can be observed between MU prices and NAND spot prices (Figure 1B).

The fact that Micron's stock is lagging DRAM prices at the top of the cycle demonstrates an advantage that investing in commodity stocks may provide a better risk-reward ratio than investing in the underlying commodity directly. When DRAM price drops due to excess supply, the resulting lower average selling prices (ASPs) also stimulate more demand for the commodity due to the downward sloping demand curve. Micron's bit growth (quantity) will increase to offset some of the negative effects on revenue from the lower ASPs.

In contrast, it should be comforting to see that Micron's stock prices tend to bottom off (L in black) long before the DRAM's price bottoms (L in red) (Figure 1A and Figure 1B). There is some indication that Micron's stock price led at the low about 2-3 months, a shorter lead time period than the lag time at the top. As a typical DRAM cycle has been somewhere between three and four years long, the downward cycle usually corresponds to a recessionary economic cycle, which reduces the demand. In general, when DRAM is close to the end of the downside leg, the bit growth will already slow down or even in a downtrend. The source of the lead time near the low point may be a result of the forward-looking nature of the stock prices. Different from the point near top, investors are more concerned with the timing when the DRAM price will bottom, and less with the timing of when bit growth will reverse. It should be clear that quantity adjustment in bit growth tends to lag the price movement. In both cases, Micron's stock prices react more to DRAM prices than to bit growth

Takeaways

The sharp drop in Micron’s stock price amid a relatively mild 4Q ER suggests that investors may have over read a lot of well-known information and reacted excessively. The street wisdom is that the market may be disappointed by the weak gross margin guidance, which is important to infer future demand (bit growth) and commodity pricing (ASP). However, I take odds with this line of reasoning.

Micron share price has historically led the underlying fundamentals around turning points. The commodity-like stock also tends to lead the commodity prices (DRAM/NAND) at the bottom but lag at the top. Though, the more important question is that, if Micron stock prices already reflect future fundamentals, it may be “double counting” to infer redundant information from future financials to predict stock prices.

Since Micron stock price has already bounced off from the recent December low, it is equivalent to say that the market already baked in a forthcoming recovery. Unless you are SA famed Contributors, William Tidwell and Electric Phred, the actual timing of the fundamental reversal is hardly predictable. Unless you are SA top technical Posters, linklinklink and New Keynesian, the actual timing of the stock price reversal is hardly predictable. But all you need is common sense to see that Micron stock price is already on an uptrend reflecting the forthcoming improving financials, the recent -12% distraction only suggests a nice buying opportunity for Micron investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.