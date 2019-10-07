BJ's Wholesale Club: Upside In The Long Term

Given current EV/EBITDA multiples and the expectation for bottom line growth, shares are trading at a relative discount to the peer group.

Based on a series of internal initiatives and a favorable operating environment for warehouse clubs, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) has exhibited positive business performance. Trading at a large discount to Costco and with a relatively cushioned business model against a potential economic slowdown, BJ's Wholesale Club is a good alternative in the consumer sector in light of current environment.

Background and Business Overview

BJ's is a warehouse club operator on the east coast of the United States, with 217 clubs across 16 states and 5.5 million members paying annual fees.

The company has developed its business model using a strong value proposition, underscored by price advantage over traditional groceries, an optimized selection of SKUs and a series of conveniences for memberships.

Over the years, this model has produced consistent growth in membership fee income since the early years of the company in 1984, as illustrated below:

Source: BJ's Investor Presentation September 2019

This trend has persisted in the recent quarter with growth of 6%, supported by increases in members, higher tier memberships and the renewal rate, which has jumped from 84% in 2015 to 87% in 2018.

This positive development is also reflective of the improved quality of the company's membership base, as it has lately focused on the paid first-year membership offers rather than trial offers, which now represent less than 1% of total sales.

Instead, strategic efforts have been centered on high value options, such as co-brand credit cards, which have significantly boosted the engagement from members, as evidenced by strong renewal rates and a high life-time value. This high-tier membership has increased rapidly over the recent 3 years and represents now 27% of the membership base compared to 21% in 2017.

While this push toward high-tier membership has been backed by technology investments at the front-end, the company has also been using digital channels to approach new members, especially potential younger customers. Recent results have been encouraging, with roughly twice new members acquired through digital channels in Q2 2019 compared to last year.

BJ's is also extending its digital capabilities to afford a more convenient shopping experience for its members through initiatives such as buy online pickup in club or BOPIC and same day delivery.

Supporting growth and customer convenience, the company has developed a comprehensive assortment program that has already delivered significant results. For example, several new categories and brands have been introduced to the general merchandise segment, improving customer treasure hunt experience and driving comparable sales up 10% in the 2-year period.

As part of the program, the company has also increased its private label offerings, which although are limited to 2 brands, already account for nearly 20% of total sales, doubling the penetration of 10% exhibited 6 years ago, further enhancing value to club members and improving company's margins.

The chart below shows the improvement in EBITDA margin over the recent years due to the company's efforts on gross margin improvements, such as private label penetration cited above and other initiatives, and despite minimum wage and headcount increases that have pressured SG&A recently. In addition, EBITDA is increasingly becoming more predictable, thanks to the growing contribution from membership fee income, which already represents nearly 50% of EBTIDA as of FY 2018 results.

Source: BJ's Investor Presentation September 2019

As noted in the same chart, the consequent free cash flow growth has also allowed the company to pay down debt. As a result, funded net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio finished last quarter at 2.9x. While it is still higher than peers like Costco, Walmart and Target, which are below 1.7x, BJ's debt is being paid ahead of original schedule defined at the time of the IPO in 2018 and remains a priority for the management team. Anyway, the future debt paydown timeline should only be defined by the end of the year.

Valuation

In order to estimate the fair value of the company, we will use the 5-year DFC model and consider the following assumptions: 1) Moderate revenue growth of 2.5% for the next 5 years, due to the deflationary environment in some categories, like food, for example. Anyway, this assumption is a little below analysts' forecast; 2) EBITDA for 2019 in the middle of the range from $590 to $600 million, or 13,7% growth over last year, as reaffirmed by management team in the last earnings call and 3) EBITDA growth of 10% in 2020, gradually decelerating until 7% in 2024. EBITDA assumptions are also below analysts' forecast, as we are conservatively factoring in deflationary and competitive pressures during this period. As a remark, we are not considering relevant headwinds from tariffs, as the exposure to Chinese sourced goods is approximately 3% of its cost of sales.

We will also assume terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.4x, which is the average among the following references: a) BJ's current multiple of 9.8x, b) Current peers average of 13.7x (Costco, Walmart and Target) and c) Last 3 year peers average of 10.9x.

Despite BJ's current multiple of 9.8x, we consider reasonable to suppose that BJ's multiple can converge to the peers average overtime, reflecting its top-tier EBITDA growth profile, as illustrated below. It is worth noting that Costco, its closest peer in terms of business model, currently has an EV/EBITDA multiple near 21x. Hence, even assuming a higher multiple for BJ's of 11.4x, there will be still a relevant gap relative to Costco.

Source: YCharts

Thus, using the tax rate of 26% and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the projected fair value for BJ's is $27.82, with near 16% upside over the current price level at the time of writing this article.

Takeaway

As a value oriented operator, BJ's is well-positioned to maintain a distinctive appeal to its members and not be largely affected by an economic slowdown. Therefore, we have a buy rate for shares of this company, considering a long-term time horizon.

