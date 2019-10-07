Microsoft: Beneath The Surface

I remain skeptical of the hybrid category, but Microsoft and Apple are not. They might be smarter than me.

Chief among the announcements were the ARM-based Surface Pro X, and two foldables not available for a year.

Microsoft has been at this for a while now. Kajac123

A Long Road

That picture up there is a 1996 "palmtop" PC running Windows CE 1.0 mobile. It was the beginning of a long road for Microsoft (MSFT). Ericsson (ERIC) had a version of the successor model, the 400LX, that had a wired connection your Ericsson mobile phone for internet speeds of up to 9.6 kbits/second, a million times slower than 5G. It was like living in the future, except much, much worse.

That eventually morphed into Windows Mobile, Windows Phone, and Windows 10 Mobile. All failures. Over 20 years later and they don't have a smartphone, or a third party successfully running their OS on a smartphone.

But Microsoft has been nothing if not patient here as their number of failed mobile OSes, now at four, attests to. Moreover, it's not just the OSes - Microsoft has had trouble making mobile hardware, starting with the Zune.

From Triumph of the Nerds.

Their problem in the pre-Satya Nadella days was they were so focused on their Windows and Office near-monopolies, they could never make a great product that just stood out on its own. It could never survive the Hunger Games that was Microsoft internal politics in those days - the purpose of everything had to be to feed the Windows/Office beast. If you notice, the HP 300XL pictured above had "pocket" versions of Word and Excel. The point of these devices to Microsoft was to extend the Windows and Office monopolies, not make great devices. And, as Steve Jobs pointed out, they had no taste.

But the Surface has changed that. It is hardly a blockbuster product, but it is a new form factor, and Microsoft has been able to get some momentum in FY 2018-2019 here, and actually make Apple follow them for once. It remains to be seen if this hybrid - half tablet, half laptop - will overtake either, but both Apple and Microsoft seem to think this has legs.

So last week's Surface event was Microsoft's opportunity to keep the momentum going. How'd they do?

The Context

Surface is both very important, and also not that important to Microsoft. Let's start with the latter.

MSFT 10-K

As you can see, they have really turned around a faltering product line, with a return to positive YoY growth in FY 2018 and a huge 2019, though the 4-year revenue CAGR is still -0.56%. In any event, that's something to build on.

But even with the 19% YoY jump in Device revenue, we're still only talking about less than 5% of total revenue, down from almost 7% in 2016, as Azure and other segments have outpaced Devices. So right now, it's not a big deal to Microsoft.

But if they can keep the growth going through innovative products that solve problems for their customers and provide a great user experience, it can become like Microsoft's cloud offerings. They lump all their server/network products together as "Intelligent Cloud," but Azure is what's driving this. Segment revenue is up 42% in the past 2 years (19.3% CAGR), and segment revenue has gone from 28.4% of total revenue to 31.0%. They'd love to see Surface become another Azure.

So right now it isn't that important to Microsoft, but it's certainly a big part of their future plans on the consumer side, and I also think there's a range of specific applied uses in the enterprise.

The Event

Microsoft went with a small venue for the Surface event. I'm guessing they were going for "intimate," but it came across as cable access-level production at times. Not a good look.

What was a good look was the main presenter, Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, and the Surface' papa. Since Steve Jobs' death, Panay remains the best at these sorts of product presentations. That he does it while hardly ever smiling or raising his voice makes it all the more amazing. Aside from everything else, he is a huge asset to Microsoft just for this talent.

Panos, in a rare moment of mirth. Microsoft video screenshot

The Stuff:

Surface Laptop 3 and their custom AMD (AMD) silicon on the 15" version

Surface Pro 7 with Intel (INTC) inside

Surface Pro X and their custom Qualcomm (QCOM) ARM CPU/GPU system on a chip (SoC)

For Christmas 2020, a foldable surface tablet with a special Windows 10X OS, and a foldable phone running Android. There's a lot to digest in that sentence.

The Surface Earbuds, which are about as big and ugly as what Lt. Uhura had sticking out of her ear in the original Star Trek.

Who wore it better? Viacom/CBS; Microsoft

But I'm going to focus on the things that I think are important: their new custom silicon, and the 2020 foldables.

I Was Told There Would Be Silicon

My interest in Microsoft hardware is … well, let's just say I don't often put these events on my calendar. But this one was on my calendar for a simple reason: Microsoft has a hybrid running Windows 10 on an ARM SoC.

Yes, this section is another ARM Will Take Over the World screed.

The context:

Intel 10-K

30% of Intel's (INTC) revenue in 2018 came from their laptop chips. AMD does not break out their revenue this way, so we don't know what their splits are. The two companies are busy fighting over that yellow slice, the data center, and of course that is important for future growth in both companies; in 2017 the laptop was 31% and data center 29%. But the notebook segment is equally large for Intel, and though the margins aren't what the are for the data center, this a significant part of the business, and it is now under threat.

Way back in 1990, Apple (AAPL) was developing the Newton, and they needed a low power CPU to run it. The problem was that no such thing existed. So Apple formed a joint venture with Acorn and VLSI to design these chips - Acorn RISC Machine, or ARM. This will become a pattern with ARM-based chips - they not only provide size and power benefits, but they allow customization for specific devices.

ARM does not actually design or fabricate chips. They design the cores, or the tiny brains of the CPU and GPU, and license the IP to other companies to design and fabricate the actual chips. Their customers see this as an advantage, not a disadvantage. When you buy a CPU or GPU from Intel or AMD, they are made for a wide range of applications. When you license an ARM design, you get to make the exact chip you want for your device, not a generic one.

ARM-based chips have grown like a weed, now with over 150 billion units out there. The big catalyst here is the iPhone introduction in 2007. Current trends are being driven by smartphone growth, but also the deployment of IoT devices, many of which also sport ARM-based hardware (though the open source RISC-V platform is also big there), and that will be a huge driver of growth in the next 10 years.

ARM Holdings was bought by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in 2016 for $32 billion.

But over time, these chips have gotten faster and faster. When Apple debuted the ARM-powered A-12X in their iPad Pro last year, everyone soon realized it was faster than the Intel Core hardware in the consumer MacBook released at the same time. Speculation began as to when Apple would be releasing an ARM-based MacBook, and many (including me) thought that it might debut as early as the September iPhone event. Not to be.

So Microsoft beat them to the punch with the Surface Pro X, but it comes with a lot of question marks. The two important ones:

Windows on x86 is not the smoothest of user experiences, but will ARM Windows even stack up to that? What third-party apps are compatible now and in the near future? Adobe (ADBE) had a demo on the Pro X with their new drawing app, Fresco, which they had previously debuted for iPad, so they already had some ARM talent and codebase to adapt. They said they are working on the rest of Creative Cloud.

The Pro X doesn't come out until the first week of November, so we won't begin to get answers until then, but comparing the Pro X to the equally new Pro 7 sporting Intel hardware gives us an idea of the advantages ARM design brings.

* This is the midrange i5 Surface Pro 7. The i3 has worse performance at a $100 savings and is lighter than either of the ones in the table. There is also an i7 version for $1099.

For an extra $100 over the midrange Pro 7, you get a device that has:

24% better battery life

6% more screen real estate, with 11% more pixels at a true 1080p resolution

13% less physical volume

2% less weight

25% stronger audio output

LTE and GPS hardware on the SoC

So it's a smaller device with a larger, higher resolution screen and better battery life and louder audio. How do they pull that off? Because that Core i5 uses 15 Watts TDP (power draw under full load) and the new ARM-based SQ1 uses 7 Watts, which is very high for an ARM chip, but still a 53% power savings over the Core. Less power consumption and smaller die size means:

Better battery life

Less need for heat dissipation, a major challenge for all hardware design

More space for other hardware (or more battery)

A more powerful audio driver

All in a smaller, thinner package. This is the advantage ARM has in any unplugged device. It opens up new avenues of hardware design that were not possible before because of the power and heat issues surrounding the x86 platform. And to be clear, 15W is very low for a laptop-class chip to begin with, and the SQ1 beats that by 53%.

The SQ1 is Microsoft-branded, because they wanted to match the Apple A-series, but this is a made-to-order version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx, which is pretty new, and coming very soon to Samsung and Lenovo products.

From what I can tell, Microsoft had them boost the CPU clock speed from 2.84 to 3.0 GHz, boost the clock speed of the graphics cores similarly, and add the machine learning cores from the Snapdragon 855 smartphone SoC. We'll have to wait to see if Microsoft is overselling this, or it really is a leap in performance for ARM SoCs on Windows.

It remains to be seen how the user experience in Windows ARM stacks up. I have a Surface Pro X on pre-order, so I'll report back in November. I'm also anxious to see what Apple has cooking for an ARM laptop running macOS.

Total speculation:

The Surface Pro X is going to be a little half-baked in the way some new Samsung products are. Windows ARM glitches and 3rd party support will remain a hinderance. Microsoft will keep iterating until it is better, because that's how they do.

Apple will wait until they have something that is not half-baked, and will have significant 3rd-party support lined up (including for Office and more of Creative Cloud) before they release anything. Stay tuned, that may take a while.

AMD Gets Into the Customization Business

Pictured: AMD's new Ryzen 7 3780U Mobile Processor with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition. Love the candy-flake finish. Christian Pogea

That subject heading is a lie; AMD has long been making custom chips of course, but this is a big milestone for them in the laptop space. The new chips, Ryzens 3580U and 3780U, are pretty comparable to AMD's existing Ryzens 3550H and 3750H from January, but with some key differences:

An extra graphics core

An astounding 57% lower power draw at 15 W TDP, equal to the Intel Core i5 discussed above

You may already have figured out I'm a big fan of chip customization for devices, especially mobile SoCs like these new Microsoft custom jobs, and Apple's A series. When a chip design team effectively has a single customer, everything becomes simpler. They can ignore the things the device does not need, and focus in on making the things it does need better, more efficient and smaller. Generic chips run the risk of being "jack of all trades, master of none." Not so with custom jobs.

The new chip is only available in the 15" Laptop 3, so it likely needs the bigger battery and motherboard. The Ryzen 7 3780 version starts at $1699, so it's a big step up in price from the 13" Pros or Laptop 3. As always, it comes down to the user experience, not the specs.

The Part Where I Do The Thing I Hate

One of my least favorite genres of tech article is "Apple Should…" or "Qualcomm Should…" - but here we go.

If Microsoft really wants to get serious about selling hardware, every device should get two years free of Office 365 and guaranteed lifetime OS upgrades. What?

If considered already by Microsoft, something like this was likely shot down for two extremely good reasons:

The OEMs, you know, their customers, would not take it lightly. They are already pretty uneasy about Microsoft getting into the hardware business, and this would amp up their fears. Someone, under their breath, whispered "antitrust." The room went silent.

It's hard to see how that equation makes sense in the totality of Microsoft's business. But they keep comparing these devices to iPad and MacBook which give you a free productivity suite and lifetime OS upgrades, currently at 7 years for iPad and 8 years for MacBook.

These are not cheap devices, priced as they are similarly to iPad and MacBook. Add to that the cost of $259-$269 for the keyboard and Pen combo to get the full experience on the Pro 7 and X ($100 for the Laptop Pen), and you're looking at a chunk of change. Apple-like prices.

Most of the reason Apple has such high customer satisfaction and retention is the high quality of their hardware and software, but another big contributing factor is how much you get for that high price. In addition to the free productivity suite and lifetime OS upgrades you get a host of other incredibly useful free apps and services, too numerous to name here in an article about Microsoft. Microsoft can't begin to match what Apple has built for consumers over the years and gives away for "free," but they do have the world's most popular productivity suite and desktop/laptop OS.

I put "free" in quotes there, because you are of course paying for the freebies when you buy a $999 iPhone Pro. For example, that $999 also gets you a year of Apple TV+, which Apple values at $59.88. That comes out of the iPhone margin in some way and goes into the services margin, which has led a few analysts to squawk at that decision. If it sells more iPhones, no one at Apple cares, because there is no iPhone division SVP to speak up at the meetings.

Nadella has reorganized to reduce the internal power of Windows and Office. He split Windows between "More Personal Computing" with Surface, Gaming, and Bing, and "Intelligent Cloud" with the other network stuff. Office was consolidated with a whole bunch of other stuff into "Productivity and Business Processes." They did it just so they can make these sorts of decisions without the Windows and Office SVPs complaining.

Anyway, Microsoft is highly unlikely to make that call, for the very good reasons I outlined, but it handicaps them from the get-go if they keep comparing themselves to iPad and MacBook, and pricing at similar points. They want to make a big splash with their hardware, but they should use software to do it.

But...

I remain skeptical of this whole hybrid category. The Pen/Pencil is an obvious breakthrough for certain creative fields, as the Adobe demo showed, but this is ultimately a small market. My viewpoint on every new product is that it has to solve some problem customers have. The most extreme example is the original iPhone. The problem was that people loved the internet, but they were either tied to their homes, public WiFi on your bulky 2006 laptop, or one of the many terrible and expensive attempts at pre-iPhone PDA/smartphone internet. iPhone was a better phone, better web experience, better email and messaging, and most importantly, you could take those things with you.

Except for creative fields and specific commercial uses cases like warehouses and factory floors, I don't see what problem the hybrid solves besides being lighter and thinner. Is that enough at these prices?

But Apple and Microsoft remain pretty hot on the category, and seem convinced that it will take over the 13"-and-less form factor at the least. They seem pretty smart! I'll reserve final judgment until I see where they take this. Speaking of which...

One More Thing...

Panay pulled a Jobsian "One more thing…" out his pocket. Actually two more things: a foldable tablet and phone, with the phone running Android. Neither is available for a year (picture the head-exploding emoji here).

Starting with the timing, they obviously wanted to make a splash, and make Surface look like a platform that was going places. I think they did, but at what cost? Some very good reasons not to have revealed this now:

It gives competitors a leg up, knowing what they intend to bring to market.

Putting a date on it could make for all sorts of nasty headlines 11 months from now.

It will be hard to live up to the hype, and they have a year to keep that hype going. Many things beyond their control can change in the interval.

They have locked themselves into a certain design.

They run a vaporware risk announcing it this early.

Even worse, they could be driven to releasing a half-baked product on a predetermined schedule like the Samsung Fold.

They knew these risks and went there anyway, so I guess they thought it was go-for-broke time with Surface.

Live look at Android inventor Andy Rubin in his lair when Microsoft announced an Android phone.

Secondly, Android. Microsoft releasing a device with another company's operating system is a bit of a mind-blower. But this is exactly the sort of decision that Nadella's reorganization enabled. Bill Gates observed a while back that there was space for one non-Apple OS in the mobile world. Google (GOOGL) won that battle. Windows' advantage in the PC space was that it ran the most apps, that the most people wanted. In the mobile world, Android and iOS do. Microsoft can't license iOS, so there was only one choice if they wanted to make a phone.

But still. Wow.

As for the devices themselves, oddly, there isn't much to say. These are advanced prototypes at best right now, and much will change between now and release date. Still, I'm intrigued by the 2-screen design as opposed to the single, folded screen on the Samsung Fold and other upcoming foldables. It mirrors my desktop 2-screen setup, and I agree with Panay that the line down the middle makes a difference. The tablet also has its own custom silicon, this one from Intel.

But the demo of the tablet, named Surface Neo, limited as it was, showed some of the design challenges that a foldable brings:

Having the Pen magnetically attached to the back makes opening it a full 360 degrees impossible. You have to first remove the Pen.

Similarly, the keyboard, when attached to the front, makes fully closing the Neo impossible. You have to reattach to the back before closing.

There was a very noticeable lag when sliding in the keyboard.

The 50-50 2-up layout winds up wasting space in the dual-screen app mode.

Video can only really be watched on one of the screens, wasting half the tablet.

Scrolling a list with a line through the middle looks terrible in portrait dual-screen.

It doesn't seem to lock on 180 degrees for a flat experience.

Anyway, they are still a long way from a finished product here, so we should reserve judgment.

Panay was even more excited about the phone, the Surface Duo, and even smiled for a moment. There wasn't a demo like with the Neo, but they showed enough to see one showstopper in its current design: there is no camera on the outside, just a single lens seflie-type system on the inside. A quick photo or selfie requires opening the phone all the way, then the camera app. They wanted to keep the device thin when folded, unlike the Samsung Fold, but the tradeoff is no outside camera. Having a camera bump would inhibit full 360 degree opening of the hinge. Not having an advanced camera system that is available almost instantly will be a non-starter for a lot of customers.

One way Microsoft can differentiate the Duo from other Android phones is by making security a priority. Microsoft has been at this whack-a-mole game for longer than anyone, and having the only other Android phone that got regular security updates like the Google Pixels would be a real differentiator.

Mobile hardware design is filled with tradeoffs. We'll see what changes Microsoft decides to make before the finished products are in the store, but right now, I don't find this design compelling, with too many compromises to make the folding work.

Upshot of All This

In the short term, not much. As you saw above, this is a small part of Microsoft's business right now at under 5% of revenue, but this event showed a company that has made some serious investments in hardware development, so they are not giving up any time soon. It has the potential to become a new business for them that adds a lot to their bottom line, much like Azure has been for several years now.

But more than anything, the shadow of Apple hung over the event like a ghost, and not just in the number of times presenters compared their devices to Apple's. Let's return to Nadella's reorganization.

Apple has never had product divisions - there is no Mac division or iPhone division - they have functional divisions. There is Hardware and Software. To that they added Services, and more recently "Other" began growing fast enough that it earned a name: Wearables, etc. Microsoft's old product-based divisions guaranteed that incumbent products would always rule the roost. Anything that in the smallest way challenged Windows, like say, an Android phone, would be DOA.

Nadella brought in new functional divisions like Apple, but he organized more around customer. Office got consolidated with all the other business software and services into Productivity and Business Processes. Windows Home and Pro went with Gaming, Surface and Bing into More Personal Computing. Windows server software was consolidated with other network software and services like Azure in Intelligent Cloud.

So in the first instance, without this Apple-like reorganization, something like this is not even possible to begin with.

But, also, the language they used to describe their devices could have come from an Apple event first draft. They talked a lot about empowering creativity, keeping users in their flow. When Panay bragged about Microsoft's expertise in hardware, software and services, and said, "no other company can bring that all together," he had to know that there is actually another company, and that Apple executives have used that same line countless times.

So with tone, overt comparisons, pricing and hardware, Microsoft is coming right at iPad and MacBook Air, and they have been successful enough that Goliath has noticed and returned fire. But putting it all together is not as easy as Panay tried to make it sound, and in the end, the user experience, from the first moment of unboxing, is what matters.

My Surface Pro X arrives in about a month, and I'll follow up after that.

The Landscape

Microsoft has always had both a lot of partners and competitors, so the implications for the tech landscape when they are making big moves cuts a wide swath. Let's run it all down briefly.

Microsoft: Make no mistake, this is a bold, make-or-break moment for Microsoft as a hardware business. They laid out their roadmap through summer 2021, and if the Neo and Duo fail to gain traction, they will have to rethink their direction here, or just go back to being the world's largest software company. Either way, they will be fine.

Apple: I spoke of Apple's shadow over the whole event, but Cupertino has been very reactive to Microsoft's moves of late. Last year they moved the iPad Pro announcement to October, with a release in early November, so we may yet see an iPad Pro refresh, presumably with new A-13X silicon, very soon for the holiday season.

ARM: This is obviously a big moment for ARM to step into a new category. If the Pro X's performance and reliability is on par with the Pro 7, and Microsoft can convince developers to dedicate resources to ARMing their Windows app codebase, it opens up a new chapter for them.

Qualcomm: This is also a big moment for Qualcomm. Their Snapdragon SoCs power a ton of smartphones, but this is a step up for them, and a big boost to their ambitions to steal a bunch of business from Intel and AMD in laptop SoCs. But this is part of a larger trend that I described here, and Seeking Alpha's own Paul Santos recently dubbed "the commoditization of computing power." You should read that article, it's very good.

Intel and AMD: Like I said, Microsoft has lots of partners, and part of the challenge of being CEO is balancing these partnerships. Teaming up with Qualcomm for a laptop-class ARM SoC had to irk their other platform partners, Intel and AMD. They mollified them with the custom AMD chip in the Laptop 3 15", and custom Intel hardware in the Neo. But make no mistake, the challenge to them is real, and they need to start making laptop-class chips that consume under 10 Watts TDP if they want to compete in the future.

Windows laptop OEMs: They seem to be the odd man out here. Woe unto them if Microsoft is successful.

Google: A victory lap to a race they won long ago.

