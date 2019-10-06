Wingstop: Promising But Not Convincing Enough

However, we are not convinced enough of the story, especially regarding the durability of Wingstop's competitive advantage.

The stock of Wingstop performed well over the past couple of years, driven by a remarkable track record of growth.

Lead author: Frank Wang.

Overview

Wingstop (WING) is an American franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It offers 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings and tenders and paired with fresh-cut, seasoned fries and made-from-scratch Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. Wings, fries, and sides together generate approximately 93% of Wingstop's sales. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of Wingstop's restaurants currently owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Franchise Model

As of June 2019, Wingstop now operates a total of 1,252 restaurants, with 1,124 units in domestic and 128 units overseas. Domestically, the majority of the restaurants are located in Texas (30%), California (23%), and Illinois (6%). Internationally, Mexico and Indonesia markets host 82% of the total overseas restaurants.

In the US, the franchisee pays a franchise fee of $20,000, and a development fee of $10,000 for each new restaurant opened. Most franchisees also pay the royalty of 5%-6% of their gross sales net of discounts to the company. Besides, Wingstop charges 3%-4% of the gross sales net of discounts for its national advertising fund. Finally, franchisees are required to spend at least 1% of their gross sales on local advertising and promotions.

As for the site, Wingstop gives general guidelines but does not own or rent any real estate to franchisees. In the past three years, about 50% of Wingstop's gross revenue comes from royalty revenue and franchise fees, 20% comes from advertising fees and related income, and 30% from company-owned restaurant sales (see below).

Source: Wingstop 10-K, 2019

As you can see below, Wingstop increased its restaurant base by 15% on average annually since 2013.

Source: Investor Presentation 2019

Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 10/3/2019.

As you can see above, the share price of WING soared for the past couple of years. In total, the stock outperformed the benchmark, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTI), by a wide margin, since the IPO (i.e., 192% vs. 33%).

Without doubts, the valuation of WING is rich with an over 125x P/E, 80x P/CF, and almost 15x P/S, all of which, are significantly above the respective industry average levels (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/3/2019.

Per GuruFocus below, the current P/S, P/FCF, and EV/EBIT are all near their respective all-time highs.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

It seems that the stock price would need to come down quite a lot before being reasonable for any business. But the price is what you pay, and the value is what you get. As a patient value/quality-focused investor, we would like to examine the business economics of Wingstop and decide if the name is worth a spot on our watch list.

Growth Prospect

The stellar track record of growth mainly drove the soaring stock price over the past couple of years. For example, both sales and operating income increased by over 20% annually on average for the recent five years, and by over 25% for the latest three years.

The massive runway is still ahead for Wingstop's future growth, in our opinion. Major drivers are branding and geographic expansion.

Improved brand awareness

Wingstop launched a national advertising program in 2017. By switching from local advertising to national advertising, the company believes it can reach more markets and also increase the overall frequency. With the franchisees' contribution rate to the advertising fund risen from 3% to 4% in 2019 and the consecutive growth of same-store sales, the investment in branding will keep increasing. Based on the 2018 Burke Consumer Research Report, Wingstop believes that 20% of its target customers are not aware enough of the brand. To advertise nationally, Wingstop uses national TV advertising, search engine advertising like Google, Yahoo, and Bing, and paid social advertising includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. Right now, the target rating points (referred to as "TRPs") are more than 120 per week. TRPs quantify the exposure level of advertising messages that are delivered to a specific target audience in terms of reach and frequency and are usually between 100 and 400.

Franchise expansion

The low initial investment, less franchise fee, low-cost operations, decent average unit volume per restaurant, and consecutive mid-single-digit same-store sales growth present a decent opportunity for franchisees who are interested in running quick-service restaurants. Based on internal analysis, the management believes that there is an opportunity for Wingstop to grow to approximately 3,000 restaurants across the United States and approximately 3,000 restaurants internationally. This theoretically implies the room to expand the current restaurant base by almost 5x.

For the domestic market (see below), the company intends to expand the business by mainly fortressing the existing market to increase penetration.

Source: Investor Presentation 2019

As for the international market, the compound annual growth rate of franchise restaurants has been 25.56% during the past five years. Also, with the lower square footage requirements, Wingstop targets non-traditional locations to expand its business, including airports, casinos, travel centers, stadiums, and schools (see below).

Source: Investor Presentation 2019

Overall, we feel positive that a double-digit long-term CAGR in EPS and FCFPS is possible for Wingstop, assuming the business can endure competitions. But then, it comes to the question of how Wingstop manages to protect its increasing profits.

Competitive Advantage

In our view, Wingstop currently possesses the following competitive advantages over its peers.

Flavor experience

Wingstop believes what it offers is more than just a meal but instead a flavor experience. The company serves 11 proprietary flavors. With diverse flavor offerings, guests can customize their experience. The management thinks the differentiated and tailor-made flavor experience can drive repeat business and brand loyalty. Looking at Yelp, we could see that most of the Wingstop restaurants are rated between 3 and 3.5.

Source: Yelp

Source: Yelp

Source: Yelp

We think that the flavor experience does differentiate Wingstop from its peers but can hardly regard this as a sustainable advantage.

Unique operating model

As a company that mainly focuses on chicken wings, Wingstop encounters intensive competition, but it has very few apple-to-apple competitors. Wingstop's biggest competitor, Buffalo Wild Wings, which is a casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise, specializes in buffalo wings and sauces. Besides serving food, Buffalo Wild Wings aims to provide guests a high-energy atmosphere where friends can hang out and watch sports.

WingStreet, another competitor, is a restaurant chain owned by Yum! Brands (YUM) and offers about ten flavors of chicken wings. However, each WingStreet restaurant shares its space with its sister franchise, Pizza Hut.

As for other competitors like Hurricane Grill & Wings and Wing Zone, even though they specialize in chicken wings, these restaurants offer other categories such as burgers and salads. Meanwhile, they have relatively smaller scales. Hurricane Grill & Wings has 71 locations in 15 states. Wing Zone has 80 locations in 25 states.

Through comparison, we notice that the operating model of Wingstop is simpler, standalone, and more cost-efficient. Furthermore, rather than being a sit-down place for customers, Wingstop has about 75% of sales carried out. However, to build a wide economic moat based on the operating model, the firm would need to scale up to a much higher level.

Unit economics

Below is a comparison of franchise arrangement among Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Domino's Pizza (DPZ). Wingstop has a significantly lower requirement of the initial investment than Buffalo Wild Wings, roughly the same as Hurricane Grill & Wings, but higher than Domino's Pizza. Wingstop's franchise fee per restaurant is the lowest among all the four. But the company charges higher royalty fees and advertising fees than Buffalo Wild Wings and Hurricane Grill & Wings. Additionally, it does not hold any advantage in space requirement compared with Domino's Pizza.

Wingstop Buffalo Wild Wings Hurricane Grill & Wings Domino's Pizza Minimum net worth $ 1,200,000 $ 1,500,000 $ 1,500,000 $ 250,000 Liquid capital required $ 600,000 $ 750,000 $ 200,000 $ 75,000 Total Initial Investment (Actual or Estimate Low) $ 374,089 $ 1,443,700 $ 320,000 $ 119,950 Total Initial Investment (Actual or Estimate High) $ 782,442 $ 3,589,700 $ 895,000 $ 461,700 Minimum number of restaurants requirement for development 3 2 Unknown Unknown Franchise Fee per restaurant $ 20,000 $ 40,000 $ 35,000 $ 25,000 Royalty fee (% of gross sales) 6.0% 5.0% 5.0% 5.5% Advertising fee (% of gross sales) 4.0% 3.8% 2.5% 6.0% Average unit volume per restaurant $ 1,100,000 $ 3,270,000 $ 1,920,000 Unknown Average square feet 1700 2500 3,500 - 5,000 1000 - 1300 The average same-store sales annual growth rate since 2012 8.06% (2012-2019) 3.39% (2012-2016) Unknown 8.86% (2012-2019)

Source: Wingstop website, franchisegator.com;

In terms of unit economics, we see some competitiveness of Wingstop against its close peers. But that is not the case compared with one of the largest players in the QSR space, Domino's Pizza.

Investment Risk

In addition to the competitive risk, we think that Wingstop also faces the following secular threats - one from external and the other from internal.

Change in customer preference

What Wingstop mostly offers are simply chicken wings with 11 flavors. There is no guarantee that Wingstop can keep meeting customers' tastes. Moreover, looking through the nutrition guide provided by Wingstop, we could see nearly all the food contains high calorie, fat, and sodium. The change in customer preference and the increasing health concern can bring adverse impacts on the company's future business.

Cannibalization

Part of Wingstop's growth strategy is to increase penetration in the existing markets by building more franchised restaurants. As the company continues to expand, the sales cannibalization among restaurants may emerge and could adversely affect the overall sales of Wingstop and its franchisees. The recent same-store-sales growths look okay (see below), although the trend of moderation is inevitable. Investors should be extra cautious in case the number drops below 2%.

Source: Investor Presentation 2019

Summary

Overall, we are amazed by the remarkable track record of growth achieved by Wingstop and are thrilled by the growth opportunities facing the company. However, we are not confident enough about the existence of the economic moat for Wingstop to fend off competitions in the long term. Hence, we would like to wait and see while paying particular attention to the development of the company's branding and scale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.